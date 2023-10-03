About Cookies on This Site

Do More Things, Your Way1

Do More Things, Your Way

Multi-task like never before with virtually endless ways to use the two screens. Text a friend while watching a video*, update your fantasy football team while researching stats, all without toggling back and forth between apps.
Flexible Point of View1

Flexible Point of View

A 360° freestop hinge lets you flip the screen around, open the phone like a laptop, use it in stand or tent mode.
Instantly See Notifications1

Instantly See Notifications

See essentials at a glance with a cover display that allows you to view the time and notifications while the dual screen is closed.
Level-up Your Game1

Level-up Your Game

With the customizable LG Game Pad*, get a complete view of your game on one screen and a full controller on the other.

*Actual viewable area is less due to rounded corners and notch.

Capture and Share in a Snap1

Capture and Share in a Snap

With LG Dual Screen™, take pics and view instantly to choose the perfect shot and share in an instant.
All Spec

DUAL SCREEN

Main Display

6.4" FHD+ FullVision Glass OLED (2,340 x 1,080 / 19.5:9 Aspect Ratio)

Front Display

2.05" PMOLED (256 x 64)

Display Connection to Phone

USB-C

Main Display Form Factor

Full touch screen

Hinge

360° Freestop hinge

Charge

Pogo 5-pin (via USB-C, included in box)

COMPATIBILITY

Compatibility

Compatible with the LG G8X ThinQ™ (Sold separately)

