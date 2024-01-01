We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27”UHD(3840 x 2160)高畫質電競顯示器
所有規格
顯示功能
-
面板尺寸
27 Inch
-
解析度
3840 x 2160
-
面板類型
AH-IPS
-
面板比例
16:9
-
亮度 Brightness
350 cd/m²
-
色域 Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
色彩深度 Bpp
1.07B
-
對比度 Original
1000:1
-
反應時間
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
可視角度
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
防炫光處理
Anti-Glare 3H
-
曲面
No
特色
-
HDR
HDR 10
-
HDR效果
Yes
-
出廠色彩校正
Yes
-
硬體校色支援(True Color Pro)
Yes
-
雙向控制設定(Dual Controller)
Yes
-
智慧螢幕操作(OnScreen Control) (螢幕分割/單訊號源子母畫面(PIP)/螢幕控制/智慧閱讀)
Yes
-
不閃爍
Yes
-
閱讀(低藍光護眼)模式
Yes
-
色弱
Yes
-
增強影像解析度(SR) Super Resolution+
Yes
-
動態反應清晰模式
No
-
內建顯卡
RADEON FreeSync™
-
黑暗場景穩定模式
Yes
-
動態同步
Yes
-
十字準線
No
-
球型情境燈光
No
-
智慧節能省電模式
Yes
設計/功能
-
HDMI
Yes(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Thunderbolt 3/Power Delivery
No
-
菊鏈式連接(Daisy Chain)
No
-
USB Type-C/Power Delivery
Yes(1ea)/60W
-
USB Port
Yes(2ea/ver3.0)
-
耳機孔(Headphone out)
Yes
-
喇叭Speaker/瓦數
Maxx Audio/5W*2
-
PBP
No
-
傾斜角度
-5-20 Degree
-
高度
110mm
-
旋轉
垂直90度
-
壁掛
100x100mm
-
機身尺寸(with Stand)
613.1 x 559.5 x 234.2 mm (Up)
613.1 x 449.5 x 234.2 mm (Down)
-
外觀尺寸(不含底座)
613.1 x 364.4 x 44.6 mm
-
重量 without Stand
4.8 kg
保固/維修
-
原廠保固/到府維修
3年