UltraGear™ 39 inch OLED WQHD 240Hz 800R Curved Gaming Monitor with 0.03ms, DisplayHDR True Black 400

39GS95QE-B

UltraGear™ 39 inch OLED WQHD 240Hz 800R Curved Gaming Monitor with 0.03ms, DisplayHDR True Black 400

front view
UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor.

Born to game

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Be the core of your play

Here comes the all-new 800R curved monitor, which unfolds right around you and fills your world.

Display

39" Ultra-WQHD Curved OLED
DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%
Anti-glare & Low reflection

Speed

240Hz refresh rate)
0.03ms (GtG) response time
240Hz from DisplayPort & HDMI

Technology

VESA ClearMR
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Top view of 800r curvature body.

The instinctual curve

Experience the curve that awakens gaming instincts as you delve into the distance to the screen and embrace the natural sight of the human eye.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

As you sit at your desk, it becomes the focal point of the screen, delivering the original graphics with consistent brightness and vibrancy without any distortion. Be at the core of the 800R curve and explore the entirety of the gaming universe.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The assumption of viewing may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.

39" 21:9 Ultra-WQHD

Explore the panoramic gamescape

Its 39-inch 21:9 Ultra-WQHD display gives you a 34% wider view than a standard 16:9 screen. Experience overwhelming immersion into the new gamescape for the first time.
Gaming scene on a panoramic gaming monitor.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The brighter OLED**

Brilliance to
magnificent play

The brilliant OLED computer monitor takes colours to a new level of vividness. With a standard luminosity of 27 nits*** and a peak brightness of 1300nits, this monitor keeps your visuals bright and vibrant, ensuring you never play in the dark.

Bright OLED panel.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE.
***Brightness: 250nits (Min.), 275nits (Typ.).

Micro Lens Array+

The evolution of OLED

Our UltraGear™ OLED features Micro Lens Array+ (MLA+) technology, increasing SDR brightness by 37.5% when compared with standard MLA.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%

The explosion of colours

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 makes every scene, whether bright or dark, come to life with its realistic details with a 1.5M** contrast ratio and DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ.).

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
** 1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL (Average PictureLevel) value is given as a percentage and refers to the valuebetween the black level and the reference level for white.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.

    Quick setups for brighter OLED

    [Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.

      Quick setups for brighter OLED

      [Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.

        Quick setups for brighter OLED

        [Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.

          GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.
          GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.
          GUI setting image of Brightness.
          GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.
          GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.
          GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.
          GUI setting image of Brightness.
          GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.
          GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.

          Quick setups for brighter OLED

          [Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.

            GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.

            Quick setups for brighter OLED

            [Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.

              GUI setting image of Brightness.

              Quick setups for brighter OLED

              [Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.

                GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.

                Quick setups for brighter OLED

                [Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.

                  *The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
                  *Power consumption may increase when the above options are chosen.
                  *The display burn-in may occur in brighter mode.

                  OLED display with 240Hz

                  Lightening speed motion

                  LG's new UltraGear™ OLED monitor delivers the ultra-fast speed of 240Hz refresh rate to see the next frame quickly and makes the image appear smoothly. Gamers can respond rapidly, catch opponents, and aim at targets easily.

                  OLED display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG).

                  *The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

                  Extremely fast
                  0.03ms (GtG) response time

                  With 0.03ms (GtG) response time, less reverse ghosting, and helping objects render clearly, enjoy the game with smooth movement and surreal visual fluidity.

                  *The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

                  Gamer-centric design

                  All new design in your style

                  Unveiling UltraGear's new identity in Unity Hexagonal Design. Unfold your own game room with a streamlined, unique design. Its clutter-free L stand occupies minimal desk space, allowing you to minimize dead space.

                  New unity-hexagonal-design with L stand.

                  Product image of back light on.

                  Product image of side.

                  Swivel adjustable icon.
                  Swivel
                  Tilt adjustable icon.
                  Tilt
                  Height adjustable icon.
                  Height
                  4-side virtually borderless design icon.
                  Borderless design

                  *The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

                  VESA certified AdaptiveSync

                  Featuring VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smoother, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.

                  NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

                  This monitor is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.

                  AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

                  With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

                  *Images dramatised for illustrative purposes. Comparison of Mode 'OFF'(left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro. Errors or delays mayoccur depending on the network connection.

                   

                  *The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

                  Anti-glare & Low reflection

                  Show only your game

                  Anti-glare & Low reflection technology can provide the viewing experience by reducing screen distraction even in the surrounding lighting environment.

                  *The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

                  Gamers enjoy a 240 refresh rate game supported by DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1.
                  DP 1.4 and HDMI 2.1

                  Amplify gaming
                  output with an OLED display

                  This monitor is capable of up to 240Hz refresh rate from DP and HDMI so that gamers can fully enjoy Ultra-WQHD resolution and 240Hz either by DisplayPort or HDMI ports.

                  *It supports up to 240Hz rapid refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
                  *The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.

                  PBP & PIP

                  Play games and do more

                  This monitor supports up to 2 PBP and PIP, allowing you to see the content coming from 2 inputs on one screen. It means you can run multiple games or tasks on one monitor at the same time.

                  The divided screen each from laptop and PC.

                  *The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
                  *PBP: Picture By Picture / PIP: Picture In Picture.
                  *The actual performance will vary from the PC and running programs.

                  The 4-pole headphone cord is connected to the monitor.
                  4-pole headphone out

                  Plugin for immersive sound effect

                  Easily connect your headset with 4-pole headphones out and enjoy gaming while having a voice chat. Also, you can experience the immersive sound by DTS Headphone:X, offering a virtual 3D audio experience.

                  *Headsets are NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.

                  How to Protect your OLED

                  You can prevent occurring afterimages or display burn-in by turning on the 'OLED Screen Move', which moves the screen slightly at regular intervals, 'Screen Saver' and 'Image Cleaning'.

                  *This feature is only available as a 4-Way Joy stick included in the package.

                  Dynamic Action Sync

                  Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

                  Black Stabiliser

                  Black Stabiliser helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

                  Crosshair

                  The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

                  FPS Counter

                  The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

                  *The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
                  *The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
                  *FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
                  *FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

                  LG Calibration Studio software.
                  LG Calibration Studio

                  Accurate colours updated

                  By utilizing the hardware calibration of LG Calibration Studio, you can experience advanced colour quality with extensive colour spectrum and consistency.

                  *The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
                  *The software and a Calibration Sensor are ​NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

                  Print

                  Key Specs

                  • Size [Inch]

                    39

                  • Resolution

                    3440 x 1440

                  • Panel Type

                    OLED

                  • Aspect Ratio

                    16:9

                  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

                    DCI-P3 98.5%

                  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

                    275

                  • Curvature

                    800R

                  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

                    240

                  • Response Time

                    0.03ms (GTG)

                  • Display Position Adjustments

                    Tilt/Height/Swivel

                  All Spec

                  DISPLAY

                  • Size [Inch]

                    39

                  • Aspect Ratio

                    16:9

                  • Panel Type

                    OLED

                  • Surface Treatment

                    Anti-Glare, Low-Reflection of the front polarizer

                  • Response Time

                    0.03ms (GTG)

                  • Resolution

                    3440 x 1440

                  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

                    0.266 x 0.266

                  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

                    1.07B

                  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

                    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

                  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

                    275

                  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

                    1.5M:1

                  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

                    DCI-P3 98.5%

                  • Curvature

                    800R

                  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

                    DCI-P3 94%

                  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

                    240

                  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

                    250

                  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

                    1.2M:1

                  • Colour Bit

                    10bit

                  • Size [cm]

                    99.1

                  CONNECTIVITY

                  • Audio In

                    NO

                  • D-Sub

                    NO

                  • Built-in KVM

                    NO

                  • DVI-D

                    NO

                  • HDMI

                    YES(2ea)

                  • Daisy Chain

                    NO

                  • DisplayPort

                    YES(1ea)

                  • DP Version

                    1.4 (DSC)

                  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

                    N/A

                  • DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

                    N/A

                  • Thunderbolt

                    NO

                  • USB-C

                    NO

                  • Headphone out

                    4-Pole(Sound+Mic)

                  • LAN (RJ-45)

                    NO

                  • Line out

                    NO

                  • Mic In

                    NO

                  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

                    NO

                  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

                    N/A

                  • Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

                    N/A

                  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

                    N/A

                  • USB Downstream Port

                    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

                  • USB Upstream Port

                    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

                  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

                    NO

                  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

                    NO

                  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

                    NO

                  FEATURES

                  • HDR 10

                    YES

                  • AMD FreeSync™

                    FreeSync Premium Pro

                  • Auto Brightness

                    N/A

                  • Colour Weakness

                    YES

                  • Smart Energy Saving

                    YES

                  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

                    YES

                  • PIP

                    YES

                  • PBP

                    2PBP

                  • Flicker Safe

                    NO

                  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

                    G-SYNC Compatible

                  • HW Calibration

                    HW Calibration Ready

                  • Dynamic Action Sync

                    YES

                  • Black Stabiliser

                    YES

                  • Crosshair

                    YES

                  • Others (Features)

                    VESA DSC Tech, 4way Joystick

                  • Reader Mode

                    YES

                  • FPS Counter

                    YES

                  • VRR

                    YES

                  • Super Resolution+

                    NO

                  • Dolby Vision™

                    NO

                  • VESA DisplayHDR™

                    DisplayHDR True Black 400

                  • Mini-LED Technology

                    NO

                  • Nano IPS™ Technology

                    NO

                  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

                    NO

                  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

                    NO

                  • OverClocking

                    NO

                  • User Defined Key

                    YES

                  • Auto Input Switch

                    YES

                  • RGB LED Lighting

                    Unity Hexagon Lighting

                  • Camera

                    NO

                  • Mic

                    NO

                  • HDR Effect

                    YES

                  MECHANICAL

                  • Display Position Adjustments

                    Tilt/Height/Swivel

                  • Borderless Design

                    4-Side Virtually Borderless Design

                  • Wall Mountable [mm]

                    100 x 100 mm

                  • OneClick Stand

                    YES

                  SOUND

                  • Bluetooth Connectivity

                    NO

                  • DTS Headphone:X

                    YES

                  • Maxx Audio

                    NO

                  • Rich Bass

                    NO

                  • Speaker

                    NO

                  DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

                  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

                    985 x 338 x 550

                  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

                    887.8 x 491.2 x 309.9

                  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

                    887.8 x 404.4 x 198.0

                  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

                    16

                  • Weight with Stand [kg]

                    10.4

                  • Weight without Stand [kg]

                    7

                  INFO

                  • Product name

                    UltraGear

                  • Year

                    2024

                  POWER

                  • Power Consumption (Max.)

                    38W

                  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

                    55W

                  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

                    Less than 0.5W

                  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

                    52.2W

                  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

                    Less than 0.3W

                  • AC Input

                    100-240V (50/60Hz)

                  • Type

                    External Power(Adapter)

                  • DC Output

                    19.5V, 10.8A

                  ACCESSORY

                  • Adapter

                    YES

                  • Calibration Report (Paper)

                    YES

                  • Display Port

                    YES

                  • DVI-D

                    NO

                  • D-Sub

                    NO

                  • HDMI

                    YES (ver 2.1)

                  • HDMI (Colour/Length)

                    Black / 1.8m

                  • Others (Accessory)

                    Door

                  • Power Cord

                    YES

                  • Remote Controller

                    NO

                  • Thunderbolt

                    NO

                  • USB A to B

                    YES

                  • USB-C

                    NO

                  SW APPLICATION

                  • Dual Controller

                    YES

                  • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

                    YES

                  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

                    N/A

                  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

                    N/A

                  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

                    YES

                  STANDARD

                  • UL (cUL)

                    YES

                  • CE

                    YES

                  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

                    YES

                  What people are saying

