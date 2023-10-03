About Cookies on This Site

Blu-ray Disc Rewriter

BH08LS20

BH08LS20

Blu-ray Disc Rewriter

WRITE SPEEDS (MAX)

Write

(1) DVD-R: Disc at Once and Incremental Recording (2) DVD-R DL: Disc at Once, Incremental Recording and Layer Jump Recordin (3) DVD-RW: Disc at Once, Incremental Recording and Restricted Overwrite (4) DVD-RAM: Random Write (5) DVD+R: Sequential Recording (6) DVD+R DL: Sequential Recording (7) DVD+RW: Random Write (8) CD-R/RW: Disc at Once, Session at Once, Track at Once and Packet Write (9) BD-R: Sequential Recording Mode with Pseudo-Overwrite Sequential Recording Mode without Pseudo-Overwrite (10) BD-RE: Random Write Sequential Recording Mode without Pseudo-Overwrite

ACCESS TIME

BD-ROM

180 ms typ

DVD-ROM

160 ms typ

DVD-RAM

180 ms typ

CD-ROM

150 ms typ.

DATA TRANSFER RATE

BD-ROM

35.96 Mbytes/s (8x) max.

DVD-ROM

22.16 Mbytes/s (16x) max.

CD-ROM

6,000 kB/s (40x) max

INTERFACE

Type

Serial ATA

DRIVE OS COMPATIBILITY

Read/Write

Windows Vista: Home Basic, Home Premium, Ultimate Edition Windows XP: Home, Professional, Media Center Edition

SIZE

WxHxD

148 x 42 x 5 mm

