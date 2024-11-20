We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Transportation
Luton Airport, UK
London Luton Airport (LLA), has completed a digital signage overhaul as part of its £150 million transformation.
SPC Group specified a total of 132 LG digital signage displays for this phase. The airport uses LG digital signage solutions throughout the airport to inform travellers of flight and passengers information as well as advertise internal retailers.