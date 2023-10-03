About Cookies on This Site

1.7 cu. ft. Over-the-Range Microwave Oven with EasyClean®

LMV1751ST

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
1.7 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
29 7/8" x 16 7/16" x 15 1/8"
EASYCLEAN®
Yes
THINQ®
No

All Spec

BRAND

LG STUDIO

No

LG Brand

Yes

CAPACTIY

Capactiy (cu.ft.)

1.7cu.ft.

OUTPUT POWER

Output Power (W)

900W

WIDTH

Width

29 7/8"

MICROWAVE FEATURE

EasyClean®

Yes

Self Clean

Yes

Slide-out (ExtendaVent™)

No

Smart Inverter™

No

CAPACITY

Cavity Size

1.7 cu. ft.

FEATURES

Watts

1,000

Turntable Diameter

12.7"

Turntable

Round Glass Tray (non-recessed)

Display

4 Digit LED (Green)

Control Type

Digital/Key Membrane

COOKTOP FEATURES

Power Levels

10

Quick Defrost

Yes

Custom Settings

Yes

Auto Cook Options

Yes (Popcorn, Potato, Pizza, Frozen Entree, Fresh Vegetable, Frozen Vegetable, Rice, Casserole)

EZ-On

Yes (Add 30 seconds)

More/Less

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

EasyClean® Interior

Yes

Clock/Timer

Yes

Completion Beeper

Yes

Turntable On/Off

Yes

Energy Saving Button

Yes (turns off LED display)

Cavity Lamp

30W Incandescent

Cooktop Lamp (Below)

30W Incandescent (On/Off)

VENTILATION FEATURES

Exhaust Fan Capacity

300 CFM

Exhaust Air Filtered_Charcoal Filter

Yes (1 ea)

Exhaust Grease Filter

Yes (2 ea)

Speed

2 (Hi/Low/Off)

SAFETY FEATURES

Child Lock

Yes (Press Stop/Clear for 4 sec)

MATERIALS/FINISHES

Available Colours

Stainless Steel (ST), Smooth White (SW), Smooth Black (SB)

Cavity Material

Metal

Cavity Coating

Gray Coating

POWER/RATINGS

Input Volt/Hertz

120/60

Input Amps/Watts (Microwave)

14A/1600W

DIMENSIONS

Cavity (WxHxD)

21 9-16" x 8 7/8" x 15 1/8"

Exterior (WxHxD)

29 7/8" x 16 7/16" x 15 1/8"

Net Weight

48.5lbs

Shipping Weight

55.1lbs

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

33 1/2" x 20 3/16" x 19 5/16"

Depth

15 11/16"

Height

16 7/16"

Width

29 7/8"

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labor (In Home Service) 10 Years Limited on Magnetron(In Home Service)

UPC

048232336511

What people are saying