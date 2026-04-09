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2 Homes you can win

2 Homes you can win

Two homes.
Two life-changing opportunities.

LG is the proud partner of My Reno Rules – Australia's newest renovation show where two amazing homes receive a complete renovation makeover.

Two properties.
Two life-changing homes.

My Reno Rules is Channel 7's bold new renovation competition where teams go head-to-head, transforming two neighbouring homes from the ground up. At the end of the series, both properties are raffled live, giving two lucky Australian families the keys to a brand new home.

As Official Partner, LG proudly outfits every room of both homes with their full range of home appliances and entertainment products.

Bring the renovation home

Discover the LG range featured on My Reno Rules, designed to elevate every space, from kitchen to living rooms and laundry spaces. LG's full range of product innovations are built for real life, helping you transform every room in your home. 

View Products

Meet the teams

Four talented teams. Two neighbouring homes. One extraordinary result — and the chance for two lucky Australian familes to win everything.

Emma & Michelle - House 1

Powerhouse mother-daughter duo Emma, 33, and Michelle, 56, bring a fiery passion set to heat things up on the My Reno Rules build site.

Nathan & Julia - House 1

With three young daughters under five, young parents and keen renovators Nathan and Julia, both 34, are motivated by giving their girls the very best start in life.

Mitch & Shaz - House 2

Together for 14 years, fun-loving Queensland couple Mitch and Shaz recently celebrated their nuptials and bring power couple energy to the competition.

Franky & Isaac - House 2

Melbourne best mates Franky, 38, and Isaac, 24, are fun-loving larrikins whose high energy and good‑humour will inject big heart and even bigger personality into the competition.

Buy the ‘Look’

Explore the full LG product range featured on My Reno Rules. 

77 Inch LG OLED evo AI G6 4K Smart TV 2026
42L French Door Fridge with InstaView™

642L French Door Fridge with InstaView™

19/10kg WashTower™ Stacked Washer Dryer Forest Green

19/10kg WashTower™ Stacked Washer Dryer Forest Green

76L InstaView Series 9 Full Steam Oven, Glass

76L InstaView Series 9 Full Steam Oven, Glass

15 Place QuadWash® Dishwasher - Freestanding

15 Place QuadWash® Dishwasher - Freestanding

LG gram 17"

LG gram 17"

LG UltraGear™ 45-inch OLED Dual-Mode 5K2K Gaming Monitor

LG UltraGear™ 45-inch OLED Dual-Mode 5K2K Gaming Monitor

26L Smart Inverter Dehumidifier with Smart+ Mode

26L Smart Inverter Dehumidifier with Smart+ Mode

9kg Series 9 Front Load Washer - Steam+

9kg Series 9 Front Load Washer - Steam+

9kg Series 9 Heat Pump Dryer - 9 Star

9kg Series 9 Heat Pump Dryer - 9 Star

LG Home Theatre Sound Bar with Rear Speakers

LG Home Theatre Sound Bar with Rear Speakers

Ducted System - Mid Static 6.8kW (Cooling)

Ducted System - Mid Static 6.8kW (Cooling)

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $4,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

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An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

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Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
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Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
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Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
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Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 