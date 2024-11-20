We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Transportation
Budapest Airport, Hungary
The Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest welcomes more than 15 million passengers a year, exceeding the entire population of Hungary. LG video walls with narrow bezels and standard signage were selected to streamline the flow of passengers, displaying the most up-to-date flight information.