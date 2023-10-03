About Cookies on This Site

SDP-P100_Bright_and_Vivid_Display_20170706_D

Bright and Vivid Display

Immerse yourself! See brilliant colors, sharp text, and vibrant images come to life on the 8" Full HD Display (1080p).
SDP-P100_Expandable_Storage_20170706_D

Expandable Storage

Capture more images, videos, save files on the tablet without worrying about space. The G Pad™ IV 8.0 FHD equipped with 32 GB of internal memory, plus a microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 2TB*.

*microSD card sold separately
SDP-P100_Get-Snappy_20170706_D_V1

Get Snappy

Equipped with a 5MP rear-facing camera, snap your favourite moments quickly with the fast auto focus. The 5MP front camera with Auto shot — simply look at your camera to take your selfies automatically. Just don't forget to smile.
SDP-P100_Comfort_View_20170706_D_V2

Comfort View

Easily and comfortably browse the web, scan emails, or read e-books on a screen that reduces intensity, so you can enjoy using it for longer periods of time.
SDP-P100_Seamless_Connectivity_20170706_D_V4

Seamless Connectivity

Q Pair syncs with your AndroidTM smartphone so you can view incoming call alerts and message notifications right from your tablet*.
SDP-P100_Microsoft_Office_20170706_D_V1

Microsoft Office

The G Pad™ IV 8.0 FHD comes loaded with Microsoft Office. Word® , Excel® and PowerPoint®.
SDP-P100_Your-Day_at_a_Glance_20170706_D

Your Day at a Glance

Time Square Mode provides your day at a glance when the device is docked or charging.
SDP-P100_More_than_a_tablet_20170706_D_V4

More than a tablet

Snap on the G Pad™ Plus Pack for more convenient features on the go.
- Extended Battery Life ( Plus Pack comes with 4,400mAh battery)
- Powerful built-in speakers to deliver serious sound
- Full size USB port for quick and easy file transfers
- Convenient stand holds device both horizontally and vertically
All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATIONS

TYPE

Tablet

FORM FACTOR

Full Touch Screen

FREQUENCY

HSPA+, LTE

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android™ 7.0 Nougat

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Octa-Core 1.4GHz

BATTERY, Typ (mAh)

3,000 mAh
4,400 mAh expandable battery pack available ( sold separately)

AUDIO/VIDEO

CAMERA

5MP Rear-Facing camera with Auto Focus
5MP Front-Facing Camera with Auto Shot

VIDEO CODEC

H.263, H.264, H.265(HEVC), MPEG-4, VP8/9, Xvid, Motion JPEG, Theora

VIDEO CAPTURE & PLAYBACK

Full HD 1080p

AUDIO CODEC

AAC/AAC+/eAAC+, AMR-NB/WB, FLAC, MP3, MP2, Vorbis, PCM/WAVE, OPUS, WMA, ALAC, MIDI

DISPLAY

TYPE

IPS

SIZE (inch)

8.0”

RESOLUTION

FHD+ (1920 x 1200 pixels)

MEMORY

INTERNAL

32 GB (usable memory will be lower due to factory installed operating software, features and apps)

External

up to 2 TB (memory cards sold separately)

RAM

2 GB

DATA CONNECTIVITY

BLUETOOTH

Bluetooth 4.2

USB

USB 2.0

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (Dual Band)

GPS

A-GPS, Glonass

