Slim External Super-Multi DVD Drive

Slim External Super-Multi DVD Drive

GP08LU10

GP08LU10

Slim External Super-Multi DVD Drive

TRANSFER RATES

Read

DVD-R/RW/ROM 8x/8x/8x max.DVD-R DL 8x max. DVD-RAM (Ver.1.0) 2x (Ver.2.2) 2x, 3x, 5xDVD-Video (CSS Compliant Disc) 4x max. (Single/Dual layer) DVD+R/+RW 8x/8x max. DVD+R DL 8x max. CD-R/RW/ROM 24x/24x/24x max. CD-DA (DAE) 24x max.

Write

DVD-R 2x CLV, 4x ZCLV, 8x CAVDVD-R DL 2x CLV, 4x ZCLV, 6x ZCLVDVD-RW 2x CLV, 4x, 6x ZCLVDVD-RAM 2x, 3x ZCLV, 5x PCAV(Ver.2.2) (12x Media: Not support)DVD+R 2.4x CLV, 4x ZCLV, 8x CAVDVD+R DL 2.4x CLV, 4x ZCLV, 6x ZCLVDVD+RW 2.4x, 3.3x CLV, 4x ZCLV, 8x ZCLV (8x Speed disc: 3.3x CLV, 8x ZCLV)CD-R 10x CLV, 16x, 24x ZCLVCD-RW 4x, 10x CLV, 16x , 24x ZCLV

WRITE METHOD

Write

(1) DVD-R/RW Disc at Once (DAO) Incremental Recording Restricted Overwrite (DVD-RW only) (2) DVD-R DL Disc at Once (DAO) Incremental Recording Format 4 (3) DVD-RAM/+RW Random Write (4) DVD+R Sequential Recording (5) DVD+R DL Sequential Recording (6) CD-R/RW Disc at Once (DAO) Session at Once (SAO) Track at Once (TAO) Packet Writing

ACCESS TIME

DVD-ROM

160 ms typ

DVD-RAM

360 ms typ

CD-ROM

140 ms typ

DATA TRANSFER RATE

DVD-ROM

11.08 Mbytes/s (8x) max.

CD-ROM

3,600 kB/s (24x) max.

INTERFACE

Type

USB 2.0 Interface (480Mbits/s)

DRIVE OS COMPATIBILITY

Read/Write

Windows Vista Home Basic, Home Premium, Business, Ultimate Edition Windows XP Home Edition, Professional, Media Center Edition Mac OS X: ver.10.4.10

SIZE

WxHxD

156 x 21.4 x165.20 mm

