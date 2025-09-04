About Cookies on This Site

FlushFit™ Dishwasher with QuadWash​ Pro™

FlushFit™ Dishwasher with QuadWash​ Pro™

LDNTH753D
Front view of LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher with QuadWash​ Pro™ LDNTH753D
Front open view
Front open empty view
left side open empty view
Left open view
Top left side open view
Top right side open view
Right side open empty view
Right side open view
Front open
Top left open
Side top open view
Side open view
Side view
back view
Key Features

  • Sleek, FlushFit™ Design instantly upgrades your kitchen aesthetic
  • Our leading 1-hour wash and dry cycle gives you sparkling, table-ready dishes in less time
  • High-pressure jets with 38% more cleaning power, as compared to our standard QuadWash®
  • Dynamic Heat Dry™ with AutoVent Dry™ delivers a faster, more complete drying experience
  • EasyRack™ Plus with 3rd Rack
More
Interior lifestyle image showcasing the LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher with QuadWash​ Pro™

Interior lifestyle image showcasing the LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher with QuadWash​ Pro™

PerformanceDesignConvenience
Image of TrueSteam

TrueSteam®

100ºC TrueSteam jets wash, dry and sanitize dishes

1-Hour Wash and Dry

1-Hour Wash and Dry

The industry's leading 1-hour wash and dry cycle

Dishwasher sprayer arms demonstrating QuadWash multi-directional cleaning.

QuadWash® Pro

Clean your toughest jobs like a pro

Dishwasher door opening automatically

Dynamic Heat Dry™ with AutoVentDry™

Faster, more complete drying*, delivering sparkling, table-ready dishes right off the rack.

TrueSteam®

100ºC TrueSteam® jets - no need to pre-wash.

100ºC TrueSteam jets wash, dry and sanitize dishes. With four 100ºC TrueSteam® jets located on the door and active steam jets located at top and bottom of the dishwasher, the power of steam penetrates food residue, sanitizes, and minimizes water spots during drying by up to 60%*.

Footage of close-up view of various kinds of dishes being steam-washed inside dishwasher.

*Percent in water spot reduction compared to comparable LG non-steam dishwasher on delicate wash cycle. Results may vary by models. Results based on testing with LG LDF7774ST as of Feb 2018.

1-Hour Wash and Dry

LG's Leading 1-Hour Wash & Dry

LG's exclusive QuadWash® Pro and Dynamic Heat Dry™ technologies combine to deliver the industry's leading 1-hour wash and dry cycle* for sparkling, table-ready dishes in less time. So you can spend more time on what matters.

Inside view of dishwasher showing steam cleaning, followed by water spraying, and then hot air circulation

*Based on 2022 third-party testing comparing competitive consumer products.

QuadWash® Pro

Clean your toughest jobs like a pro

Tackle post-dinner cleanup like a pro with the enhanced cleaning power of QuadWash® Pro. High-pressure jets with 38% more cleaning power*, spray dishes from multiple angles, while soaking them with over one million microbubbles to help break down stubborn food residue and provide exceptional cleaning performance.

Footage of intense water streams from rotating dishwasher blades in close-up.

*as compared to our standard QuadWash®

Dynamic Heat Dry™ with AutoVentDry™

Drier than Ever

Our Dynamic Heat Dry™ technology circulates hot air throughout the dishwasher for faster, more complete drying*.

AutoVentDryTM further adds to drying performance and energy efficiency by slightly opening the door at the end of the cycle to allow fresh air to circulate, delivering sparkling, table-ready dishes right off the rack. 

Hot air circulating inside a dishwasher

*as compared to LG dishwashers without Dynamic Heat Dry™ technology

FlushFit™

Perfectly Flush for a Perfect Upgrade

Flush appliance installation is among the hottest kitchen trends, but rest assured the sleek, integrated design of this LG dishwasher will remain timeless. LG fits your space while fitting an impressive 16 place settings in a single load. It's an instant kitchen upgrade.

Inside view of dishwasher showing steam cleaning, followed by water spraying, and then hot air circulation

EasyRack™Plus

More Flexibility Means No Dish Gets Left Behind

EasyRack™ Plus lets you fit more dishes and run fewer loads to create convenience for your after dinner clean-up. With three height settings, the upper rack adjusts smoothly to make room for tall stemware on top or oversize pans below.

A person raises the dishwasher rack to add more space underneath, then stores frying pans on the lower rack.

Height-adjustable 3rd rack 

Additional room for hart-to-fit items, from long flatware to small espresso cups.

Foldable side rack

Load the kitchenware your way, whether it's a pan or a large bowl.

Handle Real-Life in Style

Handle Real-Life in Style

Smudge Resistant

Handle Real-Life in Style

Now you can have all of the things you love about stainless, without the need for special cleaners or constant attention. LG’s Smudge Resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth for a distinctive kitchen that handles your everyday.

LoDecibel Quiet Operation

Peaceful cleaning, done quietly

Using a combination of sound-reducing material and our Inverter DirectDrive™ Motor, you'll experience whisper-quiet cleaning. That means plates, glasses and more get sparkling clean without interrupting your life. 

Man holding a sleeping child while a quiet dishwasher runs in the background

Man holding a sleeping child while a quiet dishwasher runs in the background

LG ThinQ®

Stay connected, stay sparkling clean

Think you have to check on the dishes? LG smart dishwashers come with LG ThinQ® technology built-in, so you can get smartphone notifications when a cycle is complete. That means added convenience to your clean-up routine, so you can stay "on task." You can even check on the cycle status with voice commands using the Google Assistant, so you don’t have to lift a finger.

A smartphone displays LG ThinQ™ in a kitchen along with 3 app features: Download Cycles, Notifications, and Smart Diagnosis.

A smartphone displays LG ThinQ™ in a kitchen along with 3 app features: Download Cycles, Notifications, and Smart Diagnosis.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LDNTH753D
Product Dimensions - WxHxD (in)
23 3/4 x 33 5/8 x 23 3/4
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC

    No

  • Proactive Customer Care

    No

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Remote Monitoring

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

APPERANCE

  • Child-Lock Indicator

    No

  • CycleTrack™

    No

  • Fingerprint Resistant

    Yes

  • Rinse Refill Indicator

    Yes

  • Salt Refill Indicator

    No

  • SignaLight™ Cycle Indicator Lights

    No

  • Sliding 3rd Rack

    No

  • Status Indicators

    Indicator(Bar)

  • Temperature Display

    No

  • Time Remaining Indicator

    No

  • Tub Light(Tub Lamp)

    Yes

  • Tub Material

    NeveRust™ Stainless Steel

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    048231348171

BASIC SPEC

  • Control Panel(Material)

    ABS

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Handle Type

    Metal Handle

  • Panel Type

    Top Control

  • Total Place Settings

    16

CYCLE/OPTION

  • Number of Wash Cycles (Program)

    5

  • 1 Hour

    Yes

  • Auto

    Yes

  • Cancel

    Yes

  • Control Lock

    No

  • Delay Start

    Yes

  • Delicate

    No

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • DryBoost

    Yes

  • Dual Zone

    No

  • Eco

    No

  • Energy Saver

    No

  • Express

    No

  • Extra Dry

    No

  • Half Load

    No

  • Heavy

    Yes

  • High Temp.

    Yes

  • Intensive

    No

  • Machine Clean

    No

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Number of Options

    5

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse

    No

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Tub Clean(Steam)_Downloaded

  • Turbo

    No

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

  • Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

    28 x 35 x 29 5/8

  • Packing Weight (lbs)

    105.8

  • Product Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

    23 3/4 x 33 5/8 x 23 3/4

  • Product Weight (lbs)

    90.8

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

  • CEE Tier Level

    1

  • Energy Star

    Yes

  • Energy Use (kWh/Year)

    220

  • Water Use (Gallons/Cylce)

    2.9

GENERAL

  • Manufacturer

    LG

KEY FEATURE

  • Aqua-Stop

    No

  • Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

    Yes

  • DirectDrive Motor™

    No

  • Drying System

    Auto Open Door + Dynamic Heat Dry™

  • Hidden Water Heater

    No

  • Inverter Direct Drive Motor

    Yes

  • LoDecibel Quiet Operation (dBA)

    42

  • Number of Spray Arms

    3

  • QuadWash™

    QuadWash Pro

  • Safety Float Switch (Leaks)

    Yes

  • SenseClean Wash System

    Yes

  • Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

    Yes

  • TrueSteam™

    Yes

  • Vario Washing System

    Yes

  • Water Softner

    No

RACK FEATURES

  • Cutlery Baskets

    Yes

  • BlastZone™

    No

  • EasyRack™ Plus System

    Yes

  • Gliding Type 3rd

    No

  • Gliding Type_Lower

    Yes

  • Gliding Type_Upper

    Yes

  • Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

    Yes(Adjustable)

  • Maximum Height of Lower Rack (in)

    12 1/2

  • Maximum Height of Upper Rack (in)

    9 5/16

