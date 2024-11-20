Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
75 inch LG QNED81 4K Smart TV

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

75 inch LG QNED81 4K Smart TV

75QNED81TSA

75 inch LG QNED81 4K Smart TV

(6)
Front view of LG QNED TV, QNED81 with text of LG QNED and 2024 on screen
alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

Every scene can appear true to life

Enjoy incredibly sharp pictures and stunning sound, intelligently boosted by the α5 AI Processor Gen7.*

*Image quality dependent on source material.

QNED Colour

Vibrance in every pixel

Experience images powered by Quantum Dot and NanoCell technology, for colour with suberb realism.
Dimming Pro

Enhance your contrast

See more natural-looking images. Powerful deep-learning algorithms help improve contrast ratio and enhance brightness.

Spellbinding cinema

Brightness Control

Bright in almost any light

Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your room and balances the picture accordingly, for crisp and clear visuals.

AI Sound Pro

Lifelike sound perfected by AI

Hear sensational 9.1.2-channel virtual surround sound, mixed by AI Sound Pro and remastered for clarity, impact, and balance control.*

Sound optimised for your space

Hear balanced audio that fills your room, without being overpowering. Whether you're watching from an open-plan lounge or a cosy nook, AI Acoustic Tuning helps your entertainment sound just right.**

Sound balanced to what you watch

Hear audio optimised to the content on the screen. Adaptive Sound Control analyses audio in real-time to allow clear voices, cinematic effects, and dramatic musical scores.

Impactful sound resonates

Amp up your experience. Dynamic Sound Booster takes advantage of AI processor refinements to provide powerful, impressive audio.

*Sound quality dependent on source material.
**AI Acoustic Tuning must be activated through the AI Service menu.

FILMMAKER MODE™ & HDR10 Pro

Add more magic to movie night

Transform your home into a movie theatre. With FILMMAKER MODE™ and HDR10 Pro, you can enjoy movies as they were meant to be seen, with magnificently accurate colour and contrast.*

A family sat on the floor of a low-lit living room by a small table, looking up at an LG TV mounted on the wall showing the Earth from space.

*High Dynamic Range content required for this function.

webOS 24

Home to your favourite content

Favourite streaming services are at your fingertips.* With so much content to choose from all in one place, everyone can find something great to enjoy.
Learn more

An image shows the WebOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The bottom of the screen shows personalized recommendations under "Top picks for you."

*Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to Smart TV apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. LG ThinQ AI account/s required.

webOS Re:New Program

Keep pace with the latest updates

Stay up to date with handy features and technologies through 4 webOS upgrades over 5 years*.

An image of the webOS Re:New Program logo against a black background with the top of a blue and purple circular sphere at the bottom.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of 4 upgrades over five years. Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the version installed at purchase. Features are subject to change and some feature, application and service updates may vary by model.

Powerful Gameplay

Plunge into powerful play

Snatch the champion's title with immersive graphics from HGiG.* Play stays smooth with ALLM for enhanced high-speed action, and eARC helps ensure it all sounds amazing.

A car racing game on the finish line, with the sign saying 'WIN!', as the player clenches on to the game joystick. ALLM, eARC, HGiG logo are place on the bottom left corner.

*HGiG compatible source content and enabled game device required.

Gaming Cnetral

Easily switch up picture settings, without taking your eye off the game. Quickly change essential settings during play via the on-screen Game Dashboard and let Game Optimiser set the screen just how you like it.

A FPS gaming scene with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. A dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.

Unlock epic gaming titles

Dive into an amazing library of gaming titles and play almost instantly, with no downloads on GeForce NOW.*

*Internet connection required. Subscriptions and data costs apply. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. Compatible controller required.

WOW Interface

Easy and convenient interface

Turn convenience up a notch, with WOW Interface. Using your LG TV Remote, you can access the compatible LG Sound Bar* menu on the LG TV screen, making it easy to select sound modes and check the connection status.

Easy and convenient interface1

*For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface

Perfect Partners

LG Q Series Sound Bar

Perfect Partners

Elevate your home entertainment by pairing the immersive sound of LG Q Series Sound Bar with the vibrant picture of an LG QNED TV*.
Perfect Partners Buy now

Watch, search & discover 30+ channels of TV Shows, Movies, News, Sport & more. Live & On Demand. All for FREE!

Learn more
Print

Key Specs

  • Display Type

    4K QNED

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    QNED Colour

  • Picture Processor

    α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1677 x 965 x 30.9

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    33.3

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K QNED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Backlight Type

    Edge

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    QNED Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • Dimming Technology

    Local Dimming

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Grey Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colours

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1677 x 965 x 30.9

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1677 x 1042 x 370

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    1820 x 1205 x 228

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    380 x 370

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    33.3

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    41.5

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    52.4

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    400 x 300

BAR CODE

  • BAR CODE

    8806091873873

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.1)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Room to Room Share

    Yes (Receiver)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

REGULATORY

  • Energy Star Rating

    6.0

  • Warranty Period

    1 Year Parts & Labor

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR24

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

What people are saying

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

Our Picks for You 

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 