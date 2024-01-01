We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23.7” UltraFine™ 4K Mac 高畫質編輯螢幕
* 可透過包裝隨附的 Thunderbolt™ 3 纜線連接。
* 啟用 USB Type-C™ 的 Mac 或 iPad Pro 可透過包裝隨附的 USB Type-C ™ 纜線連接。
* 產品不隨附 VESA 安裝支架。
所有規格
顯示
-
尺寸 (Inch)
23.74
-
面板比例
16:9
-
面板類型
IPS
-
反應時間
14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)
-
解析度
3840 x 2160
-
點距 (mm)
0.1369 x 0.1369
-
色彩深度 (顏色數)
1.07B
-
可視角度 (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
對比度 (Typ.)
1200:1
-
色域 (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
更新率 (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
尺寸 (cm)
60.31
連接性
-
菊鍊
YES (UHD/60Hz)
-
Thunderbolt
YES (In 1ea / Out 1ea)
-
Thunderbolt (資料傳輸)
YES
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
Thunderbolt (電力供給)
85W
-
USB 下行埠
YES (USB-C/3ea/ver3.0)
-
USB 上行埠
YES (透過Thunderbolt)
硬體
-
顯示位置調整
傾斜 / 升降
-
壁掛 (mm)
100 x 100
聲音
-
重低音
YES
-
揚聲器
5W x 2
尺寸/重量
-
外觀尺寸(含外箱) (W x H x D) (mm)
673 x 536 x 309
-
外觀尺寸(含底座) (W x H x D) (mm)
556.1 x 528.0 x 229.9 (上) 556.1 x 418.0 x 229.9 (下)
-
外觀尺寸(不含底座) (W x H x D) (mm)
556.1 x 328.7 x 50.3
-
重量(含外箱) (kg)
11.1
-
重量(含底座) (kg)
7
-
重量(不含底座) (kg)
5.2
INFO
-
產品名稱
UHD
-
年份
2019
電源
-
功耗 (Sleep Mode)
1.0W
-
功耗 (DC Off)
少於0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
內置電源
-
功耗 (On-Mode)
140W
-
功耗 (On-Mode) (ErP)
200W
-
功耗 (On-Mode) (KR)
34.2W(EPA7.0)
配件
-
其它 (配件)
Wall Mount Cover
-
Thunderbolt
YES
-
USB-C
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES