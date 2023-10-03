About Cookies on This Site

Genuine LG Refrigerator Water Filters

Fresh, Chilled Drinking Water for Your Family Enjoy fresh, filtered drinking water and ice cubes with genuine LG water filters for your refrigerator.
Peace of Mind for Your Family
Powerful Filtration

Genuine LG water filters provide fresh tasting drinking water and ice cubes by reducing contaminants such as BPA, pesticides and chemicals.

*Only model LT1000P will filter certain prescription and OTC drugs.

Pesticides

Cysts

Asbestos

Pharmaceuticals

Atrazine

Chlorine

Lead

Mercury

Precise Fit
Designed for You

Precise Fit & Performance

LG water filters are made to specifically fit your refrigerator to provide sealed water filtration performance. Counterfeit, deceptively labeled and third-party water filters may not fit correctly, are not guaranteed to properly filter water, and can cause damage that is not covered under the LG warranty.
For Your Loved Ones

Ensure your family’s well-being by filtering out contaminants. LG water filters are certified to meet NSF Drinking Water Treatment standards for quality drinking water.
For The Environment

Help reduce the amount of plastic bottles in our surroundings. Using just two water filters per year can replace over 3,000 plastic water bottles (according to a recommended 6-month replacement cycle).*

*Each water filter cleans 757L of water, which is the equivalent of 1,514 (500ml) plastic water bottles.

Easily Accessibility, Simple Installation, Low Maintenance
Simple Installation, Seamless Fit

Your LG refrigerator is designed with you in mind. The water filtration system is conveniently located at the front of the refrigerator, allowing you to effortlessly change your water filter at any desired time.
Tested
Quality Assured

Tested & Certified by NSF

Only genuine LG Water Filters are certified by NSF International to meet industry-leading filtration standards.
Tested & Certified by NSF LEARN MORE
Replace in Minutes
Easy Reach, Easy Replace

Replace in Minutes

Replacing LG Water Filters is easy, takes only minutes and doesn't require any tools.
Replace in Minutes LEARN MORE

