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Review & WIN
Purchase The NEW 39-inch UltraGear evo GX9, World's First 39" 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor and leave an honest review to receive exclusive 50% off coupons on selected LG products and go into a draw to win 1 LG CineBeam Q Mini PU600U valued at $1,999 RRP. MyLG members only. *T&Cs apply.