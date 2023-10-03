About Cookies on This Site

LG STUDIO 4.7 cu. ft. Smart InstaView® Electric Single Built-In Wall Oven with Air Fry & Steam Sous Vide

LG STUDIO 4.7 cu. ft. Smart InstaView® Electric Single Built-In Wall Oven with Air Fry & Steam Sous Vide

Achieve a pro-style kitchen and discover the latest cooking techniques

Get even, precise heat for baking.

Now you can check on food in an instant with two quick knocks. The InstaView® window lets you see inside your oven without ever opening the door and letting heat escape - and it's extra wide to see even more.
With LG's large capacity oven, you can handle all of your family's cooking needs. Whether you're baking large batches of cookies or a roast for the holidays, this oven can fit it all.
Air Fry delivers crispy flavour fast with no preheating and make enough to feed a crowd, with no need to buy yet another gadget that takes up counter space. Just press Air Fry to prepare favorite snacks like French fries, hot wings and more. High temperatures and the convection fan work together to deliver the flavour and crunch you crave without the oil-or the guilt.
LG STUDIO combines moisture-rich steam cooking with the low-and-slow sous vide method for restaurant-quality meals at home. Vacuum seals meats, fish and even vegetables are juicy, tender and consistently delicious*. Cook like a pro with removable water reservoir that is easy to refill even mid-cooking.
LG STUDIO wall ovens give you the option of a sleek, flush installation or traditional depth.
See your options in full colour on 7" LCD. More than 40 auto-cook recipes in each oven from Banana Bread to London Broil with the impressive LCD display. The look is sleek and contemporary- and it's even easy to clean.

Qualifications


BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174022849

BASIC SPEC

Brand

Studio

Outcase Color

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel

Fuel Type

Electric

Oven Type

Single Wall Oven

DESIGN / FINISH

Control Display

7" TFT LCD

Outcase Color

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel

Printproof Finish

Yes

Handle Color

Stainless Steel

Handle Material

Stainless Steel

Knob Material

Stainless Steel Finish (Aluminum)

Oven Control Type

Glass Touch (SmoothTouch™)

Oven Door Feature

WideView™ Window

SMART TECHNOLOGY

SmartDiagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Voice Control (3rd Party Device)

Yes

OVEN FEATURES

Bake Element Type

Hidden (8 pass)

Convection Conversion

Yes

Convection Fan

Single Speed

Convection Type

True Convection

[Elec]Convection Element Power (W)

Yes (2,000 Sheath heater)

Number of Rack Positions

5

Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

4.7

Oven Cooking Mode

Bake / Conv. Bake / Conv. Roast / Broil / Air Fry / Warm / Proof / Steam Cook(Steam Bake, SousVide) / Auto Cook / Favorite / Clean(Self Clean, Easy Clean, Steam Mainenance) SousVide

Oven Light Type

2 (Halogen Lamp)

UPPER OVEN FEATURES

[Upper]Convection Conversion

Yes

[Upper]Convection Fan

Single Speed

[Upper]Oven Cooking Mode

Bake / Conv. Bake / Conv. Roast / Broil / Air Fry / Warm / Proof / Steam Cook(Steam Bake, SousVide) / Auto Cook / Favorite / Clean(Self Clean, Easy Clean, Steam Mainenance) SousVide

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Kitchen Timer

Yes

Timed Cook

Yes

Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

Beeper (Hi, Lo, Off)

Oven Cleaning Type

Self Clean

Sabbath Mode

Yes

Instaview

Yes

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

34 x 33 x 30

Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

29 3/4 x 29 7/16 x 26 29/32

Product Weight (lb.)

134

Shipping Weight (lb.)

164

Cut-out Dimensions_Min (W x H x D)(inch)_Standard

28 1/2 x 291/8 x 24

Cut-out Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)_Flush

30 x 295/8 x 25

Cut-out Dimensions_Max (W x H x D)(inch)_Standard

28 5/8 x 293/16 x 24

LOWER OVEN FEATURES

[Lower]Oven Cooking Mode

Bake / Conv. Bake / Conv. Roast / Broil / Air Fry / Warm / Proof / Steam Cook(Steam Bake, SousVide) / Auto Cook / Favorite / Clean(Self Clean, Easy Clean, Steam Mainenance) SousVide

POWER / RATINGS

Watt Rating at 240V (W)

6100

Amp Rating at 240V (A)

25.4

ACCESSORIES

Gliding Rack (Ea)

1

Griddle Plate (Ea)

1

Heavy Duty Rack (Ea)

2

Temp Probe (Ea)

Yes

Air Fry Tray (Ea)

1

