We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5" 4K OLED 高畫質編輯顯示器
所有規格
顯示功能
-
面板尺寸
31.5 Inch
-
解析度
3840 x 2160
-
面板類型
OLED
-
面板比例
16:9
-
亮度 Brightness
230cd (Min)/250cd (Typ)
-
色域 Color Gamut (Typ.)
Adobe RGB & DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)
-
色彩深度 Bpp
1.07B
-
對比度 Original
1M:1
-
反應時間
1ms (GtG)
-
更新率
60Hz (Max.)
-
可視角度
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
曲面
No
特色
-
HDR
HDR 10
-
HDR效果
No
-
出廠色彩校正
Yes
-
硬體校色支援(True Color Pro)
Yes
-
雙向控制設定(Dual Controller)
Yes
-
智慧螢幕操作(OnScreen Control) (螢幕分割/單訊號源子母畫面(PIP)/螢幕控制/智慧閱讀)
Yes
-
不閃爍
No
-
閱讀(低藍光護眼)模式
No
-
色弱
No
-
增強影像解析度(SR) Super Resolution+
No
-
動態反應清晰模式
No
-
內建顯卡
No
-
黑暗場景穩定模式
No
-
動態同步
Yes
-
十字準線
No
-
球型情境燈光
No
-
HDMI / Version
Yes(1ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes(2ea)
-
智慧節能省電模式
No
設計/功能
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Thunderbolt 3/Power Delivery
No
-
菊鏈式連接(Daisy Chain)
No
-
USB Type-C/Power Delivery
Yes(1ea)/90W
-
USB Port
Upstream Port (1ea/ver3.0)
Downstream Port (3ea/ver3.0)
-
耳機孔(Headphone out)
Yes
-
喇叭Speaker/瓦數
N/A
-
PBP
No
-
傾斜角度
Yes
-
調整高度
Yes
-
旋轉
Yes
-
壁掛
100x100mm
-
機身尺寸(含底座)
726.5 x 616.5 x 239.3 mm(Up) 726.5 x 506.5 x 239.3 mm(Down)
-
外觀尺寸(不含底座)
726.5 x 435.8 x 35.3 mm
-
外觀尺寸(含外箱)
1002 x 183 x 549 mm
-
重量(不含底座)
3.8 kg
-
重量 (含底座)
5.5 kg
-
重量(含外箱)
10.5 kg
-
保固/維修
1年原廠保/到府
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
72W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
210W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
N/A
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
其他
-
點距
0.1818x0.1818 mm
-
亮點保固
無
-
配件明細
DC Extension Cable