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Review & WIN

Review & WIN

Review & WIN

Purchase The NEW 39-inch UltraGear evo GX9, World's First 39" 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor and leave an honest review to receive exclusive 50% off coupons on selected LG products and go into a draw to win 1 LG CineBeam Q Mini PU600U valued at $1,999 RRP. MyLG members only. *T&Cs apply.

Your LG purchase gets you Rewards. Let's hear from you.

Bought an eligible LG Monitor on or after 30 June, 2026? Tell us how it’s made a difference in your day-to-day life. Submit a review of at least 50 words that covers one of the key features, and you could be selected as one of our Winners.

Your experience matters and it could be rewarding.

Already purchased and reviewed?

You're almost there, just one more step!

Thanks for sharing your LG Monitor experience! To complete your entry, please leave a review on the product page below.

If your review is eligible, you’ll receive exclusive 50% Coupons on next purchases and go on the draw to win one LG CineBeam Q Mini PU600U valued at $1,999 RRP as our thank-you.

Leave a Review

Haven't purchased yet?

Buy. Review. You could win!

Purchase a participating LG monitor 39GX950B and leave a review between 1 and 30 June, 2026 at LG.com/au, then leave a honest review to enter the running to win one LG CineBeam Q Mini PU600U valued at $1,999 RRP as our thank-you.

How to enter

Q.

Purchase & Review

A.

Step 1.
Purchase a 39-inch UltraGear evo GX9 LG monitor (Model no. 39GX950B) from the LG Online Store (LG.com/au) while signed in to your MyLG member account.

Step 2.
Leave an honest review (positive or negative!) of your new purchase at https://www.lg.com/au/monitors/ultragear-gaming/39gx950b/ using the same email address as your order.

Q.

How to structure your review to be eligible:

A.

To be eligible, reviews must meet the following criteria: 

Step 1. Write a review of at least 50 words that covers at least one of the following:

  • Picture Quality (e.g. Ultra-Fast Response Time, High Refresh Rate)
  • User Experience (e.g.  Productivity, Creativity, Immerse Interaction)
  • Comparison to another model of monitor

Step 2. Include at least one original photo showing the product in use, how it fits your space.

Step 3. Reviews can be positive or negative. All eligible reviews will be entered into the draw. Win 1 LG CineBeam Q Mini PU600U valued at $1,999 RRP

The eligible reviewers will go into a draw, drawn on 13 July 2026. The winner will be contacted by the 15 July 2026 to organize the delivery of the prize.]
The eligible reviewers will go into a draw, drawn on 11 July, winners will be contacted by the 13 July to organize the delivery of prizes.

*Promotion Period: 12:01am (AEST) 1 June 2026 to 11:59pm (AEST) 30 June 2026, unless otherwise extended. For full terms and conditions, visit lg.com/au/shop/promotions/2026/review-and-win/. Promotion is only open to Australian residents aged 18 years and over currently residing in Australia or persons under 18 with permission of their parent/guardian. Only MyLG Members are eligible to enter this competition. Corporate Partners, Education Hub members and LG employees, directors and officers (and their immediate family) are not eligible to enter this competition. To enter, purchase a 39-inch UltraGear evo GX9 LG monitor (model no. 39GX950B) (Participating Model) from the LG Online Store (www.lg.com/au) and submit a review of the Participating Model in accordance with the Conditions of Entry during the Promotion Period (Eligible Purchase). Eligible Purchases must be made while logged in to a MyLG member account. The same email address must be supplied for the order and review of the Participating Model. Coupon Prize: MyLG members who make an Eligible Purchase will receive coupons for 50% off the LG CineBeam Q Mini 4K UHD Portable Projector (model no. PU600U) and 50% off purchases of 2 or more selected computing products eligible for pre-order (for list of eligible products, visit lg.com/au/shop/promotions/2026/review-and-win/. Coupons are not transferable, exchangeable or redeemable for cash and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer, unless otherwise specified. Coupons will be automatically credited to your MyLG member account on 15 July 2026. Coupons are valid from 15 July 2026 until 31 August 2026. LG Product Prize: MyLG members who make an Eligible Purchase will go into the draw to win 1 LG CineBeam Q Mini 4K UHD Portable Projector (model no. PU600U) (Prize). The draw will be conducted at 2:00pm (Sydney time) on 13 July 2026 at Level 44, 6-8 Parramatta Square, 10 Darcy Street, Parramatta NSW 2150. The first eligible entry drawn will win the Prize. There is 1 Prize to be won. Total prize pool valued at $1,999. Limit of one (1) entry per Participating Model purchased during the Promotion Period. The winner will be contacted by email by 15 July 2026 to organize the delivery of the prize. Promoter is LG Electronics Australia Pty Limited (ABN 98 064 531 264) of Level 44, 6-8 Parramatta Square, 10 Darcy Street, Parramatta NSW 2150.]

 

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Find out about our latest promotions and offers

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Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $4,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

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An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

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Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
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Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
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Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
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Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

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  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

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Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

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  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 