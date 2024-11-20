We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ 45 Inch | 240Hz OLED Curved Gaming Monitor | 800R, DisplayHDR True Black 400, 0.03ms (GtG)
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Display
45" Ultra-WQHD Curved OLED
DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%
Anti-glare & Low reflection
Speed
240Hz refresh rate
0.03ms (GtG) response time
240Hz from DisplayPort & HDMI
Technology
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™^ Premium Pro
VESA ClearMR
^AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
Views will vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.
Explore the panoramic gamescape
Its 45 Inch 21:9 Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor with WQHD display gives you a 34% wider view than a standard 16:9 screen. Experience a sense of awe as you immerse yourself into the new gamescape for the first time.
Size and ratio matter.
45" vs 49"
The 45 Inch Ultrawide Gaming Monitor offers an incredibly magnificent and pleasant viewing experience. The screen size of 45" 21:9 is 12% larger* than the 49" 32:9 and has a well-proportioned ratio vertically and horizontally, allowing gamers to take in all the details at a glance. Also, the 21:9 aspect ratio is the ideal option for gamers, considering that many games support the 21:9 aspect ratio more than the 32:9 ratio.
*The figures are calculated based on the actual width and height dimensions of a 21:9 45-inch monitor and a 32:9 49-inch monitor.
Brilliant to
magnificent play
The brilliant OLED monitor takes colours to a new level of vividness. With a standard luminosity of 275nits^ and a peak brightness of 1300nits, this monitor keeps your visuals bright and vibrant, ensuring you never play in the dark.
Bright OLED panel.
*The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE.
^Brightness: 250nits (Min.), 275nits (Typ.).
The evolution of OLED
Our UltraGear™ OLED features Micro Lens Array+ (MLA+) technology, increasing SDR brightness by 37.5% when compared with standard MLA.
The explosion of colours
*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL. APL (Average Picture Level) value is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.
Quick setups for a bright OLED
[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.*
Quick setups for a bright OLED
[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.
Quick setups for a bright OLED
[Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.
Quick setups for a bright OLED
[Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.
*Power consumption may increase when the above options are chosen.
*The display burn-in may occur when any of the above options are chosen.
Lightning speed motion
LG’s new UltraGear™ 240Hz monitor delivers the ultra-fast speed to see the next frame quickly and make the images appear smoothly. The gamers can respond rapidly, catch opponents, and aim at targets easily.
OLED display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG).
Extremely fast 0.03ms (GtG) response time
Gamer-centric design
Enhance your gaming experience with a new Hexagon lighting and 4-side virtually borderless design. Its L stand minimises clutter and optimises desk space for more comfort and gaming enjoyment.
Fluid gaming experience
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
Featuring VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smoother, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
This monitor is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.
AMD FreeSync™^ Premium Pro
With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models that have not applied the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Show off your game
Comfortable but vibrant viewing
*LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.
*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.
*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.
*It supports up to 240Hz rapid refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 cable (both cables included in the package) is required to work properly.
The graphics card is NOT included and should be purchased separately.
Play games and do more
The divided screen each from laptop and PC.
*PBP: Picture By Picture / PIP: Picture In Picture.
^The actual performance will vary depending on the PC and running programs.
*Headsets are NOT included and should be purchased separately.
Award-winning gaming GUI
*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.
How to protect your OLED
*This feature is only available as a 4-way joy stick included in the package.
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync Mode allows you to see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.
Black Stabiliser
Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
^FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter. Measurement of frames per second.
*The software and a Calibration Sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
Y24
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
44.5
-
Size [cm]
113
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.303 x 0.303
-
PPI (Pixel Per Inch)
84
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250cd/㎡
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275cd/m²
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1200000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178°(R/L), 178°(U/D)
-
Curvature
800R
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR True Black 400
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
VRR
Yes
-
VESA Adaptive Sync
YES
-
VESA ClearMR
13000
-
Black Stabiliser
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
FPS Counter
Yes
-
User Defined Key
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
RGB LED Lighting
Hexagon Lighting
-
PBP
2PBP
-
PIP
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Live Colour Low Blue Light
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes(2ea)
-
HDMI Version
Supports FRL as compliant with HDMI 2.1
-
HDMI (HDCP Version)
2.3
-
DisplayPort
Yes(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4 (DSC)
-
DP (HDCP Version)
2.3
-
USB Upstream Port
Yes(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone Out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
SOUND
-
DTS Headphone:X
Yes
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
57.5W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
46W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
992.7 x 657.7 x 335.1(UP)
992.7 x 537.7 x 335.1(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
992.7 x 457 x 218mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1143 x 301 x 550mm
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
12.3kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
8.9kg
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
18.3kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes (ver 2.1)
-
Display Port
Yes
-
USB A to B
Yes
