TW12VPT.200HV
LG TWINWash™ 雙能洗 (蒸洗脫烘)｜12公斤+2公斤洗衣容量 (星辰銀)
(0)
摘要
所有規格
材質和飾面（下層）
-
機身顏色
星辰銀
-
蓋類型
-
材質和飾面（上層）
-
機身顏色
星辰銀
-
門種類
-
容量
-
乾衣容量 (kg)（上層）
-
-
洗衣容量 (kg)（上層 + 下層）
滾筒: 12、Miniwash: 2
控制和顯示螢幕（上層）
-
延遲計時器
-
-
顯示螢幕種類
-
-
門鎖指示燈
-
功能（上層）
-
6 動作 DD
-
-
新增項目
-
-
AI DD
-
-
自動重新啟動
-
-
自動去除泡沫
-
-
Centum 系統
-
-
滾筒升降
-
-
烘衣滾筒左側
-
-
壓花內筒
-
-
行程訊號結束
-
-
ezDispense
-
-
泡沫偵測系統
-
-
變頻直驅式
-
-
平衡支腳
-
-
LoadSense
-
-
不鏽鋼滾筒
一體成型不鏽鋼抗菌洗衣內槽
-
蒸氣
-
-
Steam+
-
-
TurboWash
-
-
TurboWash360˚
-
-
種類
滾筒：6 motion 滾筒式、Miniwash：3 motion 直立式
-
振動感應器
-
-
給水（熱/冷）
-
-
水量
-
智能科技（上層）
-
下載行程
-
-
能源監控
-
-
遙控啟動和行程監控
-
-
智慧診斷
Yes
-
智慧配對
-
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
滾筒清潔輔導
-
尺寸和重量（上層 + 下層）
-
後蓋到門的產品深度 (D' mm)
-
-
門開啟 90˚ 的產品深度 (D'' mm)
-
-
產品尺寸 (WxHxD mm)
滾筒：600 x 850 x 640 、Miniwash ： 600 x 365 x 700
-
重量 (kg)
-
條碼
-
條碼
-
