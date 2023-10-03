Smudge Resistant Top Control Dishwasher with QuadWash®, WiFi Connectivity and 3rd Rack

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*This cycle does not have drying. Select the Extra Dry and Night Dry option or another cycle for better drying.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Control Panel(Material)
-
ABS
-
Handle Type
-
Pocket Handle
-
Panel Type
-
Top Control
-
Total Place Settings
-
15
-
Color
-
Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel
-
Manufacturer
-
LG
-
Cutlery Baskets
-
Yes
-
EasyRack™ Plus System
-
Yes
-
Gliding Type_Lower
-
Wheel
-
Gliding Type_Upper
-
Gliding Rail
-
Height Adjustable 3rd Rack
-
Yes
-
Maximum Height of Lower Rack (in)
-
12.5
-
Maximum Height of Upper Rack (in)
-
7.1
-
Number of Wash Cycles (Program)
-
9 (Auto, Heavy, Delicate, Normal, Turbo, Download Cycle, Machine Clean, Rinse, Express)
-
Auto
-
Yes
-
Heavy
-
Yes
-
Delicate
-
Yes
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Turbo
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Machine Clean
-
Yes
-
Express
-
Yes
-
Rinse
-
Yes
-
Number of Options
-
8 (Dual Zone, Half Load, Energy Saver, High Temp, Extra Dry, Delay Start, Control Lock, Night Dry)
-
Dual Zone
-
Yes
-
Half Load
-
Yes
-
Energy Saver
-
Yes
-
High Temp.
-
Yes
-
Extra Dry
-
Yes
-
Delay Start
-
Yes
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
CEE Tier Level
-
1
-
Energy Star
-
Yes
-
Energy Use (kWh/Year)
-
258
-
Water Use (Gallons/Cycle)
-
2.9
-
Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (in)
-
28 x 34.7 x 29.6
-
Packing Weight (lbs)
-
95.9
-
Product Dimensions - WxHxD (in)
-
23.75 x 33.6 x 24.6
-
Product Weight (lbs)
-
83.8
-
Fingerprint Resistant
-
Yes
-
Rinse Refill Indicator
-
Yes
-
Status Indicators
-
3 Indicator Lights
-
Time Remaining Indicator
-
LED
-
Tub Material
-
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel
-
Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser
-
Yes
-
DirectDrive Motor™
-
Yes
-
Drying System
-
Dynamic Dry™
-
Hidden Water Heater
-
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel Quiet Operation (dBA)
-
44
-
Number of Spray Arms
-
3 (Top, Upper, Lower)
-
QuadWash™
-
QuadWash™
-
Safety Float Switch (Leaks)
-
Yes
-
SenseClean Wash System
-
Yes
-
Soil (Turbidity) Sensor
-
Yes
-
Vario Washing System
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
Buy Directly
LDP6797SS
Smudge Resistant Top Control Dishwasher with QuadWash®, WiFi Connectivity and 3rd Rack