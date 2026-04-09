Review & WIN

*Promotion Period: 12:01am (AEST) 1 June 2026 to 11:59pm (AEST) 30 June 2026, unless otherwise extended. For full terms and conditions, visit lg.com/au/shop/promotions/2026/review-and-win/. Promotion is only open to Australian residents aged 18 years and over currently residing in Australia or persons under 18 with permission of their parent/guardian. Only MyLG Members are eligible to enter this competition. Corporate Partners, Education Hub members and LG employees, directors and officers (and their immediate family) are not eligible to enter this competition. To enter, purchase a 39-inch UltraGear evo GX9 LG monitor (model no. 39GX950B) (Participating Model) from the LG Online Store (www.lg.com/au) and submit a review of the Participating Model in accordance with the Conditions of Entry during the Promotion Period (Eligible Purchase). Eligible Purchases must be made while logged in to a MyLG member account. The same email address must be supplied for the order and review of the Participating Model. Coupon Prize: MyLG members who make an Eligible Purchase will receive coupons for 50% off the LG CineBeam Q Mini 4K UHD Portable Projector (model no. PU600U) and 50% off purchases of 2 or more selected computing products eligible for pre-order (for list of eligible products, visit lg.com/au/shop/promotions/2026/review-and-win/. Coupons are not transferable, exchangeable or redeemable for cash and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer, unless otherwise specified. Coupons will be automatically credited to your MyLG member account on 15 July 2026. Coupons are valid from 15 July 2026 until 31 August 2026. LG Product Prize: MyLG members who make an Eligible Purchase will go into the draw to win 1 LG CineBeam Q Mini 4K UHD Portable Projector (model no. PU600U) (Prize). The draw will be conducted at 2:00pm (Sydney time) on 13 July 2026 at Level 44, 6-8 Parramatta Square, 10 Darcy Street, Parramatta NSW 2150. The first eligible entry drawn will win the Prize. There is 1 Prize to be won. Total prize pool valued at $1,999. Limit of one (1) entry per Participating Model purchased during the Promotion Period. The winner will be contacted by email by 15 July 2026 to organize the delivery of the prize. Promoter is LG Electronics Australia Pty Limited (ABN 98 064 531 264) of Level 44, 6-8 Parramatta Square, 10 Darcy Street, Parramatta NSW 2150.]