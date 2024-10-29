Mini LED vs. OLED: comparing the top TV technology

You may well be familiar with the term OLED as the technology is used in smartphones, monitors, and televisions. But few people will know what the four letters actually mean.

Well, OLED is an acronym that stands for Organic Light-Emitting Diode. Each of these diodes can produce light and colour when an electrical current is fed through it. It may sound a bit technical, but this means that there is no need for a separate backlight.