31.5" 4K OLED 高畫質編輯顯示器

規格

評論

支援

31.5" 4K OLED 高畫質編輯顯示器

32EP950-B

31.5" 4K OLED 高畫質編輯顯示器

(0)
列印

所有規格

顯示功能

  • 面板尺寸

    31.5 Inch

  • 解析度

    3840 x 2160

  • 面板類型

    OLED

  • 面板比例

    16:9

  • 亮度 Brightness

    230cd (Min)/250cd (Typ)

  • 色域 Color Gamut (Typ.)

    Adobe RGB & DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

  • 色彩深度 Bpp

    1.07B

  • 對比度 Original

    1M:1

  • 反應時間

    1ms (GtG)

  • 更新率

    60Hz (Max.)

  • 可視角度

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • 曲面

    No

特色

  • HDR

    HDR 10

  • HDR效果

    No

  • 出廠色彩校正

    Yes

  • 硬體校色支援(True Color Pro)

    Yes

  • 雙向控制設定(Dual Controller)

    Yes

  • 智慧螢幕操作(OnScreen Control) (螢幕分割/單訊號源子母畫面(PIP)/螢幕控制/智慧閱讀)

    Yes

  • 不閃爍

    No

  • 閱讀(低藍光護眼)模式

    No

  • 色弱

    No

  • 增強影像解析度(SR) Super Resolution+

    No

  • 動態反應清晰模式

    No

  • 內建顯卡

    No

  • 黑暗場景穩定模式

    No

  • 動態同步

    Yes

  • 十字準線

    No

  • 球型情境燈光

    No

  • HDMI / Version

    Yes(1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes(2ea)

  • 智慧節能省電模式

    No

設計/功能

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Thunderbolt 3/Power Delivery

    No

  • 菊鏈式連接(Daisy Chain)

    No

  • USB Type-C/Power Delivery

    Yes(1ea)/90W

  • USB Port

    Upstream Port (1ea/ver3.0)
    Downstream Port (3ea/ver3.0)

  • 耳機孔(Headphone out)

    Yes

  • 喇叭Speaker/瓦數

    N/A

  • PBP

    No

  • 傾斜角度

    Yes

  • 調整高度

    Yes

  • 旋轉

    Yes

  • 壁掛

    100x100mm

  • 機身尺寸(含底座)

    726.5 x 616.5 x 239.3 mm(Up) 726.5 x 506.5 x 239.3 mm(Down)

  • 外觀尺寸(不含底座)

    726.5 x 435.8 x 35.3 mm

  • 外觀尺寸(含外箱)

    1002 x 183 x 549 mm

  • 重量(不含底座)

    3.8 kg

  • 重量 (含底座)

    5.5 kg

  • 重量(含外箱)

    10.5 kg

  • 保固/維修

    1年原廠保/到府

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    72W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    210W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    N/A

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

其他

  • 點距

    0.1818x0.1818 mm

  • 亮點保固

  • 配件明細

    DC Extension Cable

使用者評論

