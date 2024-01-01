We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 8MP 診斷型醫療顯示器
所有規格
顯示功能
-
面板尺寸
31.5 Inch
-
解析度
3840 x 2160
-
面板比例
16:9
-
亮度 (Typ.)
450
-
亮度 (DICOM Cal.)
250/350
-
色域 (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
對比度 (Typ.)
1300:01:00
-
面板類型
IPS
-
峰值亮度 (Typ.)
450
-
點距
0.18159(H)mm x 0.18159(V)mm
-
反應時間 (GtG)
14ms (Off), 5ms (Faster)
-
防眩光處理
Anti-Glare
-
可視角度 (CR≥10)
178(R/L), 178(U/D)
特色
-
環境光感測器
Yes
-
黑色場景穩定模式
Yes
-
出廠色彩校正
Yes (Delta E<5, Gamma 1.8~2.6/DICOM curve)
-
DICOM模式
Yes (<=10%)
-
色溫
6500K/8500K/9300K Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)
-
不閃爍
Yes
-
HDR
HDR 10
-
HDR效果
Yes
-
硬體校色支援
Yes (PerfectLum)
-
螢幕操作介面(OSD)語言
17國語言
-
PBP
Yes (2PBP)
-
病理學模式
Yes
-
顯示模式
(SDR) Custom, Mono, Pathology, Reader, Vivid, HDR Effect, DICOM (Clinical), DICOM (Diagnostic), Calibration 1, Calibration 2, (HDR) Custom, Vivid, Standard
-
閱讀模式
Yes
-
智慧節能省電模式
Yes
-
增加影像解析度 (SR)Super Resolution+
Yes
-
亮度一致性
Yes
軟體支援
-
雙向控制設定 (Dual Controller)
Yes
-
智慧螢幕操作 (OnScreen Control/ LG Screen Manager)
Yes
-
Qubyx 軟體
Yes
連接性
-
DP 版本
1.4
-
DisplayPort
Yes (2ea)
-
HDMI
Yes (1ea)
-
HDMI 版本
2.0
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes (2ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
Yes (1ea/ver2.0)
電源
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
DC Output
19V, 3.42A
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
65W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 1.2W
-
Type
External Power (Adapter)
設計
-
支架調整
傾角/高度/樞軸旋轉
-
高度調整
0~110mm
-
樞軸旋轉方向
雙向
-
壁掛
100 x 100 mm
尺寸/重量
-
尺寸 (含紙箱) (寬x高x深)
822 X 537 X 215 mm
-
尺寸 (含支架) (寬x高x深)
718.2 X 598.0 X 231.2 mm (最高)
718.2 X 488.0 X 231.2 mm (最低)
-
尺寸 (不含支架) (寬x高x深)
718.2 X 414.3 X 45.1 mm
-
重量 (含支架)
7.3kg
-
重量 (不含支架)
5.9kg
規範
-
IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)
Yes
-
EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)
Yes
-
cUL (ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1, CSA CAN/CSA-C22.2 NO. 60601-1)
Yes
-
FCC (FCC part 15 Class A)
Yes
-
FDA
510 (k) (Class II)
-
CE (MDD 93/42/EEC, 2007/47/EC)
Yes
-
ISO13485
Yes
-
GMP
Yes
-
KGMP
Yes
-
RoHS
Yes
-
REACH
Yes
-
WEEE
Yes
-
MFDS
Yes
配件
-
變壓器
Yes
-
校色報告 (紙本)
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
電源線
Yes