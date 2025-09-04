We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
FlushFit™ Dishwasher with QuadWash Pro™
Key Features
- Sleek, FlushFit™ Design instantly upgrades your kitchen aesthetic
- Our leading 1-hour wash and dry cycle gives you sparkling, table-ready dishes in less time
- High-pressure jets with 38% more cleaning power, as compared to our standard QuadWash®
- Dynamic Heat Dry™ with AutoVent Dry™ delivers a faster, more complete drying experience
- EasyRack™ Plus with 3rd Rack
TrueSteam®
100ºC TrueSteam jets wash, dry and sanitize dishes
1-Hour Wash and Dry
The industry's leading 1-hour wash and dry cycle
QuadWash® Pro
Clean your toughest jobs like a pro
Dynamic Heat Dry™ with AutoVentDry™
Faster, more complete drying*, delivering sparkling, table-ready dishes right off the rack.
TrueSteam®
100ºC TrueSteam® jets - no need to pre-wash.
100ºC TrueSteam jets wash, dry and sanitize dishes. With four 100ºC TrueSteam® jets located on the door and active steam jets located at top and bottom of the dishwasher, the power of steam penetrates food residue, sanitizes, and minimizes water spots during drying by up to 60%*.
*Percent in water spot reduction compared to comparable LG non-steam dishwasher on delicate wash cycle. Results may vary by models. Results based on testing with LG LDF7774ST as of Feb 2018.
1-Hour Wash and Dry
LG's Leading 1-Hour Wash & Dry
LG's exclusive QuadWash® Pro and Dynamic Heat Dry™ technologies combine to deliver the industry's leading 1-hour wash and dry cycle* for sparkling, table-ready dishes in less time. So you can spend more time on what matters.
*Based on 2022 third-party testing comparing competitive consumer products.
QuadWash® Pro
Clean your toughest jobs like a pro
Tackle post-dinner cleanup like a pro with the enhanced cleaning power of QuadWash® Pro. High-pressure jets with 38% more cleaning power*, spray dishes from multiple angles, while soaking them with over one million microbubbles to help break down stubborn food residue and provide exceptional cleaning performance.
*as compared to our standard QuadWash®
Dynamic Heat Dry™ with AutoVentDry™
Drier than Ever
Our Dynamic Heat Dry™ technology circulates hot air throughout the dishwasher for faster, more complete drying*.
AutoVentDryTM further adds to drying performance and energy efficiency by slightly opening the door at the end of the cycle to allow fresh air to circulate, delivering sparkling, table-ready dishes right off the rack.
*as compared to LG dishwashers without Dynamic Heat Dry™ technology
FlushFit™
Perfectly Flush for a Perfect Upgrade
Flush appliance installation is among the hottest kitchen trends, but rest assured the sleek, integrated design of this LG dishwasher will remain timeless. LG fits your space while fitting an impressive 16 place settings in a single load. It's an instant kitchen upgrade.
EasyRack™Plus
More Flexibility Means No Dish Gets Left Behind
EasyRack™ Plus lets you fit more dishes and run fewer loads to create convenience for your after dinner clean-up. With three height settings, the upper rack adjusts smoothly to make room for tall stemware on top or oversize pans below.
LoDecibel Quiet Operation
Peaceful cleaning, done quietly
Using a combination of sound-reducing material and our Inverter DirectDrive™ Motor, you'll experience whisper-quiet cleaning. That means plates, glasses and more get sparkling clean without interrupting your life.
LG ThinQ®
Stay connected, stay sparkling clean
Think you have to check on the dishes? LG smart dishwashers come with LG ThinQ® technology built-in, so you can get smartphone notifications when a cycle is complete. That means added convenience to your clean-up routine, so you can stay "on task." You can even check on the cycle status with voice commands using the Google Assistant, so you don’t have to lift a finger.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
SMART TECHNOLOGY
NFC
No
Proactive Customer Care
No
Remote Control
Yes
Remote Monitoring
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
APPERANCE
Child-Lock Indicator
No
CycleTrack™
No
Fingerprint Resistant
Yes
Rinse Refill Indicator
Yes
Salt Refill Indicator
No
SignaLight™ Cycle Indicator Lights
No
Sliding 3rd Rack
No
Status Indicators
Indicator(Bar)
Temperature Display
No
Time Remaining Indicator
No
Tub Light(Tub Lamp)
Yes
Tub Material
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel
BAR CODE
Bar Code
048231348171
BASIC SPEC
Control Panel(Material)
ABS
Display Type
LED
Handle Type
Metal Handle
Panel Type
Top Control
Total Place Settings
16
CYCLE/OPTION
Number of Wash Cycles (Program)
5
1 Hour
Yes
Auto
Yes
Cancel
Yes
Control Lock
No
Delay Start
Yes
Delicate
No
Download Cycle
Yes
DryBoost
Yes
Dual Zone
No
Eco
No
Energy Saver
No
Express
No
Extra Dry
No
Half Load
No
Heavy
Yes
High Temp.
Yes
Intensive
No
Machine Clean
No
Normal
Yes
Number of Options
5
Refresh
No
Rinse
No
Steam
Yes
Tub Clean
Tub Clean(Steam)_Downloaded
Turbo
No
DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT
Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (in)
28 x 35 x 29 5/8
Packing Weight (lbs)
105.8
Product Dimensions - WxHxD (in)
23 3/4 x 33 5/8 x 23 3/4
Product Weight (lbs)
90.8
ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE
CEE Tier Level
1
Energy Star
Yes
Energy Use (kWh/Year)
220
Water Use (Gallons/Cylce)
2.9
GENERAL
Manufacturer
LG
KEY FEATURE
Aqua-Stop
No
Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser
Yes
DirectDrive Motor™
No
Drying System
Auto Open Door + Dynamic Heat Dry™
Hidden Water Heater
No
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
Yes
LoDecibel Quiet Operation (dBA)
42
Number of Spray Arms
3
QuadWash™
QuadWash Pro
Safety Float Switch (Leaks)
Yes
SenseClean Wash System
Yes
Soil (Turbidity) Sensor
Yes
TrueSteam™
Yes
Vario Washing System
Yes
Water Softner
No
RACK FEATURES
Cutlery Baskets
Yes
BlastZone™
No
EasyRack™ Plus System
Yes
Gliding Type 3rd
No
Gliding Type_Lower
Yes
Gliding Type_Upper
Yes
Height Adjustable 3rd Rack
Yes(Adjustable)
Maximum Height of Lower Rack (in)
12 1/2
Maximum Height of Upper Rack (in)
9 5/16
