UltraGear™ 39 inch OLED WQHD 240Hz 800R Curved Gaming Monitor with 0.03ms, DisplayHDR True Black 400
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Be the core of your play
Display
39" Ultra-WQHD Curved OLED
DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%
Anti-glare & Low reflection
Speed
240Hz refresh rate)
0.03ms (GtG) response time
240Hz from DisplayPort & HDMI
Technology
VESA ClearMR
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The assumption of viewing may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.
Explore the panoramic gamescape
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Brilliance to
magnificent play
The brilliant OLED computer monitor takes colours to a new level of vividness. With a standard luminosity of 27 nits*** and a peak brightness of 1300nits, this monitor keeps your visuals bright and vibrant, ensuring you never play in the dark.
Bright OLED panel.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE.
***Brightness: 250nits (Min.), 275nits (Typ.).
The evolution of OLED
Our UltraGear™ OLED features Micro Lens Array+ (MLA+) technology, increasing SDR brightness by 37.5% when compared with standard MLA.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The explosion of colours
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
** 1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL (Average PictureLevel) value is given as a percentage and refers to the valuebetween the black level and the reference level for white.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Power consumption may increase when the above options are chosen.
*The display burn-in may occur in brighter mode.
Lightening speed motion
LG's new UltraGear™ OLED monitor delivers the ultra-fast speed of 240Hz refresh rate to see the next frame quickly and makes the image appear smoothly. Gamers can respond rapidly, catch opponents, and aim at targets easily.
OLED display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Extremely fast
0.03ms (GtG) response time
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
All new design in your style
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
Featuring VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smoother, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
This monitor is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes. Comparison of Mode 'OFF'(left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro. Errors or delays mayoccur depending on the network connection.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Show only your game
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It supports up to 240Hz rapid refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.
Play games and do more
The divided screen each from laptop and PC.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*PBP: Picture By Picture / PIP: Picture In Picture.
*The actual performance will vary from the PC and running programs.
*Headsets are NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.
How to Protect your OLED
*This feature is only available as a 4-Way Joy stick included in the package.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Black Stabiliser
Black Stabiliser helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The software and a Calibration Sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
39
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5%
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275
-
Curvature
800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
39
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare, Low-Reflection of the front polarizer
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.266 x 0.266
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1.5M:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5%
-
Curvature
800R
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94%
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1.2M:1
-
Colour Bit
10bit
-
Size [cm]
99.1
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio In
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
Built-in KVM
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4 (DSC)
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB-C
NO
-
Headphone out
4-Pole(Sound+Mic)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
NO
-
Line out
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
N/A
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
NO
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
NO
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Auto Brightness
N/A
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
PIP
YES
-
PBP
2PBP
-
Flicker Safe
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Others (Features)
VESA DSC Tech, 4way Joystick
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
VRR
YES
-
Super Resolution+
NO
-
Dolby Vision™
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR True Black 400
-
Mini-LED Technology
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NO
-
OverClocking
NO
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
Unity Hexagon Lighting
-
Camera
NO
-
Mic
NO
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Borderless Design
4-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
-
OneClick Stand
YES
SOUND
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
NO
-
DTS Headphone:X
YES
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Rich Bass
NO
-
Speaker
NO
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
985 x 338 x 550
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
887.8 x 491.2 x 309.9
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
887.8 x 404.4 x 198.0
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
16
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
10.4
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
7
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2024
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
38W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
55W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
52.2W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
DC Output
19.5V, 10.8A
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
YES
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
-
Display Port
YES
-
DVI-D
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
-
HDMI (Colour/Length)
Black / 1.8m
-
Others (Accessory)
Door
-
Power Cord
YES
-
Remote Controller
NO
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB A to B
YES
-
USB-C
NO
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
YES
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
N/A
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
N/A
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
YES
-
CE
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
What people are saying
