About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
33'' Bottom-Freezer Drawer Refrigerator with Ice Maker, 26 cu.ft

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

  • Buy More Save More on select LG appliances. Buy 2 save $150. Buy 3 save $300. Click here.

33'' Bottom-Freezer Drawer Refrigerator with Ice Maker, 26 cu.ft

LRDCS2603S

33'' Bottom-Freezer Drawer Refrigerator with Ice Maker, 26 cu.ft

Front view

  • Inverter Linear Compressor

  •

    LG Smart Cooling

  •

    Smart Diagnosis

  •

    Energy Star®

LARGEST CAPACITY*

LARGEST CAPACITY*

Stock-up and store everything you need. With a cavernous 26 cubic feet of space, this LG Bottom Mount refrigerator gives you ample space for all of your family’s favorite foods and keeps them conveniently organized within reach.
The Look You Love (Without the Fuss)

The Look You Love (Without the Fuss)

Now you can have all of the things you love about stainless, without the need for special cleaners or constant attention. LG’s PrintProof™ fingerprint and smudge resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth for a distinctive kitchen that handles real-life in style.
Fresher is better

Fresher is better

Multi-Air Flow Freshness System is designed to maintain superior humidity and temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, longer. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions within the refrigerator and strategically-placed vents in every section to help surround your food with cool air no matter where you put it.
Focused Freshness

Focused Freshness

Consistent temperatures are the key to food freshness. LG took its advanced freshness system one step further by adding Door Cooling to provide a steady supply of cold air to help keep door contents at peak freshness.
Fresher is better

Fresher is better

Smart Cooling® system is designed to maintain superior conditions within the refrigerator. The Linear Compressor reacts quickly to temperature fluctuations and helps keep your food fresher, longer. Meanwhile, strategically-placed vents in every section surround your food with cool air no matter where you put it.
Great Light

Great Light

LED lighting recessed on top provide an exceptionally bright interior and saves energy over traditional lighting.
Get wise

Get wise

Smart Diagnosis™ helps the service center diagnose problems over the phone, helping you troubleshoot quickly.

Feature Videos

Inverter Linear Compressor

Door Cooling+

Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant PrintProof™ Finish

Qualifications

10-Year Warranty on Inverter Linear Compressor

ENERGY STAR™ Certified

Inverter Linear Compressor

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LRDCS2603S
CAPACITY
25.5 cu.ft
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
32 3/4" x 69 7/8" x 34 7/8"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
No

Key Spec

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

562

Compressor Type

Linear Compressor

InstaView

No

Door-in-Door

No

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Product Type

Bottom Freezer

Standard/Counter Depth

Yes/No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Matching Commercial Handles

Smudge Resistant Exterior

Yes

Contour Door

Yes

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes

Sabbath Mode

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

562

Compressor Type

Linear Compressor

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048231803885

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Drawer

Freezer Light

LED

Drawer_Freezer

2Tier Organization

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door alarm

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 1"

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes

Daily Ice Production (lb.)

2.5

Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

12

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes

Vegetable Box

2

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

What people are saying

Buy Directly

Front view

LRDCS2603S

33'' Bottom-Freezer Drawer Refrigerator with Ice Maker, 26 cu.ft