6.3 cu ft. Large Capacity
Room for the Turkey and Sides as Well
Whether you’re baking large batches of cookies or a 20-lb turkey and the sides for the holidays, this spacious 6.3 cu. ft. oven can fit it all.
ProBake Convection®
Baked to Perfection on Every Rack, Every Time
LG ProBake Convection® delivers even, precise heat on every rack, every time. Inspired by pro ranges, it’s the first freestanding range with the heating element moved from the bottom of the oven to the back, so your cookies, cakes, roasts and more are perfectly browned every time.
InstaView®
Keep the Heat Inside
Keep the heat inside with InstaView®. With two quick knocks on the oven door you can view your food while cooking to check the progress without letting the heat out.
EasyClean® + Self Clean
EasyClean® helps keep the inside of your oven looking like new with this 10-minute feature—the fastest available*
*Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort or use of the Self Clean feature.
UltraHeat™ 20K BTU Power Burner
When ordinary burners can’t keep pace with your on-demand dinner schedule, turn up the power with the UltraHeatTM 20k power burner that boils water and other liquids fast.
*As compared with other LG gas models.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DESIGN / FINISH
Control Display
LED
Cavity Material
Enamel
Cooktop Color
Stainless Steel
Cooktop Control Type
Knob
Cooktop Finish
Stainless Steel
Door Color
Stainless Steel
Handle Color
Stainless Steel
Handle Material
Aluminum
Knob Color
Stainless Steel
Knob Lighting
No
Knob Material
Plastic
Outcase Color
Stainless Steel
Oven Control Type
Knob
Oven Door Feature
Instaview & WideView Window
Printproof Finish
Yes
ACCESSORIES
Air Fry Tray (Ea)
1
Conversion Kit (Ea)
1
Griddle Plate (Ea)
1
Heavy Duty Rack (Ea)
1
Offset Rack (Ea)
1
BAR CODE
Bar Code
048231348942
BASIC SPEC
Brand
LG
Cooktop Type
Sealed Burner
Fuel Type
Gas
-
Outcase Color
Stainless Steel
Oven Cooking System
ProBake Convection
Oven Type
Single
Range Type
Slide-In
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
ADA Compliant
Yes
Control Lock
Yes (Oven)
Cooking Complete Reminder Volume
Yes
Delayed Timed Cook
Yes
Instaview
Yes
Kitchen Timer
Yes
Oven Cleaning Type
EasyClean + Self Clean
Sabbath Mode
Yes
Self-Clean Oven Door Lock
Automatic
Soft Closing System
No
Timed Cook
Yes
COOKTOP FEATURES
Cooktop Type
Sealed Burner
Cooktop Burner Grate Features
Edge-to-edge continuous grates
Cooktop Burner Grate Material
Cast Iron
EasyClean Cooktop
Yes
Element/Burner Type(Oval)
Center Middle
Element/Burner Type(Single)
Left Front, Left Rear, Right Front, Right Rear
Fuel Type
Gas
Gas Burner - Center Middle(LNG/LPG) (BTU)
10000 / 10000
Gas Burner - Left Front(LNG/LPG) (BTU)
18000 / 12000
Gas Burner - Left Rear(LNG/LPG) (BTU)
9100 / 7500
Gas Burner - Right Front(LNG/LPG) (BTU)
20000 / 12500
Gas Burner - Right Rear(LNG/LPG) (BTU)
5000 / 4000
Gas Burner Simmer - Center Middle (LNG/LPG)(BTU)
2700 / -
Gas Burner Simmer - Left Front (LNG/LPG)(BTU)
1500 / -
Gas Burner Simmer - Left Rear (LNG/LPG)(BTU)
1270 / -
Gas Burner Simmer - Right Front (LNG/LPG)(BTU)
1270 / -
Gas Burner Simmer - Right Rear (LNG/LPG)(BTU)
670 / -
Gas Burner - Total(LNG/LPG) (BTU)
62100 / 46000
Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners
5
Safety function(Cooktop)
No
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
Drawer Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
22 3/16 x 4 1/2 x 16 3/8
Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
24 7/8 x 21 3/8 x 20
Overall Depth - including handle (inch)
29 5/16
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
32 1/2 x 44 1/1 x 30 1/2
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
29 7/8 x 36 1/2 x 26 7/8
Product Weight (lb.)
177
Shipping Weight (lb.)
220
Size in Width (inch)
30
DRAWER FEATURES
-
Storage
-
No
OVEN FEATURES
-
Hidden
-
Yes
-
19000 / 17000
-
13500 / 12500
-
Gas
-
Yes
-
19000 / 17000
-
Dual Speed (High/Low)
-
ProBake Convection
-
Gas
-
Yes
-
7
-
6.3
-
Air Fry, Bake, Broil, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Frozen Meal, Proof, Slow Cook, Warm
-
Halogen
POWER / RATINGS
-
120V / 60Hz
-
4.2
-
504
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Yes
-
No
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, LG ThinQ
(Only for customers located in Canada)