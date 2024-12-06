We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Experience
What is a Smart TV? Smart TV Features & Technology Explained
Need help understanding smart TVs? This guide explains Smart TV features, how to make the most of your Smart TV and more. Read now.
- Discover what makes a television smart
- Learn how a smart TV works and how it can communicate with other smart devices
- Make the most out of your smart TV by learning which apps and features are most beneficial
- Answering the most common questions about smart TVs and helping you to decide which one is right for your home
Take a casual glance at the latest televisions on the market, and you'll notice that almost all TVs are now smart TVs. But what is a smart TV, and why have they become so popular? In this comprehensive smart TV guide, we’ll answer frequently asked questions, from how smart TVs work and what the best features of a smart TV are to how to choose a smart TV that's perfect for your home. Read on to learn more and make an informed decision.
What is a smart TV?
The simple explanation is that a smart TV is any television that connects directly to the internet without needing a separate set-top box or streaming device . This means you can access a wide range of apps and streaming services, like Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video, all in one place..
How do smart TVs work?
A smart TV connects to the internet via Wi-Fi or an Ethernet cable. LG Smart TVs have built-in Wi-Fi, so you can easily connect by entering your Wi-Fi password. Plus, select smart TVs can link to other smart devices like Alexa, Google Assistant, or your smartphone using Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or AirPlay. Watch your favourites, your way.
What do smart TVs do?
Smart TVs are advanced televisions that connect to the internet, offering features far beyond traditional TV functions. Some common smart TV features include:
1. Streaming services: Many smart TVs let you access popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Prime Video, and YouTube directly on your TV, without needing extra devices like a streaming stick or set-top box.1
2. Web browsing: Many smart TVs have built-in web browsers, allowing you to surf the internet directly on your TV screen. The LG Magic Remote makes an awesome air mouse, with the convenient pointer and scroll wheel.
3. Apps: Select smart TVs, including LG TVs, feature a dedicated app store where you can download apps for entertainment, news, gaming, social media, and more.
4. Screen mirroring: Select smart TVs support screen mirroring for compatible devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops, letting you display content directly on the TV screen. LG Smart TVs support Google Cast built-in (Chromecast) and Apple AirPlay, so you can enjoy a seamless, enhanced mirroring experience.1
5. Voice control: Select smart TV remotes, including LG Magic Remotes, come with voice control, letting you search for content using simple voice commands.3
6. Connectivity: Smart TVs offer multiple connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, and Ethernet, making it easy to link various devices. With select LG smart TVs, you can even connect your Xbox, PS5, or Nintendo Switch via HDMI for the ultimate gaming experience.
Overall, smart TVs offer a more interactive and personalised viewing experience by combining traditional TV features with modern digital capabilities.
LG Smart TV features
Thanks to internet connectivity, all the entertainment you could need can be found with a few clicks of your remote or even via voice commands.
Access to the best content
Smart TVs make it easy to explore a vast library of online content. With LG Smart TVs, you can access the LG Content Store, where you can download additional apps like Paramount+ and Twitch.1
Free to watch LG Channels
LG Smart TVs offer a wide range of free TV channels through LG Channels—no subscription is needed for over 100 free channels.4 Enjoy a variety of films and TV series across multiple genres. For an even more immersive experience, connect your LG Smart TV to an LG Soundbar.
Your content on the big screen
With screen mirroring*, you can easily share content from other smart devices, like your Windows PC, laptop, Apple Mac, iPad, or iPhone. This allows you to access your music, videos, and photos on your TV without needing any cables.
What is the difference between a smart TV and a Regular TV?
One of the main differences between a smart TV and a regular TV is internet connectivity. A smart TV can connect to Wi-Fi and access various internet apps, while a regular TV generally cannot. Discover more benefits of a LG smart TV vs. a non-LG smart TV with our detailed comparison table:
Feature
LG Smart TV
Non-LG Smart TV
Wi-Fi Connection
Yes, built-in
No, external device needed
Screen share
Yes, via AirPlay, and Google Cast (Chromecast) .2
No, not typically supported
Content Store
Yes, LG Content Store with apps and games
No, relies on external devices
LG Channels
Yes, access to over 100 free LG Channels 4
No
ThinQ®
Yes
No
Voice Control Remote Control
Yes, with a voice-activated remote control. For models with Alpha 9 processors or higher, far-field (hands free) voice recognition is also supported.3
No, standard remote control
Internet Browser
Yes
No
Streaming Services
Yes, built-in and downloadable apps (Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, etc.)1
No, requires external devices
Software Updates
Yes
No
Smart Home Integration
Yes, integrates with select smart home devices
No
App Installation
Yes, from LG Content Store
No
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
No
What are the benefits of a smart TV?
Connecting to the internet truly sets smart TVs apart, offering a range of features that enhance your viewing experience and simplify daily life. Here are just a few benefits of a smart TV:
Easy access to a wealth of content:
No need for bulky boxes or streaming sticks—smart TVs give you access to video-on-demand platforms like Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, and Prime Video.1 You can also enjoy music streaming services and even cloud gaming, all directly from your TV.5
Easily connect with other devices
No more worrying about cables—smart TVs connect wirelessly to your devices. With built-in Apple AirPlay and Google Cast (Chromecast) on select LG TVs2, you can view photos, stream music, watch videos, and play games directly from a compatible iPhone, Windows PC, iPad or tablet onto your TV.
Searching made simple
Looking for a new series or film to watch? With select LG smart TVs, you can tap the voice button on your remote to ask for recommendations. With the help of artificial intelligence – the TV understands the type of content you watch based on past voice searches and provides a personalised list to choose from.3
Control your smart home
With the Home Dashboard on your LG Smart TV, you can manage compatible smart home devices right from your sofa. Easily turn on smart lights, check your washing machine’s wash progress, and start your Robot vacuum, without leaving the room.6
Real-time sporting updates
Set up a Sports Alert on your LG Smart TV to receive live updates on your favourite teams and sports, even while watching other content. You’ll know every time a goal is scored, even if you're not tuned into the game.
Better picture quality
Numerous select LG smart TVs now come with the alpha 9 Processor or higher – including the 2024 LG OLED evo. This clever piece of technology helps to remove noise and optimise contrast and saturation – delivering a crisp, high-quality picture.
FAQs
Hopefully you should have a better understanding of what a smart TV has to offer but how do you know which one is right for you? This section below should help you make an informed choice
Do smart TVs work without an internet connection?
The simple answer is yes. Even without internet, you can still watch TV channels via an aerial or cable TV box. However, you won’t be able to make full use of your smart TV features like streaming services and apps without an Internet connection.
Is it possible to connect smart TVs to other devices?
One of the key benefits of a smart TV is the ability to easily connect to other devices like laptops, PCs, smartphones, tablets, and Home IoT devices. You can also connect Bluetooth speakers and soundbars without the need for cables. You will need to check whether the device is compatible with your smart TV first – refer to the user manual for more details.
How to choose the best smart TV for my home?
If you’re ready to invest in a smart TV, there are several factors to consider, from selecting the right screen size for your space to deciding how you’ll mainly use it. Here’s what to keep in mind:
Screen size
Bigger may not always be better as it will depend on the size of your room. There is an optimal distance to view every size screen.
Picture quality
If you want the best possible image then the latest technology comes with a larger price tag. However, there are an array of options when it comes to smart TVs.
Watching vs gaming
If you will mainly use your smart TV to watch shows and films then resolution and technology that improves the quality of the picture should be a priority. But if you spend hours playing your favourite games, then having a TV with a high refresh rate – such as this OLED evo C4 TV – is critical.
What are the best smart TV features?
In summary, LG Smart TVs offer some or all of the following benefits:
- Simple internet connectivity
- Vast library of online content
- Connect to other compatible smart devices wirelessly
- Screen share from your phone to the big screen
- Better picture quality
- Personalised recommendations
- Real-time sporting updates
If you want a TV that connects wirelessly to other compatible devices, delivers exceptional picture quality, and provides access to a vast library of content at the touch of a button1, then a LG Smart TV is the perfect choice.
Life's Good!
1 Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to Smart TV apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice.
2 Requires a Wi-Fi network. To view content in HD a reliable internet connection is required. A subscription service may be required. Services not available in all regions and are subject to change.
3 Applies to selected models only. Requires a Wi-Fi network. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.
4 LG Channels is compatible with LG TV models from 2018 onwards. Internet connection will be required to access the LG Channels. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Channels are subject to change at any time without notice. Some channels may be ad-supported.
5 Compatible with all LG TV models from 2020 onwards (webOS 5.0). Internet connection required. Subscriptions and data costs apply. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. Compatible controller required.
6 LG supports eligible 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for LG ThinQ® and Matter should be made via the LG ThinQ® mobile app.
*Screen mirroring is available on LG TVs from 2018 onwards.