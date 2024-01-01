We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WT-D120PG
6 Motion直驅變頻洗衣機 香檳色 / 12公斤洗衣容量
(0)
所有規格
COMMON SPEC
-
洗衣機類型
6 motion直立式
容量
-
洗衣容量(公斤)
12
一般功能
-
色彩
香檳色
-
電壓(V)
110
-
頻率(Hz)
60
-
筒槽材質
一體成型不鏽鋼抗菌洗衣內槽
其他排程-乾衣機
-
兒童鎖
Yes
-
更多時間
最多增加8分鐘
-
更少時間
最多減少4分鐘
洗衣行程-上置式
-
標準
Yes
-
柔洗
Yes
-
快洗
Yes
-
牛仔褲
Yes
-
聰明洗淨
Yes
-
記憶行程
Yes
-
靜音
Yes
-
槽洗淨
Yes
尺寸(寬 X 高 X 深)
-
機體(公釐)
632x982x670
重量
-
機體(公斤)
50
使用者評論
為你推薦
類似產品