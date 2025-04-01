Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Electric Range with Air Fry & EasyClean®

LREN6323YE

Electric Range with Air Fry & EasyClean®

LREN6323YE
Key Features

  Edge-to-Edge Glass-Ceramic Cooktop Surface
  ProBake Convection®
  UltraHeat™ 3.2kW 2-in-1 Dual Element
  EasyClean® + Self Clean
  ENERGY STAR® Certified
Edge-to-Edge Glass-Ceramic Cooktop

Enjoy a more seamless cooking experience with our Edge-to-Edge Glass-Ceramic Cooktop Surface. Designed for style and practicality, it offers a sleek and modern aesthetic that sits even with standard-height countertops for a built-in look.

Room for the Turkey and Sides Awell

Baked to Perfection on Every Rack, Every Time

ProBake®Convection

LG ProBake Convection® delivers even, precise heat on every rack, every time. Inspired by pro ranges, it’s the first freestanding range with the heating element moved from the bottom of the oven to the back, so your cookies, cakes, roasts and more are perfectly browned every time.

More Cookware Options

2 Dual Cooktop Elements – (1) 6/9", (1) 9/12"

LG offers versatile elements that fit different sized cookware for convenience – even your largest sauté pan.

UltraHeat™ 3.6kW 3-in-1 Element

Keep Your Oven Looking Like New

EasyClean® + Self Clean

EasyClean® helps keep the inside of your oven looking like new with this 10-minute feature—the fastest available*

*Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort or use of the Self Clean feature.

Save Money. Save Energy.

ENERGY STAR® Certified

Products that earn the ENERGY STAR®label meet strict energy-efficiency specifications, helping you save energy and money while protecting our climate by making choices that count for a clean energy future. 

All Spec

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Cavity Material

    Enamel

  • Cooktop Control Type

    Knob

  • Cooktop Glass

    Ceramic glass

  • Door Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Handle Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Handle Material

    Aluminum

  • Knob Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Knob Lighting

    No

  • Knob Material

    Plastic

  • Outcase Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Oven Control Type

    Key Membrane

  • Oven Door Feature

    WideView Window

  • Printproof Finish

    No

ACCESSORIES

  • Air Fry Tray (Ea)

    1

  • Standard Rack (Ea)

    2

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    048231349154

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Cooktop Type

    Radiant

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Outcase Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Oven Cooking System

    ProBake Convection

  • Oven Type

    Single

  • Range Type

    Free Standing

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • ADA Compliant

    No

  • Control Lock

    Yes (Oven)

  • Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

    Yes

  • Delayed Timed Cook

    Yes

  • Instaview

    No

  • Kitchen Timer

    Yes

  • Oven Cleaning Type

    EasyClean + Self Clean

  • Sabbath Mode

    Yes

  • Self-Clean Oven Door Lock

    Automatic

  • Soft Closing System

    No

  • Timed Cook

    Yes

COOKTOP FEATURES

  • Cooktop Type

    Radiant

  • EasyClean Cooktop

    No

  • Element/Burner Type(Dual)

    Left Front, Right Front

  • Element/Burner Type(Single)

    Left Rear, Right Rear

  • Element/Burner Type(Warm)

    Center Rear

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Heater - Total (W)

    8700

  • Hot Surface Indicator

    Yes

  • Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners

    5

  • Radiant Heater - Center Rear (W) (inch)

    100(7)

  • Radiant Heater - Left Front (W) (inch)

    3200(9), 1400(6)

  • Radiant Heater - Left Rear (W) (inch)

    1200(6)

  • Radiant Heater - Right Front (W) (inch)

    3000(12), 1900(9)

  • Radiant Heater - Right Rear (W) (inch)

    1200(6)

  • Safety function(Cooktop)

    Yes

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Drawer Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    22 3/8 x 4 x 14 11/16

  • Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    24 27/32 x 17 7/8 x 22 1/16

  • Overall Depth - including handle (inch)

    29 1/8

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    32 1/2 x 51 x 30 1/2

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    30 x 46 1/2 x 26 3/4

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    157.4

  • Shipping Weight (lb.)

    190.9

  • Size in Width (inch)

    30

DRAWER FEATURES

  • Drawer Type

    Storage

  • Drawer Time Control

    No

OVEN FEATURES

  • Automatic Safety Shut-Off

    Yes

  • Broil Element Type

    Sheath

  • Convection Conversion

    Yes

  • Convection Fan

    Dual Speed (High/Low)

  • Convection Type

    ProBake Convection

  • Broil Element Power (W)

    4200

  • Convection Element Power (W)

    2500

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • GoCook Smart Oven Light

    No

  • Number of Rack Positions

    7

  • Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

    6.3

  • Oven Cooking mode

    Air Fry, Bake, Broil, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Warm

  • Oven Light Type

    Halogen

POWER / RATINGS

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    120/208V / 60Hz, 120/240V / 60Hz

  • Amp Rating at 208V(Amp)

    47.1

  • Amp Rating at 240V(Amp)

    54.3

  • Watt Rating at 208V(W)

    9800

  • Watt Rating at 240V(W)

    13000

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Yes

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • Proactive Customer Care

    Yes

  • Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd Party Device)

    Yes

  • Works with

    Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, LG ThinQ

