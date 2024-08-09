We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.0 cu. ft. NeoChef™ Countertop Microwave with Smart Inverter and Sensor Cooking
Auto Cook Settings
Make it tasty and make it easy by selecting one of the Auto Cook settings.
Auto Cook Settings
Smart Inverter
LG's Smart Inverter technology enables even heat distribution for more precise food temperatures.
Smart Inverter
Sensor Cooking
Humidity-sensing technology determines when food is cooked and automatically turns off the microwave to help prevent over or undercooking your food.
Sensor Cooking
A Clean Oven in Just 10 Minutes
Got 10 minutes? In three easy steps and 10 quick minutes your microwave oven can be sparkling clean, all without strong chemical fumes or high heat*. Simply spray the microwave oven interior with water, press EasyClean® and then in 10 minutes, quickly wipe away any leftover grime.
All Spec
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Cavity Design
Square
-
Door Color
Black
-
Door Glass Design
Smog
-
Exterior Design
WideView Traditional
-
Outcase Color
Black
-
Printproof Finish
No
ACCESSORIES
-
Glass Tray (Ea)
1
-
Rotate Ring (Ea)
1
-
User Manual (Ea)
1
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
195174084144
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
LG
-
Door Design
Divided
-
EasyClean
Yes
-
Installation Type
Countertop
-
Outcase Color
Black
-
Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)
2.0
-
Type
Solo
CONTROL FEATURES
-
Control Display
LED
-
Control Location
Right Side
-
Control Type
Glass Touch
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Completion Beeper
Yes
-
ADA Compliant
No
-
Add 30 Seconds
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Child Proof
Yes
-
EasyClean
Yes
-
Kitchen Timer
Yes
-
Time Setting
Yes
-
Turntable On/Off
No
COOKING MODES
-
Air Fry
No
-
Auto Cook
No
-
Auto Reheat
No
-
Bake
No
-
Convection Bake
No
-
Defrost
No
-
Dehydrate
No
-
Grill
No
-
Inverter Defrost
Yes
-
Melt
No
-
Memory Cook
No
-
Proof
No
-
Roast
No
-
Sensor Cook
Yes
-
Sensor Reheat
Yes
-
Slow Cook
No
-
Soften
No
-
Speed Convection
No
-
Speed Grill
No
-
Stage Cooking
No
-
Steam Cook
No
-
Warm
No
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (inch)
16 11/16 x 11 1/4 x 18 1/16
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
27 3/4 x 14 15/16 x 21 1/4
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
23 7/8 x 13 9/16 x 19 13/16
-
Product Weight (lb.)
30.6
-
Shipping Weight (lb.)
42
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
-
Cavity Light Type
LED
-
How to Cook
Manual
-
Microwave Power Consumption (W)
1200
-
Microwave Power Levels
10
-
Microwave Power Output (W)
1200
-
Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)
2.0
-
Oven Capacity (L)
56
-
Smart Inverter
Yes
-
Total Power Consumption (W)
1200
-
Turntable Size (inch)
16.0
-
Turntable Size (mm)
406
POWER / RATINGS
-
Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)
120V / 60Hz
-
Amp Rating at 120V (A)
10.0
-
Watt Rating at 120V (W)
1200
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
SmartDiagnosis
Yes
-
NFC Tag On
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
What people are saying
Find Locally
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)