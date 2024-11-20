We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Transportation
Venice Airport, Italy
To experience some of the most visited places in the world, many people start their journey at Venice Airport - the gateway to historic highlights like Piazza San Marco, Rialto Bridge and of course The Grand Canal. In recent years, Venice Airport experienced a huge increase in passengers travelling to the famous city, which led them to rethink their information display systems. LG Information Display products offer an ideal compromise between bright, high-quality displays and 24/7 performance. Passengers at the airport are clearly noticing the improvements: customer satisfaction increased by 18 percent!