We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
1.7 cu. ft. Over-the-Range Microwave Oven with EasyClean®
SUMMARY
All Spec
-
LG STUDIO
-
No
-
LG Brand
-
Yes
-
Capactiy (cu.ft.)
-
1.7cu.ft.
-
Output Power (W)
-
900W
-
Width
-
29 7/8"
-
EasyClean®
-
Yes
-
Self Clean
-
Yes
-
Slide-out (ExtendaVent™)
-
No
-
Smart Inverter™
-
No
-
Cavity Size
-
1.7 cu. ft.
-
Watts
-
1,000
-
Turntable Diameter
-
12.7"
-
Turntable
-
Round Glass Tray (non-recessed)
-
Display
-
4 Digit LED (Green)
-
Control Type
-
Digital/Key Membrane
-
Power Levels
-
10
-
Quick Defrost
-
Yes
-
Custom Settings
-
Yes
-
Auto Cook Options
-
Yes (Popcorn, Potato, Pizza, Frozen Entree, Fresh Vegetable, Frozen Vegetable, Rice, Casserole)
-
EZ-On
-
Yes (Add 30 seconds)
-
More/Less
-
Yes
-
EasyClean® Interior
-
Yes
-
Clock/Timer
-
Yes
-
Completion Beeper
-
Yes
-
Turntable On/Off
-
Yes
-
Energy Saving Button
-
Yes (turns off LED display)
-
Cavity Lamp
-
30W Incandescent
-
Cooktop Lamp (Below)
-
30W Incandescent (On/Off)
-
Exhaust Fan Capacity
-
300 CFM
-
Exhaust Air Filtered_Charcoal Filter
-
Yes (1 ea)
-
Exhaust Grease Filter
-
Yes (2 ea)
-
Speed
-
2 (Hi/Low/Off)
-
Child Lock
-
Yes (Press Stop/Clear for 4 sec)
-
Available Colours
-
Stainless Steel (ST), Smooth White (SW), Smooth Black (SB)
-
Cavity Material
-
Metal
-
Cavity Coating
-
Gray Coating
-
Input Volt/Hertz
-
120/60
-
Input Amps/Watts (Microwave)
-
14A/1600W
-
Cavity (WxHxD)
-
21 9-16" x 8 7/8" x 15 1/8"
-
Exterior (WxHxD)
-
29 7/8" x 16 7/16" x 15 1/8"
-
Net Weight
-
48.5lbs
-
Shipping Weight
-
55.1lbs
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
33 1/2" x 20 3/16" x 19 5/16"
-
Depth
-
15 11/16"
-
Height
-
16 7/16"
-
Width
-
29 7/8"
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labor (In Home Service) 10 Years Limited on Magnetron(In Home Service)
-
UPC
-
048232336511
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)