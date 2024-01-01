Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 8MP 診斷型醫療顯示器

規格

評論

支援

LG 8MP 診斷型醫療顯示器

32HL512D-B

LG 8MP 診斷型醫療顯示器

(0)
列印

所有規格

顯示功能

  • 面板尺寸

    31.5 Inch

  • 解析度

    3840 x 2160

  • 面板比例

    16:9

  • 亮度 (Typ.)

    450

  • 亮度 (DICOM Cal.)

    250/350

  • 色域 (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • 對比度 (Typ.)

    1300:01:00

  • 面板類型

    IPS

  • 峰值亮度 (Typ.)

    450

  • 點距

    0.18159(H)mm x 0.18159(V)mm

  • 反應時間 (GtG)

    14ms (Off), 5ms (Faster)

  • 防眩光處理

    Anti-Glare

  • 可視角度 (CR≥10)

    178(R/L), 178(U/D)

特色

  • 環境光感測器

    Yes

  • 黑色場景穩定模式

    Yes

  • 出廠色彩校正

    Yes (Delta E<5, Gamma 1.8~2.6/DICOM curve)

  • DICOM模式

    Yes (<=10%)

  • 色溫

    6500K/8500K/9300K Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)

  • 不閃爍

    Yes

  • HDR

    HDR 10

  • HDR效果

    Yes

  • 硬體校色支援

    Yes (PerfectLum)

  • 螢幕操作介面(OSD)語言

    17國語言

  • PBP

    Yes (2PBP)

  • 病理學模式

    Yes

  • 顯示模式

    (SDR) Custom, Mono, Pathology, Reader, Vivid, HDR Effect, DICOM (Clinical), DICOM (Diagnostic), Calibration 1, Calibration 2, (HDR) Custom, Vivid, Standard

  • 閱讀模式

    Yes

  • 智慧節能省電模式

    Yes

  • 增加影像解析度 (SR)Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • 亮度一致性

    Yes

軟體支援

  • 雙向控制設定 (Dual Controller)

    Yes

  • 智慧螢幕操作 (OnScreen Control/ LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

  • Qubyx 軟體

    Yes

連接性

  • DP 版本

    1.4

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (2ea)

  • HDMI

    Yes (1ea)

  • HDMI 版本

    2.0

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes (2ea/ver2.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    Yes (1ea/ver2.0)

電源

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • DC Output

    19V, 3.42A

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    65W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 1.2W

  • Type

    External Power (Adapter)

設計

  • 支架調整

    傾角/高度/樞軸旋轉

  • 高度調整

    0~110mm

  • 樞軸旋轉方向

    雙向

  • 壁掛

    100 x 100 mm

尺寸/重量

  • 尺寸 (含紙箱) (寬x高x深)

    822 X 537 X 215 mm

  • 尺寸 (含支架) (寬x高x深)

    718.2 X 598.0 X 231.2 mm (最高)
    718.2 X 488.0 X 231.2 mm (最低)

  • 尺寸 (不含支架) (寬x高x深)

    718.2 X 414.3 X 45.1 mm

  • 重量 (含支架)

    7.3kg

  • 重量 (不含支架)

    5.9kg

規範

  • IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

    Yes

  • EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

    Yes

  • cUL (ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1, CSA CAN/CSA-C22.2 NO. 60601-1)

    Yes

  • FCC (FCC part 15 Class A)

    Yes

  • FDA

    510 (k) (Class II)

  • CE (MDD 93/42/EEC, 2007/47/EC)

    Yes

  • ISO13485

    Yes

  • GMP

    Yes

  • KGMP

    Yes

  • RoHS

    Yes

  • REACH

    Yes

  • WEEE

    Yes

  • MFDS

    Yes

配件

  • 變壓器

    Yes

  • 校色報告 (紙本)

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • 電源線

    Yes

使用者評論

