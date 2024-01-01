We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WT-ID117MG
LG Smart Inverter 智慧變頻系列 典雅銀 / 11公斤
(0)
所有規格
基本規格
-
洗衣機類型
一般直立式
容量
-
洗衣容量(公斤)
11
一般功能
-
色彩
古典銀
-
電壓(V)
110
-
頻率(Hz)
60
-
水位控制
10
-
筒槽材質
不銹鋼
-
攪動器
拳擊棒+3迴轉盤
特殊功能
-
智慧變頻馬達
Yes
-
BMC材質
Yes
-
TurboDrum™筒槽反轉洗衣
Yes
-
Smart自我診斷
Yes
-
停電重啟
Yes
-
節能待機模式
Yes
-
預洗+
Yes
洗衣行程
-
標準
Yes
-
預洗+洗衣
Yes
-
羊毛
Yes
-
快洗
Yes
-
大型衣物
Yes
-
加強洗清
Yes
-
制服清洗
Yes
-
筒槽清潔
Yes
其他排程
-
兒童安全鎖
Yes
尺寸(寬 X 高 X 深)
-
機體(公釐)
590x960x606
