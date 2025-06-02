Cleaning your air conditioner is crucial, but here are some common mistakes and what to avoid:

1. Forgetting to Turn Off the Power: Always switch off and unplug your unit before cleaning.

2. Using Harsh Chemicals: Stick to mild detergent and water. Harsh chemicals can corrode delicate components like coils and fins, impacting air conditioner maintenance.

3. Neglecting the Air Filter: A dirty filter reduces airflow and impacts efficiency. Perform regular air conditioning filter cleaning or replacement (as necessary), especially during heavy use.

4. Overlooking the Drain Line: A clogged drain line can cause water backup and mould growth. If possible, clear blockages when cleaning to maintain proper drainage.

5. Reinstalling a Damp Filter: Ensure your filter is completely dry before reinstalling to help prevent mould growth inside the unit.

6. Ignoring the Outdoor Unit: Debris buildup around the outdoor condenser reduces air conditioner efficiency. Keep the area clear and clean the unit regularly to ensure effective cooling performance.

7. Skipping Regular Maintenance: Don’t wait for issues to arise. Consistent air conditioner maintenance will keep your system running smoothly and maintain its lifespan.