What is a Smart TV? Smart TV Features & Technology Explained

Smart TVs are advanced televisions that connect to the internet, offering features far beyond traditional TV functions. Some common smart TV features include:

1. Streaming services: Many smart TVs let you access popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Prime Video, and YouTube directly on your TV, without needing extra devices like a streaming stick or set-top box.1

2. Web browsing: Many smart TVs have built-in web browsers, allowing you to surf the internet directly on your TV screen. The LG Magic Remote makes an awesome air mouse, with the convenient pointer and scroll wheel.

3. Apps: Select smart TVs, including LG TVs, feature a dedicated app store where you can download apps for entertainment, news, gaming, social media, and more.

4. Screen mirroring: Select smart TVs support screen mirroring for compatible devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops, letting you display content directly on the TV screen. LG Smart TVs support Google Cast built-in (Chromecast) and Apple AirPlay, so you can enjoy a seamless, enhanced mirroring experience.1

5. Voice control: Select smart TV remotes, including LG Magic Remotes, come with voice control, letting you search for content using simple voice commands.3

6. Connectivity: Smart TVs offer multiple connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, and Ethernet, making it easy to link various devices. With select LG smart TVs, you can even connect your Xbox, PS5, or Nintendo Switch via HDMI for the ultimate gaming experience.

Overall, smart TVs offer a more interactive and personalised viewing experience by combining traditional TV features with modern digital capabilities.