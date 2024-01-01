Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
34" 21:9 UltraWide™ WQHD AH-IPS 電競旗艦液晶顯示器

規格

評論

支援

34" 21:9 UltraWide™ WQHD AH-IPS 電競旗艦液晶顯示器

34UM58-P

34" 21:9 UltraWide™ WQHD AH-IPS 電競旗艦液晶顯示器

(0)
所有規格

顯示器類型

  • 顯示器類型

    21:9 AH-IPS 電競液晶顯示器

面板

  • 尺寸

    34吋 平面

  • 長寬比

    21:9

  • 類型

    AH-IPS 8bits

  • 色彩廣度

    sRGB over 99%

  • 顏色深度 (顏色數)

    16.7M

  • 點距 (H x V)

    0.312 x 0.310 mm

  • 解晰度

    2560 x 1080

  • 亮度

    250(Typ), 200(min) cd/m2

  • 對比度 (DFC)

    50000:1

  • 反應時間

    5ms (High)

  • 可視角度 (水平 / 垂直)

    178/178 (CR≥10)

輸入/輸出

  • HDMI

    1.4 x2

  • 頭戴耳機插座孔

    Yes

電源

  • 電源類型

    100-240V

  • 消耗電壓-操作 (W)

    41

  • 消耗電壓-待機 (W)

    0.3

機身功能資料

  • 機身尺寸 (W*D*H)

    829.9 x 213.2 x 460.7

  • 機身尺寸 (W*D*H)(without Stand)

    829.9 x 48.5 x 374.2

  • Box 尺寸 (W*D*H)

    904 x 134 x 513

  • 機身重量 (Kg)

    6.8

  • 機身重量 (Kg)(without Stand)

    6.3

  • Box 重量 (Kg)

    8.9

  • VESA™ 標準安裝

    100 x 100

機體

  • 顏色

  • 傾斜度

    -5º ~ 20º

  • 製造國家

    中國

安規認證

  • TCO

    Yes (6.0)

  • UL (cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-TYPE

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • ErP

    Yes

  • Windows

    Yes

電競模式功能

  • 單鍵Joystick 搖桿式調整

    Yes

  • BS 黑暗場景穩定器(Black Stabilizer)

    Yes

  • DAS動態同步模式(Dynamic Action Sync)

    Yes

  • 高級電競模式(GameMode FPS1,FPS2,RTS)

    Yes

護眼模式功能

  • 德國TUV南德不閃爍認證 (TUV Flicker Safe)

    Yes

  • 低藍光快捷鍵 (Reader Mode)

    Yes

便利使用功能

  • OSC 軟體(滑鼠控制螢幕選單)

    Yes

  • OSC 軟體螢幕劃面多工分割

    Yes

  • OSC 軟體PIP子母畫面

    Yes

  • 色彩精靈模式(色弱)

    Yes

  • 原廠出廠色彩校正 (CA210顯示器色彩分析儀)

    Yes

配件

  • 電源線

    Yes

  • HDMI 連接線

    Yes

使用者評論

