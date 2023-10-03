About Cookies on This Site

4.7 cu. ft. Smart Wall Oven with Convection and Air Fry

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

WSEP4723F

WSEP4723F

4.7 cu. ft. Smart Wall Oven with Convection and Air Fry

WSEP4723F
Modern style meets modern cooking

Modern style meets modern cooking

Convection

Convection

Air fry

Air fry

Elevate your kitchen style

Elevate your kitchen style

Raise the bar with a wall oven that delivers premium, built-in style to complement any kitchen aesthetic.
Upgrade to Convection for Even Cooking

Upgrade to Convection for Even Cooking

LG’s convection technology delivers the ideal temperature and hot air circulation needed for faster preheating and more even cooking on every rack.*

*As compared to LG’s conventional ovens

Air Fry Crispy Favourites Without the Guilt

Air Fry Crispy Favourites Without the Guilt

Air fry favourites like wings, fries and more while saving counter space. High temperatures and the convection fan work together to deliver the flavor and crunch you crave with little to no oil*

*Air fry tray accessory included

Sleek SmoothTouch® glass controls

Sleek SmoothTouch® glass controls

The intuitive SmoothTouch® glass controls deliver sleek style and easy operation, with just a touch of your finger. Plus, the smooth surface easily wipes clean for a design that is as practical as it is stylish.

Keep your oven looking new, inside and out

Keep your oven clean without the elbow grease

Simply spray the oven interior with water, press the EasyClean® button, and let the oven do the work in just 10 minutes—without chemicals or high-heat. Then, easily wipe away the leftover residue.*

Resists Smudges for an effortless shine

Our PrintProof® fingerprint and smudge resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth for a distinctive kitchen that handles real-life in style.

*Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort.

Enjoy smarter cooking with the ThinQ® app

Cooking is easier with an app

Use the ThinQ® app to start the oven, set timers, or check on your appliance from anywhere. Simply speak to control your oven with Alexa and Google Assistant.

*Participating products vary. Refer to ThinQ® app for details.

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
4.7 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
29 3/4" x 29 7/16" x 23 3/8"
EASYCLEAN®
Yes
THINQ®
Yes

All Spec

SUMMARY

Series

LG

Type

Single Wall Oven

Self + EasyClean®

Yes (10mins)

CAPACITY

Total Capacity

4.7

OVEN FEATURES

Convection Type

Fan Convection

Bake Element

2500W

Broil Element

2,500W inner/1,500W outer

No. of Rack Positions

5

Oven Cleaning Type

EasyClean® and Self Clean

Variable cleaning time

Yes (3, 4, 5 hours)

Variable broil

Yes( Full,Center/High,Med,Low)

Variable warm

Yes (High, Med, Low)

Oven Modes

Air Fry / Convection Bake / Convection Roast / Bake / Broil / SelfClean / Easy Clean® / Frozen Meal / Warm / Proof / Favourite

Air fry

Yes

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Product (WxHxD)

29 3/4" x 29 7/16" x 23 3/8"

Cut-Out (WxHxD)

Standard(Min. 28 1/2" x 29 1/8" x 24" Max. 28 5/8" x 29 3/16"x 24") / Flush(30" x 29 5/8" x 25")

Shipping Dimensions (W x H x D)

33" x 30" x 34"

Weight (Product)

126

Shipping Weight (lbs)

158

POWER/RATINGS

Amp Rating at 240V

25.4A

KW Rating at 240V

6.1kW

Requirements

120/240 VAC, 120/208 VAC

APPEARANCE

All Available Colours

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel

Handle/Knobs

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel

Smudge Resistant Finish

Yes

Oven Door Feature

WideView™ Window

THINQ® SMART FEATURES

ThinQ®

Yes

Check & Control

Yes

Works with

Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

ThinQ Care

Yes

Wi-Fi Connectivity

Yes

CONTROLS

Sabbath Mode

Yes

Automatic Safety Shut-Off

Yes

Control Type

SmoothTouch® Glass Controls

ACCESSORIES

Heavy Duty Rack

2

Air Fry Tray

Yes

WARRANTY/UPC

Parts and Labour (internal/functional parts only)

1 Year

Cosmetic warranty (Scratches and dents)

90 Days

UPC

048231344777

What people are saying

WSEP4723F

WSEP4723F

4.7 cu. ft. Smart Wall Oven with Convection and Air Fry