27” UltraFine™ 5K Mac專屬顯示螢幕
所有規格
顯示功能
-
面板尺寸
27 Inch
-
解析度
5120 x 2880
-
面板類型
AH-IPS
-
面板比例
16:9
-
亮度 Brightness
500 cd/m²
-
色域 Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)
-
色彩深度 Bpp
1.07B
-
對比度 Original
1100:1
-
反應時間
14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)
-
可視角度
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
曲面
No
特色
-
HDR
No
-
HDR效果
No
-
Camera
Yes
-
硬體校色支援(True Color Pro)
No
-
雙向控制設定(Dual Controller)
No
-
智慧螢幕操作(OnScreen Control) (螢幕分割/單訊號源子母畫面(PIP)/螢幕控制/智慧閱讀)
Yes
-
不閃爍
Yes
-
智慧節能省電模式
Yes
設計/功能
-
Thunderbolt 3/Power Delivery
Yes/94W
-
USB Type-C/Power Delivery
Yes(via Thunderbolt)
-
USB Port
Yes(USB-C/3ea/ver3.0)
-
耳機孔(Headphone out)
Yes
-
喇叭Speaker/瓦數
Rich Bass/5W*2
-
PBP
No
-
傾斜角度
-5-20 Degree
-
高度
hight 110mm
-
旋轉
無
-
壁掛
100x100mm
-
機身尺寸(with Stand)
625.6 x 574.4 x 239.9 mm (Up)
625.6 x 464.4 x 239.9 mm (Down)
-
外觀尺寸(不含底座)
625.6 x 375.1 x 53.8 mm
-
外觀尺寸(含外箱)
743 x 573 x 315 mm
-
重量 without Stand
8.5 kg
-
重量(含外箱)
13.5 kg
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
140W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
200W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
45.65W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 1.0W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
保固/維修
-
原廠保固/到府維修
3年