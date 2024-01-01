We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
22MP68VQ-P
22" Full HD AH-IPS 電競液晶顯示器
所有規格
顯示器類型
-
顯示器類型
16:9 AH-IPS 電競 + 護眼液晶顯示器
面板
-
尺寸
21.5吋
-
長寬比
16:9
-
類型
AH-IPS 8bit 新刀鋒面板1代
-
顏色深度 (顏色數)
16.7M
-
點距 (H x V)
0.2479 x 0.2479mm
-
解晰度
1920 x 1080
-
亮度
250cd/m2
-
對比度 (DFC)
5M:1
-
反應時間
5ms (GTG)
-
可視角度 (水平 / 垂直)
178 / 178
輸入/輸出
-
HDMI
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
機身功能資料
-
邊框寬度 (公釐)
3.5mm (T/B/L/R)
-
璧掛功能(VESA)mm
75 x 75
-
機身尺寸 (W*D*H)
491.2 x 186.8 x 387.7
-
機身尺寸 (W*D*H)(without Stand)
491.2 x 91.7 x 293.3
-
Box 尺寸 (W*D*H)
561 x 139 x 363
-
機身重量 (Kg)
2.80
-
機身重量 (Kg)(without Stand)
2.40
-
Box 重量 (Kg)
4.10
