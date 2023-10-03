About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Windows-11_Banner

Computer Products

LG offers computer hardware and accessories to help you stay connected and productive at the office or around the home. Find out more about our computer hardware & accessories below.

Still Can't Make Up Your Mind?

LG helps you to find IT products that will satisfy you!

LET'S MEET THE CURATOR NOW >

Still Can't Make Up Your Mind? View More

Meet the NEW Award-Winning Dual Screen Monitor

Meet the NEW Award-Winning Dual Screen Monitor

Superior display meets outstanding ergonomics in the new 2022 DualUp monitor.

Meet the NEW Award-Winning Dual Screen Monitor Learn More

Monitors

MONITORS

Laptops

Laptops

Projectors

Projectors

Meet Our Latest Gaming Monitor

Meet Our Latest UltraGear™ Gaming Monitors

Meet Our Latest UltraGear™ Gaming Monitors Learn More

ca_en_sup_pc_feature_002

Panoramic Viewing Experience

Feel completely immersed in the wrap-around viewing experience with LG UltraWide™ Monitor.

Panoramic Viewing Experience Learn More
More-details-12-24-18-D

More Details in Fine And Vivid Colours

LG UltraFine™ UHD 4K monitor adopted IPS Display offers accurate and detailed visual expression.

More Details in Fine And Vivid Colours Learn More

LG gram

LG gram

Redefine everything with the LG gram; a new era for impressive ease of portability.

LG gram Explore LG Laptops

Your Dream Home Cinema

Your Dream Home Cinema

Experience cinematic immersion with LG’s premium 4K Ultra Short Throw Projector.

Your Dream Home Cinema Explore LG Laptops

LG Product Service and Support

Get your questions answered. We can help. In order to ensure we properly assist you, please have your model number and serial number ready.