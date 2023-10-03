About Cookies on This Site

LG X power™3

LMX510WM

LG X power™3

(1)

4500mAh Embedded Battery

The impressive, long-lasting 4500mAh battery is enough to keep up with your non-stop lifestyle. Leave your charger at home and go for days without worrying about battery life.

*Based on results from LG lab test by LG standard day usage.
**Battery life depends on actual usage situation.

Fast Charging

Get a full charge in the middle of a busy day. Hit 100 in just 2 hours!
In a hurry? 1 hour will get you 50% charged to last the entire day.

*Based on results from LG lab test, by using LG fast charger.

Portrait Mode

Clear selfies with sharp portrait and artfully blurred backgrounds.

5.5" HD In-Cell Display

The large 5.5” HD In-Cell display, offers greater clarity with wider and brighter views of pictures and videos, and better outdoor visibility. The touch panel keeps working even when the glass is broken.

Smart Rear Key

Use your fingerprint to take a picture or capture screenshots.

Virtual Surround Sound (DTS: X)

Experience sound in the most immersive way. DTS: X is premium, mobile-optimized technology that delivers louder, richer audio for movies, music and games.

Google Assistant

Your Google Assistant helps make everyday life easier. Set reminders, get directions, find your photos, and manage travel.
All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATIONS

FORM FACTOR

Full Touch Screen

FREQUENCY

GSM, HSPA+, LTE

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android 8.1.0 (Oreo)

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 1.4 GHz Quad Core

BATTERY, TYP (mAh)

4,500 mAh Non-removable Battery

Fast Charging

QuickCharge 3.0

AUDIO/VIDEO

Camera

13MP Rear-Facing camera
5MP Front-Facing Selfie camera.

Video Codec

MPEG-4, H.263, H.264, VP8/9, Xvid, HEVC, MJPEG, Theora

Video Capture

Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Video Playback

Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Audio Codec

AAC/AAC+/eAAC+, AMR-NB/WB, FLAC, MP3, Vorbis, MIDI, OPUS, WMA, ALAC, PCM/WAVE

Audio Playback

1W Speaker

DISPLAY

Type

In-Cell Touch

Size (inch)

5.5”

Resolution

HD (1280 x 720)

Aspect Ratio

16:9

MEMORY

Internal

16GB
(usable memory will be lower due to factory installed operating software, features and apps)

External

up to 2TB
(memory cards sold separately)

RAM

2GB

Additional Specs

Fingerprint Sensor, FM Radio

DATA CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 4.2

USB

USB 2.0

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

GPS

A-GPS, Glonass

NFC

No

LMX510WM

LG X power™3