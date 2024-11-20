We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UltraGear™ 27 inch OLED QHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor with 0.03ms(GtG), HDR400
Display
27" QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED
HDR10 / DCI-P3 98.5%**
Anti-Glare / Low Reflection
Speed
240Hz Refresh Rate
0.03ms (GtG) Response Time
QHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1
Technology
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro**
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%, Minimum 90%.
*The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear 27GR95QE.
LG UltraGear™ is a powerful gaming monitor with high performance features to take your gaming to the next level.
275nits up to 1300nit
Ever bright OLED
This monitor has a luminosity of 245 nits in standard use and can reach up to 1000nits as its brightest. You can be sure that you won't be playing in the dark, as the new OLED monitor keeps the visuals bright and vibrant.
*275 nits is the typical brightness at 100% average picture level.
The Explosion of colours
**TrueBlack 400 is at 10% average picture level and 1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% average picture level.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.
*Smart Energy Saving mode is applied by default to optimize power consumption, but you can enjoy a brighter gaming experience by turning it off.
*Select ‘Off' the Smart Energy Saving mode (General → SMART ENERGY SAVING → Off).
*Power consumption may increase when Smart Energy Saving mode is turned off.
250Hz Refresh Rate
Smooth Gameplay
This 240Hz monitor allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes images appear smoothly. Gamers can respond rapidly to opponents and aim at targets easily.
*The Refresh Rate is set to 120Hz when you run more than two programs simultaneously.
*To enable the 240Hz, a PC with a graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) or HDMI 2.1 is required. *The graphics card is NOT included in the package.
Dive into Gaming
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '0.03ms Response Time' (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode).
*It supports up to 240Hz rapid refresh rate. A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package.
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience
Technology focused on fluid gaming experience.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
27GS95QE is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
Featuring VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smoother, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.
* AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
Gamer-centric Design
Gamer centric design.
UltraGear™ Remote Control
*The remote control is included in the package.
*Headsets sold separately.
Gaming GUI
Award winning gaming GUI
Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
Protect your display with OLED Care
*Remote controller included in the package.
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync Mode lets you see the action as it occurs in real time so that you can react immediately rather than respond after the delay of internal frame processing.
Black Stabiliser
Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
*The LG Calibration Studio is not included in the package, it's available for download for free. Hardware Calibrator is not included in the package (sold separately).
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
26.5
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
26.5
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare, Low-Reflection of the front polarizer
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2292 x 0.2292
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90.0% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1200000:1
-
Colour Bit
10bit
-
Size [cm]
67.3
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone out
4-Pole(Sound+Mic)
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
YES
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Others (Features)
VESA DSC Tech
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
VRR
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR True Black 400
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
Hexagon Lighting
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Borderless Design
4-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
-
OneClick Stand
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
808 x 181 x 532
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
604.4 x 574.4 x 258
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
604.4 x 350.6 x 45.3
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.35
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.05
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
Y24
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
DC Output
19V, 7.37A
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
YES
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
-
HDMI (Colour/Length)
Black / 1.8m
-
Others (Accessory)
Stand Cable Holder
-
Power Cord
YES
-
Remote Controller
YES
-
USB A to B
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
YES
-
CE
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
