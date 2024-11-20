We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Transportation
Terminal 2, Incheon International Airport
Incheon International Airport, one of the world’s best airports, opened a second passenger terminal in 2018 in order to continue providing passengers with the best possible service. Incheon International Airport Corporation (IIAC) partnered with LG Information Display to present passengers with a uniquely dynamic digital signage experience.
"The Incheon International Airport Corporation wasn't just looking for every day, run-of-the-mill, digital signage that simply displays information. They were looking for something new - signage solutions that can be considered as pieces of art."
Jong-soo Lee, Manager, LG Information Display
*55-inch Video Walls tiled together in Baggage Claims.
*Part of the 175m-long video wall in Terminal 2’s Transportation Center.
*55-inch Video Walls used in Terminal 2’s Duty Free shopping area.