Transportation
Cardiff Airport, UK
Cardiff Airport increased its digital signage solutions to enhance customer service in its recently expanded Departure Lounge and Executive Lounge, for over 1.5 million passengers which pass through yearly. 55 LG displays were installed by SPG Group, who has already installed LG displays throughout the airport as part of an ongoing partnership, to ensure passengers have a clear view of flight information from any seat in the area.