We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
6.7 cu.ft. Double Oven Electric Range (Upper: 2.32 cu.ft. / Lower: 4.38 cu.ft.)
All Spec
-
Type
-
Freestanding Electric Double Oven
-
Oven Capacity
-
2.32 cu.ft Upper / 4.38 cu.ft Lower
-
Total Capacity
-
6.7 cu.ft
-
Left Front
-
9", 6" / 3000W, 1400W
-
Left Rear
-
6" / 1200W
-
Warming Zone
-
Yes
-
Centre
-
7" / 100W
-
Right Front
-
12", 9" / 2700W, 1700W
-
Right Rear
-
6" / 1200W
-
No of Radiant Elements
-
5
-
Materials
-
Smooth Top (Ceran Suprema)
-
Colour
-
Grey Pattern on Black Glass
-
Type of elements
-
Radiant
-
Hot surface indicator
-
5
-
Variable Cleaning Time
-
Yes
-
Convection Conversion
-
Yes
-
Convection System
-
True European Convection
-
Convection Bake
-
Yes
-
Convection Roast
-
Yes
-
Convection Element
-
Yes
-
Automatic Shut-Off
-
After 12 hours
-
Self Cleaning
-
Yes
-
Interior Oven Light Adjustment
-
Auto / Manual with Preheat Signal
-
Broil Element Pass
-
Upper: 4 / Lower: 6
-
Capacity (cu.ft.)
-
6.7 double oven (Upper: 2.32 / Lower: 4.38)
-
Interior Colour
-
Blue
-
Variable Broil
-
Hi, Low
-
Bake Element Type
-
Upper: Exposed / Lower: Hidden
-
No. of Racks
-
3 (2- standard / 1- offset)
-
No. of Light
-
2 (Incandescent) - Upper:1 / Lower:1
-
Preheat Signal
-
Beeping and Flashing Oven Light (Beeps and Flashes 5 times)
-
Available Colours
-
Stainless Steel (ST)
-
Door
-
Full Stainless Steel Wrap
-
Cooktop Finish
-
Grey Patterned on Black Ceramic Glass
-
Amp Rating @208V
-
11.4kW
-
Amp Rating @240V
-
15.3kW
-
KW Rating @208V
-
120/208 VAC
-
KW Rating @240V
-
120/240 VAC
-
Left Front
-
9" 6" / 3000W 1400W
-
Right Front
-
9"/12" - 1700W/2700W
-
Left Rear
-
6"/ 1200W
-
Right Rear
-
6"/ 1200W
-
Centre
-
7"/ 100W (Warming Zone)
-
Width
-
30"
-
Oven Interior (Upper)
-
24 1/2" x 8 11/16" x 18 15/16"
-
Oven Interior (Lower)
-
24 1/2" x 16 5/16" x 18 15/16"
-
Overall Width
-
27 7/8"
-
Shipping Weight
-
263 lbs
-
Oven Interior (WxHxD)
-
Upper cavity: 24 1/2 x 8 11/16 x 18 15/16
-
Net Weight
-
212.5 lbs / 262.6 lbs (Net / Shipping)
-
Exterior - Depth
-
25 13/16"
-
Exterior - Height
-
47 7/16"
-
Height to Cooking Surface
-
36"
-
Packing (WxHxD)
-
33 x 49 5/8 x 29 15/16"
-
Exterior - Width
-
29 7/8"
-
UPC Code
-
772454053214
-
LDE3017ST
-
772454 053214
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)