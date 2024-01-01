Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
24MD4KL-B

(0)

LG UltraFine™ 螢幕

The Perfect Companion for Mac

LG UltraFine™ 4K 螢幕為 Mac 相容螢幕的，與Mac 裝置使用者的完美搭配產品。

23.7AH- IPS 4K 螢幕

為 Mac 最佳化的色彩效能

LG 24MD4KL 提供令人驚嘆的超高解析度螢幕，像素超過 800 萬，品質多樣。您使用 Mac 檢視或編輯影像和觀看影片時，這款高效能螢幕可提供完美的 4K 解析度。

DCI-P3 & 500nits

絕佳 DCI-P3 98% 極廣色域、高亮度500nits 呈現極佳色彩

展現更銳利的文字和逼真影像，且色域更寬，更多色彩。

Thunderbolt™ 3

強大且多樣的連接埠

配備 Thunderbolt™ 3 的 LG UltraFine™ 4K 螢幕支援 4K 菊鏈設置，可配置多功能 Mac 工作站，同時無需獨立的電源線，
即可為最高 85W 的 Mac 充電。

4K 菊鏈

提供高效率的工作站環境

配備 Thunderbolt™ 3 的 LG UltraFine™ 4K 螢幕支援 4K 菊鏈設置，因此您將 MacBook Pro 或 MacBook Air 連接到螢幕時，可啟動配備 UHD 4K 解析度的 LG UltraFine™ 4K 螢幕。

* 可透過包裝隨附的 Thunderbolt™ 3 纜線連接。

Mac Compatibility

與所有 Mac 裝置相容

24MD4KL 上的 Thunderbolt™ 3 連接埠與所有支援 Thunderbolt™ 3 和 USB Type-C™ 的 Mac 裝置* 相容。而 USB Type-C™ 連接埠提供相容裝置和配件更高連接性和電源。

* 啟用 USB Type-C™ 的 Mac 或 iPad Pro 可透過包裝隨附的 USB Type-C ™ 纜線連接。

螢幕控制

完美顯示控制

可使用 macOS 完成設定的詳細顯示控制，例如亮度和音量，且不須使用螢幕上的任何實體按鈕。

可調支架

彈性工作站

LG UltraFine™ 4K 螢幕配備方便的高度/傾斜調整功能且使用 VESA 安裝支架*，提供輕鬆的壁掛安裝功能。所以使用者可打造更個人化且更舒適的環境，達到最佳工作效能。

* 產品不隨附 VESA 安裝支架。

列印

主要規格

  • 尺寸 (Inch)

    23.74

  • 解析度

    3840 x 2160

  • 面板類型

    IPS

  • 面板比例

    16:9

  • 色域 (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • 更新率 (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • 反應時間

    14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)

  • 顯示位置調整

    傾斜 / 升降

所有規格

顯示

  • 尺寸 (Inch)

    23.74

  • 面板比例

    16:9

  • 面板類型

    IPS

  • 反應時間

    14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)

  • 解析度

    3840 x 2160

  • 點距 (mm)

    0.1369 x 0.1369

  • 色彩深度 (顏色數)

    1.07B

  • 可視角度 (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • 對比度 (Typ.)

    1200:1

  • 色域 (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • 更新率 (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • 尺寸 (cm)

    60.31

連接性

  • 菊鍊

    YES (UHD/60Hz)

  • Thunderbolt

    YES (In 1ea / Out 1ea)

  • Thunderbolt (資料傳輸)

    YES

  • Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

  • Thunderbolt (電力供給)

    85W

  • USB 下行埠

    YES (USB-C/3ea/ver3.0)

  • USB 上行埠

    YES (透過Thunderbolt)

硬體

  • 顯示位置調整

    傾斜 / 升降

  • 壁掛 (mm)

    100 x 100

聲音

  • 重低音

    YES

  • 揚聲器

    5W x 2

尺寸/重量

  • 外觀尺寸(含外箱) (W x H x D) (mm)

    673 x 536 x 309

  • 外觀尺寸(含底座) (W x H x D) (mm)

    556.1 x 528.0 x 229.9 (上) 556.1 x 418.0 x 229.9 (下)

  • 外觀尺寸(不含底座) (W x H x D) (mm)

    556.1 x 328.7 x 50.3

  • 重量(含外箱) (kg)

    11.1

  • 重量(含底座) (kg)

    7

  • 重量(不含底座) (kg)

    5.2

INFO

  • 產品名稱

    UHD

  • 年份

    2019

電源

  • 功耗 (Sleep Mode)

    1.0W

  • 功耗 (DC Off)

    少於0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    內置電源

  • 功耗 (On-Mode)

    140W

  • 功耗 (On-Mode) (ErP)

    200W

  • 功耗 (On-Mode) (KR)

    34.2W(EPA7.0)

配件

  • 其它 (配件)

    Wall Mount Cover

  • Thunderbolt

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

