Experience the next evolution in LG's premium LCD TV range with LG QNED evo AI TVs. Blending cutting-edge display technology with a sleek, modern design, QNED delivers a spectacular viewing experience that enhances any living space.

At the core of every QNED evo TV is the powerful alpha AI Processor, which analyses each frame in real time to optimise brightness, contrast, and detail—delivering exceptional picture quality with stunning clarity and depth across all your content.1

QNED evo TVs are 100% Colour Volume2 certified by Intertek, and most models feature advanced MiniLED backlighting, ensuring every scene comes to life with vivid colors, deep shadows, and radiant highlights.

Whether you’re watching cinematic dramas or fast-paced action, these large-screen TVs—available in sizes from 55 to 100 inches—immerse you in breathtaking visuals. Each model is powered by the webOS platform, offering seamless access to streaming content,3 personalised recommendations, and smart features.

Not sure which TV is right for you? Whether you’re drawn to the colour precision of QNED or the perfect blacks of OLED, LG TV brings you an exceptional viewing experience—whichever model you choose.

Shop LG QNED evo AI TVs today and elevate your everyday entertainment with frame-by-frame brilliance.

1 Image quality dependent on source material.

2 Colour Volume testing is capable of producing results greater than 100%. 100% Colour Volume independently tested in accordance with Intertek Test Specification to the DCI-P3 colour space with D65 white point.