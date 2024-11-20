Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG UltraGear™ 45 Inch | 240Hz OLED Curved Gaming Monitor | 800R, DisplayHDR True Black 400, 0.03ms (GtG)

45GS95QE-B

45GS95QE-B

LG UltraGear™ 45 Inch | 240Hz OLED Curved Gaming Monitor | 800R, DisplayHDR True Black 400, 0.03ms (GtG)

Front view of the 45 Inch LG UltraGear (45GS95QE-B) OLED curved gaming monitor with 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms (GtG) response time
UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor.
The gaming edge unlocked

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Display

45" Ultra-WQHD Curved OLED
DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%
Anti-glare & Low reflection

Speed

240Hz refresh rate
0.03ms (GtG) response time
240Hz from DisplayPort & HDMI

Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible 
AMD FreeSync™^ Premium Pro 
VESA ClearMR

^AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.

Top view of 800r curvature body.

The instinctual curve

Experience the curve that awakens gaming instincts

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

As you sit at your desk, it becomes the focal point of the screen, delivering the original graphics with consistent brightness and vibrancy without any distortion. Be at the core of the 800R curve and explore the entirety of the gaming universe.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Views will vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.

45" 21:9 Ultra-WQHD

Explore the panoramic gamescape

Its 45 Inch 21:9 Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor with WQHD display gives you a 34% wider view than a standard 16:9 screen. Experience a sense of awe as you immerse yourself into the new gamescape for the first time.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Size and ratio matter.
45" vs 49"

The 45 Inch Ultrawide Gaming Monitor offers an incredibly magnificent and pleasant viewing experience. The screen size of 45" 21:9 is 12% larger* than the 49" 32:9 and has a well-proportioned ratio vertically and horizontally, allowing gamers to take in all the details at a glance. Also, the 21:9 aspect ratio is the ideal option for gamers, considering that many games support the 21:9 aspect ratio more than the 32:9 ratio.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The figures are calculated based on the actual width and height dimensions of a 21:9 45-inch monitor and a 32:9 49-inch monitor.

The brighter* OLED

Brilliant to
magnificent play

The brilliant OLED monitor takes colours to a new level of vividness. With a standard luminosity of 275nits^ and a peak brightness of 1300nits, this monitor keeps your visuals bright and vibrant, ensuring you never play in the dark.

Bright OLED panel.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE.
^Brightness: 250nits (Min.), 275nits (Typ.).

Micro Lens Array+

The evolution of OLED

Our UltraGear™ OLED features Micro Lens Array+ (MLA+) technology, increasing SDR brightness by 37.5% when compared with standard MLA.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%

The explosion of colours

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 makes every scene, whether bright or dark, come to life with its realistic details with a 1.5M contrast ratio* and DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ.).

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL. APL (Average Picture Level) value is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.

Quick setups for a bright OLED

[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.*

    Quick setups for a bright OLED

    [Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.

      Quick setups for a bright OLED

      [Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.

        Quick setups for a bright OLED

        [Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.

          GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.
          GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.
          GUI setting image of Brightness.
          GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.
          GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.
          GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.
          GUI setting image of Brightness.
          GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.
          GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.

          Quick setups for a bright OLED

          [Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.*

            GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.

            Quick setups for a bright OLED

            [Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.

              GUI setting image of Brightness.

              Quick setups for a bright OLED

              [Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.

                GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.

                Quick setups for a bright OLED

                [Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.

                  Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
                  *Power consumption may increase when the above options are chosen.
                  *The display burn-in may occur when any of the above options are chosen.

                  OLED display with 240Hz

                  Lightning speed motion

                  LG’s new UltraGear™ 240Hz monitor delivers the ultra-fast speed to see the next frame quickly and make the images appear smoothly. The gamers can respond rapidly, catch opponents, and aim at targets easily.

                  OLED display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG).

                  Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

                  Extremely fast 0.03ms (GtG) response time

                  With 0.03ms (GtG) response time, blurring and ghosting are dramatically reduced to make the in-game action smoother and gamers reaction more precise.​

                  Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

                  Gamer-centric design

                   Enhance your gaming experience with a new Hexagon lighting and 4-side virtually borderless design. Its L stand minimises clutter and optimises desk space for more comfort and gaming enjoyment.

                  Gamer-centric design

                  Gamer-centric design

                  Swivel adjustable icon.
                  Swivel
                  Tilt adjustable icon.
                  Tilt
                  Height adjustable icon.
                  Height
                  4-side virtually borderless design icon.
                  Virtually borderless design

                  Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

                  Fluid gaming experience

                  VESA certified AdaptiveSync

                  Featuring VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smoother, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.

                  NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

                  This monitor is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.

                  AMD FreeSync™^ Premium Pro

                  With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

                  Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
                  *The performance of the feature is compared to the models that have not applied the sync technology.
                  *Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

                  Anti-glare & Low reflection

                  Show off your game

                  Anti-glare & Low reflection technology provides a clear viewing experience by minimising screen distractions caused by surrounding light.

                  Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

                  Comfortable but vibrant viewing

                  Experience brilliant colours comfortably, with LG's OLED panels* and Live Colour Low Blue Light technology.

                  *LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.
                  *Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.
                  *The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.

                  Gamers enjoy a 240 refresh rate game supported by DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1.
                  DP 1.4 and HDMI 2.1

                  Amplify gaming output with an OLED display

                  This monitor is capable of up to 240Hz refresh rate* from DP and HDMI so that gamers can fully enjoy Ultra-WQHD resolution and 240Hz either by DisplayPort or HDMI ports.

                  *It supports up to 240Hz rapid refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 cable (both cables included in the package) is required to work properly.
                  The graphics card is NOT included and should be purchased separately.

                  PBP & PIP

                  Play games and do more

                  This monitor supports up to 2 PBP* and PIP*, allowing you to see the content coming from 2 inputs on one screen. It means you can run multiple games or tasks on one monitor at the same time^.

                  The divided screen each from laptop and PC.

                  Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
                  *PBP: Picture By Picture / PIP: Picture In Picture.
                  ^The actual performance will vary depending on the PC and running programs.

                  The 4-pole headphone cord is connected to the monitor.
                  4-pole headphone out

                  Plugin for immersive sound effect

                  Easily connect your headset* with 4-pole headphones out and enjoy gaming while having a voice chat. You can also experience virtual, immersive, and 3D audio with DTS Headphone:X.

                  *Headsets are NOT included and should be purchased separately.

                  Gaming GUI

                  Award-winning gaming GUI

                  Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control* to easily adjust basic monitor options or register user shortcuts via the "User Defined Key".

                  *To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.
                  Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

                  How to protect your OLED

                  You can prevent occurring afterimages or display burn-in by turning on the 'OLED Screen Move'*, which moves the screen slightly at regular intervals, 'Screen Saver' and 'Image Cleaning'.

                  *This feature is only available as a 4-way joy stick included in the package.

                  Dynamic Action Sync

                  Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.

                  Black Stabiliser

                  Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark

                  Crosshair*

                  The Crosshair feature helps enhance accuracy in first-person shooter games.

                  FPS Counter^

                  The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

                  Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
                  *The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
                  ^FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
                  FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter. Measurement of frames per second.

                  LG Calibration Studio software.
                  LG Calibration Studio

                  Accurate colours updated

                  By utilising the hardware calibration of LG Calibration Studio*, you can experience advanced colour quality with extensive colour spectrum and consistency.

                  Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
                  *The software and a Calibration Sensor are ​NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

                  Print

                  All Spec

                  INFO

                  • Product name

                    UltraGear

                  • Year

                    Y24

                  DISPLAY

                  • Size [Inch]

                    44.5

                  • Size [cm]

                    113

                  • Resolution

                    3440 x 1440

                  • Panel Type

                    OLED

                  • Aspect Ratio

                    21:9

                  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

                    0.303 x 0.303

                  • PPI (Pixel Per Inch)

                    84

                  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

                    250cd/㎡

                  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

                    275cd/m²

                  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

                    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

                  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

                    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

                  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

                    1.07B

                  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

                    1200000:1

                  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

                    1500000:1

                  • Response Time

                    0.03ms (GTG)

                  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

                    240

                  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

                    178°(R/L), 178°(U/D)

                  • Curvature

                    800R

                  FEATURES

                  • HDR 10

                    YES

                  • VESA DisplayHDR™

                    DisplayHDR True Black 400

                  • HDR Effect

                    YES

                  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

                    YES

                  • HW Calibration

                    HW Calibration Ready

                  • Reader Mode

                    YES

                  • Colour Weakness

                    YES

                  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

                    G-SYNC Compatible

                  • AMD FreeSync™

                    FreeSync Premium Pro

                  • VRR

                    Yes

                  • VESA Adaptive Sync

                    YES

                  • VESA ClearMR

                    13000

                  • Black Stabiliser

                    Yes

                  • Dynamic Action Sync

                    YES

                  • Crosshair

                    Yes

                  • FPS Counter

                    Yes

                  • User Defined Key

                    Yes

                  • Auto Input Switch

                    Yes

                  • RGB LED Lighting

                    Hexagon Lighting

                  • PBP

                    2PBP

                  • PIP

                    Yes

                  • Smart Energy Saving

                    Yes

                  • Live Colour Low Blue Light

                    YES

                  SW APPLICATION

                  • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

                    Yes

                  • Dual Controller

                    Yes

                  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

                    YES

                  CONNECTIVITY

                  • HDMI

                    Yes(2ea)

                  • HDMI Version

                    Supports FRL as compliant with HDMI 2.1

                  • HDMI (HDCP Version)

                    2.3

                  • DisplayPort

                    Yes(1ea)

                  • DP Version

                    1.4 (DSC)

                  • DP (HDCP Version)

                    2.3

                  • USB Upstream Port

                    Yes(1ea/ver3.0)

                  • USB Downstream Port

                    Yes(2ea/ver3.0)

                  • Headphone Out

                    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

                  SOUND

                  • DTS Headphone:X

                    Yes

                  POWER

                  • Type

                    External Power(Adapter)

                  • AC Input

                    100~240V (50/60Hz)

                  • Power Consumption (On-Mode)

                    57.5W

                  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)

                    46W

                  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

                    Less than 0.5W

                  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

                    Less than 0.3W

                  MECHANICAL

                  • Display Position Adjustments

                    Tilt/Height/Swivel

                  • Wall Mountable [mm]

                    100 x 100mm

                  DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

                  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

                    992.7 x 657.7 x 335.1(UP)
                    992.7 x 537.7 x 335.1(Down)

                  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

                    992.7 x 457 x 218mm

                  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

                    1143 x 301 x 550mm

                  • Weight with Stand [kg]

                    12.3kg

                  • Weight without Stand [kg]

                    8.9kg

                  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

                    18.3kg

                  ACCESSORY

                  • HDMI

                    Yes (ver 2.1)

                  • Display Port

                    Yes

                  • USB A to B

                    Yes

                  What people are saying

                  Where to buy

                  Find a retailer.

