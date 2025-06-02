Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG Experience

How to Clean an LG Split System Air Conditioner: A Handy Guide to Air Conditioner Maintenance and Care

Discover how to maintain and clean your LG Air Conditioner with our guide. Learn tips on cleaning your LG Air Conditioner to ensure optimal performance and keep you cool.

As the temperatures rise and you turn on your air conditioner to keep cool, it’s easy to overlook the importance of regular maintenance for optimal performance. A clean air conditioner not only keeps you comfortable but also supports its efficient operation. Dust, debris, and grime can build up, which may affect air quality and the system’s performance. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll walk you through essential steps for cleaning your LG Air Conditioner, debunk common cleaning myths, and share expert tips to maintain your unit for year-round comfort.

 

Dive in to discover how a little care can go a long way in keeping your home fresh and cool!

Air conditioning

Benefits of a Clean Air Conditioner for Cleanliness and Comfort

Keeping your air conditioner clean isn’t just about maintaining an efficient system; it may also helps create a more comfortable indoor environment. By regularly performing air conditioner maintenance and cleaning the air conditioner filter, a well-maintained air conditioner can circulate cleaner air, contributing to a comfortable living space.

 

  • Improved Air Quality: Over time, dust, pollen, and other small airborne particles responsible for allergies can accumulate in your air conditioner unit. When your air conditioner is dirty, these contaminants could circulate throughout your home, potentially worsening allergies. Regular air conditioner filter cleaning and proper maintenance help remove these pollutants, promoting cleaner air and a healthy environment.

 

  • Enhanced Cooling: A clean air conditioner cools your home faster and more effectively. When filters, coils, and fans are free from dust and debris, your system can reach the desired temperature more easily. This not only improves cooling performance compared to when the unit is dirty, but also reduces strain on the system, ensuring your air conditioner remains efficient.
 
  • Equipment Lifespan: By regularly maintaining the unit, you reduce strain on the components, lowering the risk of unwanted operating costs such as breakdowns, premature failure of components or costly repairs. Investing time and effort into regular aircon maintenance helps in the long run.

 

How AC works imagery

How to Clean Your LG Air Conditioner: A Step-by-Step Guide

Keeping your air conditioner clean is essential not only for its performance but may also help with prolonging its lifespan. Regular air conditioner filter cleaning helps prevent dust, dirt, and allergens from accumulating, which supports fresher air and consistent cooling. Here is a general step-by-step guide for cleaning your air conditioner. Always refer to your product’s manual for model-specific instructions, and consider seeking professional assistance when necessary.

 

What You’ll Need:

  • Soft cloth or microfiber cloth
  • Wipes; Warm water and gentle cleaning agent
  • Fin comb or compressed air canister

Screwdriver (for disassembly, if needed) *disclaimer: Disassembly should be done by qualified people only.

Step 1: Turn Off and Unplug the Air Conditioner

Before starting any cleaning, safety comes first. Make sure to turn off the air conditioner and unplug it from the electrical outlet.

Step 2: Air Conditioning Filter Cleaning

  • Access the filter by gently opening the front section of your air conditioner.
  • Carefully remove the filter from the unit and inspect it. If it’s clogged with dust, a thorough air conditioning filter cleaning may be needed.
  • Wash the filter with warm water and a mild detergent. Gently scrub with a soft brush if necessary, then rinse thoroughly.
  • Allow the filter to dry completely before placing it back into the unit.

Step 3: Clean the Exterior and Vents

  • Wipe down the exterior of your air conditioner with a soft, damp cloth.
  • Use a vacuum cleaner to remove dust from the vents 

Step 4: Check the Drain Line for Clogs

  • If safely accessible, check the air conditioner’s drain line, typically located on the exterior of the unit, for any clogs.
  • If you detect a blockage, clear it carefully using a flexible brush to ensure the drainage is clean and unblocked.

Step 5: Reassemble the Unit and Test

Once all the components are cleaned and dry, carefully reassemble your air conditioner. Ensure the filter is completely dry before reinstalling it. Run the unit for a few minutes to ensure everything is working smoothly, and enjoy the improved airflow and cooling.

Professional Cleaning for Fins and Coils

  • For safety reasons, please ensure that a maintenance specialist or professional air conditioning service technician to handle this step.
  • Clean the fins and coils involves disassembling the front section of the air conditioner, which can expose sharp surfaces and electrical components.
  • Professional cleaning ensures  the delicate fins and coils are carefully managed, the effectiveness is maintained and potential injuries or issues with reassembly are prevented.
 

Note: For specific guidance on your air conditioner model, please consult with a product expert or refer to your appliance’s manual. Certain steps may require specialised knowledge or equipment to ensure safety and optimal performance

Common Mistakes to Avoid When Cleaning an Air Conditioner

Cleaning your air conditioner is crucial, but here are some common mistakes and what to avoid:

 

1. Forgetting to Turn Off the Power: Always switch off and unplug your unit before cleaning.

 

2. Using Harsh Chemicals: Stick to mild detergent and water. Harsh chemicals can corrode delicate components like coils and fins, impacting air conditioner maintenance.

 

3. Neglecting the Air Filter: A dirty filter reduces airflow and impacts efficiency. Perform regular air conditioning filter cleaning or replacement (as necessary), especially during heavy use.

 

4. Overlooking the Drain Line: A clogged drain line can cause water backup and mould growth. If possible, clear blockages when cleaning to maintain proper drainage.

 

5. Reinstalling a Damp Filter: Ensure your filter is completely dry before reinstalling to help prevent mould growth inside the unit.

 

6. Ignoring the Outdoor Unit: Debris buildup around the outdoor condenser reduces air conditioner efficiency. Keep the area clear and clean the unit regularly to ensure effective cooling performance.

 

7. Skipping Regular Maintenance: Don’t wait for issues to arise. Consistent air conditioner maintenance will keep your system running smoothly and maintain its lifespan.

 

Aircon Care Tips: How do I Maintain My Air Conditioning for Optimised Lifespan?

Maintaining your LG Air Conditioner is essential for efficiency and longevity as they are less likely to experience wear and tear, leading to fewer breakdowns or premature replacements. Here are some key tips:

 

  • Clean or Replace Filters Regularly: Change or clean filters every 1 to 3 months to ensure proper airflow and for efficient operation.
  • Keep Coils Clean: Dirt buildup on evaporator and condenser coils lowers efficiency. Clean them annually, but remember that cleaning coils requires assistance from a professional air conditioning maintenance expert.
  • Clear Debris Around the Outdoor Unit: Keep the area around the outdoor unit free of leaves and debris to maintain proper airflow and prevent your air conditioner from cooling inefficiently.
  • Check the Condensate Drain: Keep the drain clear to prevent water backup and mould growth, as a blocked drain can impact system performance.
  • Inspect Insulation: Ensure refrigerant lines are well-insulated to maintain optimal cooling efficiency. If you notice any issues with the insulation, consult a professional technician.
  • Schedule Annual Professional Maintenance: A yearly check-up by a technician ensures everything runs smoothly and can identify any hidden issues, helping with the lifespan of your air conditioner.

Take Advantage of LG’s Innovative Hygiene Features:

LG air conditioners offer convenient built-in functions designed to make air condtiioner maintenance easier and to help support a cleaner environment inside the unit.

 

  • Plasmaster lonizer Plus: The Plasmaster Ionizer generates over 3 million plasma ions which filtrate the air in the indoor environment and inside the air conditioning unit itself. 
  • Auto Cleaning: After cooling, air conditioners can become humid inside, creating a prime environment for mould and bacteria to accumulate. The Auto Cleaning function helps to minimise bacteria, mould and odours that can otherwise accumulate inside an indoor unit by activating a gentle breeze to help dry residual moisture.

Note: These features are available only on specific models. Please refer to your model’s specifications, owner’s manual or consult your LG sales representatives for detailed information.

FAQs

Q.

Does my air conditioner need cleaning?

A.

Yes, regular cleaning is essential to maintain your air conditioner’s efficiency and longevity. Over time, dust, dirt, and debris build up on filters, coils, and other components, causing the unit to work harder and reducing its performance. Conducting regular air conditioning filter cleaning and aircon maintenance every few months ensures your system runs smoothly and delivers better air quality in your home.

Q.

Can I clean my LG Air Conditioner myself, or should I hire a professional?

A.

You may handle basic cleaning tasks like cleaning or replacing filters, clearing debris around the outdoor unit, and wiping down accessible parts. However, it’s recommended to hire a professional at least once a year for a thorough inspection and deep cleaning of internal components, such as coils and refrigerant lines, to ensure everything is working efficiently.

Q.

How do I know when my air conditioner needs maintenance?

A.

Signs that your air conditioner needs maintenance may include reduced cooling and heating efficiency, unusual noises, increased energy usage, or unpleasant odours coming from the unit. If your AC is struggling to maintain your desired temperature or airflow is weak, it’s time for a maintenance check, even if you’ve been keeping up with routine air conditioning filter cleaning and other basic upkeep.

Q.

What happens if the AC filter is dirty?

A.

A dirty filter may block airflow, therefore causing the system to work harder to cool/heat your space. This reduces efficiency, increases energy consumption, and could lead to increased wear and tear of components, potentially prematurely damaging the unit. Additionally, dirty filters may lower indoor air quality by circulating dust, allergens, and other pollutants throughout your home. 

Q.

How often do AC filters need to be changed?

A.

The frequency of changing your air conditioner’s filter depends on various factors like usage, air quality, and the type of filter you’re using. Generally speaking, AC filters should be cleaned or replaced every 1 to 3 months to ensure optimal performance. If your air conditioner runs frequently, or if you have pets or allergies, you may need to change the filter more often—about every month. In areas with high dust, pollen, or pollution levels, regular air conditioning filter cleaning is even more important.

A clean filter helps maintain proper airflow, improves air quality, and prevents strain on the system. Neglecting this simple task can lead to reduced efficiency, higher energy bills, and even damage to the unit. It’s a quick, cost-effective way to keep your AC running smoothly and ensure cleaner, fresher air in your home. Always refer to your LG Air Conditioner’s manual for specific guidance on filter maintenance or consult with a professional.

Q.

What tools and products are needed to cleaning an air conditioner?

A.

For basic cleaning, you’ll need a soft brush or vacuum cleaner to remove dust from the filters and and a cloth to wipe down the exterior surfaces. For deeper cleaning tasks, such as unclogging the condensate drain, a small brush or pipe cleaner can be helpful. Regular air conditioning filter cleaning is crucial to keep your system running efficiently. Always refer to your LG Air Conditioner’s manual for specific product recommendations.

 

Proper maintenance and regular cleaning of your air conditioner not only keep it running efficiently but also help with cleaner air quality and comfort in your home. By following these easy steps, you can help maintain the lifespan of your LG Air Conditioner, prevent costly repairs, and enjoy a healthier living environment. Whether it’s air conditioning filter cleaning, clearing debris, or scheduling annual professional maintenance, a little care goes a long way in keeping your aircon working at its best year-round.

