1.5 cu. ft. NeoChef™ Countertop Microwave with Smart Inverter and Sensor Cooking

1.5 cu. ft. NeoChef™ Countertop Microwave with Smart Inverter and Sensor Cooking

MSER1590C

1.5 cu. ft. NeoChef™ Countertop Microwave with Smart Inverter and Sensor Cooking

Front view

Auto Cook Settings

Make it tasty and make it easy by selecting one of the Auto Cook settings.

Auto Cook Settings

Smart Inverter

LG's Smart Inverter technology enables even heat distribution for more precise food temperatures.

Sensor Cooking

Humidity-sensing technology determines when food is cooked and automatically turns off the microwave to help prevent over or undercooking your food.

Sensor Cooking

Sleek, Stylish Controls

The intuitive SmoothTouch® glass controls deliver sleek style and easy operation, with just a touch of your finger. Plus, the smooth surface easily wipes clean for a design that is as practical as it is stylish.

A Clean Oven in Just 10 Minutes

Got 10 minutes? In three easy steps and 10 quick minutes your microwave oven can be sparkling clean, all without strong chemical fumes or high heat*. Simply spray the microwave oven interior with water, press EasyClean® and then in 10 minutes, quickly wipe away any leftover grime.
BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Door Design

    Divided

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Installation Type

    Countertop

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

    1.5

  • Type

    Solo

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Cavity Design

    Square

  • Door Color

    Black

  • Door Glass Design

    Clear

  • Exterior Design

    WideView Traditional

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Printproof Finish

    No

COOKING MODES

  • Air Fry

    No

  • Auto Cook

    No

  • Auto Reheat

    No

  • Bake

    No

  • Convection Bake

    No

  • Defrost

    No

  • Dehydrate

    No

  • Grill

    No

  • Inverter Defrost

    Yes

  • Melt

    No

  • Memory Cook

    No

  • Proof

    No

  • Roast

    No

  • Sensor Cook

    Yes

  • Sensor Reheat

    Yes

  • Slow Cook

    No

  • Soften

    No

  • Speed Convection

    No

  • Speed Grill

    No

  • Stage Cooking

    No

  • Steam Cook

    No

  • Warm

    No

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Control Location

    Right Side

  • Control Type

    Glass Touch

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Cavity Light Type

    LED

  • How to Cook

    Manual

  • Microwave Power Consumption (W)

    1250

  • Microwave Power Levels

    10

  • Microwave Power Output (W)

    1200

  • Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

    1.5

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    42

  • Smart Inverter

    Yes

  • Total Power Consumption (W)

    1250

  • Turntable Size (inch)

    14.2

  • Turntable Size (mm)

    360

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Completion Beeper

    Yes

  • ADA Compliant

    No

  • Add 30 Seconds

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Child Proof

    Yes

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Kitchen Timer

    Yes

  • Time Setting

    Yes

  • Turntable On/Off

    No

POWER / RATINGS

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    120V / 60Hz

  • Amp Rating at 120V (A)

    10.4

  • Watt Rating at 120V (W)

    1250

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Yes

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (inch)

    15 9/16 x 10 5/16 x 16

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    23 15/16 x 13 x 18 3/4

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    21 7/16 x 12 1/8 x 16 13/16

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    24.5

  • Shipping Weight (lb.)

    32

ACCESSORIES

  • Glass Tray (Ea)

    1

  • Rotate Ring (Ea)

    1

  • Rotate Shaft (Ea)

    1

  • User Manual (Ea)

    1

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174084229

