34" 21:9 UltraWide™ WQHD AH-IPS 電競旗艦液晶顯示器
所有規格
顯示器類型
-
顯示器類型
21:9 AH-IPS 電競液晶顯示器
面板
-
尺寸
34吋 平面
-
長寬比
21:9
-
類型
AH-IPS 8bits
-
色彩廣度
sRGB over 99%
-
顏色深度 (顏色數)
16.7M
-
點距 (H x V)
0.312 x 0.310 mm
-
解晰度
2560 x 1080
-
亮度
250(Typ), 200(min) cd/m2
-
對比度 (DFC)
50000:1
-
反應時間
5ms (High)
-
可視角度 (水平 / 垂直)
178/178 (CR≥10)
輸入/輸出
-
HDMI
1.4 x2
-
頭戴耳機插座孔
Yes
電源
-
電源類型
100-240V
-
消耗電壓-操作 (W)
41
-
消耗電壓-待機 (W)
0.3
機身功能資料
-
機身尺寸 (W*D*H)
829.9 x 213.2 x 460.7
-
機身尺寸 (W*D*H)(without Stand)
829.9 x 48.5 x 374.2
-
Box 尺寸 (W*D*H)
904 x 134 x 513
-
機身重量 (Kg)
6.8
-
機身重量 (Kg)(without Stand)
6.3
-
Box 重量 (Kg)
8.9
-
VESA™ 標準安裝
100 x 100
機體
-
顏色
黑
-
傾斜度
-5º ~ 20º
-
製造國家
中國
安規認證
-
TCO
Yes (6.0)
-
UL (cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
-
Windows
Yes
電競模式功能
-
單鍵Joystick 搖桿式調整
Yes
-
BS 黑暗場景穩定器(Black Stabilizer)
Yes
-
DAS動態同步模式(Dynamic Action Sync)
Yes
-
高級電競模式(GameMode FPS1,FPS2,RTS)
Yes
護眼模式功能
-
德國TUV南德不閃爍認證 (TUV Flicker Safe)
Yes
-
低藍光快捷鍵 (Reader Mode)
Yes
便利使用功能
-
OSC 軟體(滑鼠控制螢幕選單)
Yes
-
OSC 軟體螢幕劃面多工分割
Yes
-
OSC 軟體PIP子母畫面
Yes
-
色彩精靈模式(色弱)
Yes
-
原廠出廠色彩校正 (CA210顯示器色彩分析儀)
Yes
配件
-
電源線
Yes
-
HDMI 連接線
Yes