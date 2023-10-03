About Cookies on This Site

6.7 cu.ft. Double Oven Electric Range (Upper: 2.32 cu.ft. / Lower: 4.38 cu.ft.)

LDE3017ST

6.7 cu.ft. Double Oven Electric Range (Upper: 2.32 cu.ft. / Lower: 4.38 cu.ft.)

GENERAL

Type

Freestanding Electric Double Oven

Oven Capacity

2.32 cu.ft Upper / 4.38 cu.ft Lower

Total Capacity

6.7 cu.ft

COOKTOP

Left Front

9", 6" / 3000W, 1400W

Left Rear

6" / 1200W

Warming Zone

Yes

Centre

7" / 100W

Right Front

12", 9" / 2700W, 1700W

Right Rear

6" / 1200W

No of Radiant Elements

5

Materials

Smooth Top (Ceran Suprema)

Colour

Grey Pattern on Black Glass

Type of elements

Radiant

Hot surface indicator

5

OVEN

Variable Cleaning Time

Yes

Convection Conversion

Yes

Convection System

True European Convection

Convection Bake

Yes

Convection Roast

Yes

Convection Element

Yes

Automatic Shut-Off

After 12 hours

Self Cleaning

Yes

Interior Oven Light Adjustment

Auto / Manual with Preheat Signal

Broil Element Pass

Upper: 4 / Lower: 6

Capacity (cu.ft.)

6.7 double oven (Upper: 2.32 / Lower: 4.38)

Interior Colour

Blue

Variable Broil

Hi, Low

Bake Element Type

Upper: Exposed / Lower: Hidden

No. of Racks

3 (2- standard / 1- offset)

No. of Light

2 (Incandescent) - Upper:1 / Lower:1

Preheat Signal

Beeping and Flashing Oven Light (Beeps and Flashes 5 times)

MATERIALS/FINISHES

Available Colours

Stainless Steel (ST)

Door

Full Stainless Steel Wrap

Cooktop Finish

Grey Patterned on Black Ceramic Glass

POWER SOURCE

Amp Rating @208V

11.4kW

Amp Rating @240V

15.3kW

KW Rating @208V

120/208 VAC

KW Rating @240V

120/240 VAC

Left Front

9" 6" / 3000W 1400W

Right Front

9"/12" - 1700W/2700W

Left Rear

6"/ 1200W

Right Rear

6"/ 1200W

Centre

7"/ 100W (Warming Zone)

DIMENSIONS

Width

30"

Oven Interior (Upper)

24 1/2" x 8 11/16" x 18 15/16"

Oven Interior (Lower)

24 1/2" x 16 5/16" x 18 15/16"

Overall Width

27 7/8"

Shipping Weight

263 lbs

Oven Interior (WxHxD)

Upper cavity: 24 1/2 x 8 11/16 x 18 15/16

Net Weight

212.5 lbs / 262.6 lbs (Net / Shipping)

Exterior - Depth

25 13/16"

Exterior - Height

47 7/16"

Height to Cooking Surface

36"

Packing (WxHxD)

33 x 49 5/8 x 29 15/16"

Exterior - Width

29 7/8"

UPC CODE

UPC Code

772454053214

LDE3017ST

772454 053214

What people are saying