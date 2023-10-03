We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
33'' Bottom-Freezer Drawer Refrigerator with Ice Maker, 26 cu.ft
Feature Videos
Inverter Linear Compressor
Door Cooling+
Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant PrintProof™ Finish
Qualifications
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
562
-
Compressor Type
-
Linear Compressor
-
InstaView
-
No
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
All Spec
-
Brand
-
LG
-
Product Type
-
Bottom Freezer
-
Standard/Counter Depth
-
Yes/No
-
Handle Type
-
Matching Commercial Handles
-
Smudge Resistant Exterior
-
Yes
-
Contour Door
-
Yes
-
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
InstaView
-
No
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
-
Yes
-
Sabbath Mode
-
Yes
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
562
-
Compressor Type
-
Linear Compressor
-
Bar Code
-
048231803885
-
Door Type
-
Drawer
-
Freezer Light
-
LED
-
Drawer_Freezer
-
2Tier Organization
-
Door alarm
-
Yes
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 1"
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
Yes
-
Daily Ice Production (lb.)
-
2.5
-
Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)
-
12
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Ceiling LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
Yes
-
Vegetable Box
-
2
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
