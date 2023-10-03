About Cookies on This Site

Blu-ray™ Disc Rewriter Internal SATA 12x Super Multi Blue LightScribeTM with 3D Play back

BH12LS35

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

Type

SuperMulti Blue Internal SATA 10x Blu-ray Combo Drive

DVD Write Speed

16x

CD Write Speed

48x

Supported Discs

Blu-ray, CD-R, CD-RW, DVD+R, DVD-R, DVD+RW, DVD-RW DVD+R DL, DVD-R Dual, DVD-RAM DVD+R DL, DVD-R Dual, DVD-RAM

Buffer Capacity

4 MB Buffer Under-run prevention function embedded

Light Scribe Label Creation

Yes

Blu-ray Support

Yes

WRITE SPEEDS (MAX)

DVD-R

16x

DVD-R Dual Layer

8x

DVD-RW

6x

DVD-RAM

12x

DVD+R

16x

DVD+R Dual Layer

8x

DVD+RW

8x

CD-R

48x

CD-RW

24x

BD-R

10x

BD-RE

8x

READ SPEEDS (MAX)

DVD-R/RW/ROM

16x/12x/16x max

DVD-R Dual Layer

12x

DVD-RAM

12x

DVD+R/+RW

16x / 12x

DVD+R Dual Layer

12x

CD-R/RW/ROM

48x / 40x / 48x

CD-DA

40x

BD-R

10x

BD-R Dual layer

8x

BD-ROM

10x

BD-ROM Dual Layer

8x

ACCESS TIME

BD-ROM

180 ms typ

DVD-ROM

160 ms typ

DVD-RAM

180 ms typ.

CD-ROM

150 ms typ

DATA TRANSFER RATE

BD-ROM

359.65Mbits/s (10x) max.

DVD-ROM

22.16 Mbytes/s (16x) max

CD-ROM

7,200 kB/s (48x) max

Burst transfer rate

1.5Gbps bits/s (10b side) 1.2Gbps bits/s (8b side)

INTERFACE

Type

Serial ATA bus inferface (1.1a)

DRIVE OS COMPATIBILITY

Client OS Support

Genuine Windows 7, Windows Vista™, Windows XP

SIZE

WxHxD

5.7” x 1.6” x 6.8” (146 x 41.3 x 172 mm)

Weight

1.76 lbs (800g)

