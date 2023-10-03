About Cookies on This Site

Top Control Dishwasher with QuadWash™ and Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

Specs

Reviews

Support

Top Control Dishwasher with QuadWash™ and Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

LDP6797ST

Top Control Dishwasher with QuadWash™ and Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

(3)

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

LDP6797ST
CAPACITY
15 Total Place Settings
Dimensions (WxHxD)
23.75" x 33.6" x 24.6"
Steam Technology
No
ThinQ®
Yes

All Spec

CAPACITY

Total Place Settings

15

Upper Rack Dish Height Limit

7.1"

Lower Rack Dish Height Limit

12.5"

RACKS AND BASKETS

Cutlery Baskets

Yes

Cup Rack

Yes

Stemware Holder

Yes

Fold Down Tines

Yes (Half Fold on Upper & Lower)

BPA-Free Nylon Coated Racks and Tines

Yes

Rack Handle

Yes (Upper/Lower)

Glide Rail

Yes (Upper)

EasyRack™ Plus System

Yes

Height Adjustable Upper Rack

Yes (One Touch; 3 Level)

STYLE AND DESIGN

Smudge Resistant Finish

Yes (only LDP6797BD & LDP6797SS)

Control Panel Location

Top

Electronic Controls

Hidden SmoothTouch™ Controls with LED Display

SignaLight™ Cycle Indicator Lights

3

Time Remaining Indicator

Yes (LED)

Tub Material

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel

Handle

Flush

Available Finishes

Black Stainless Steel, Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel, Stainless Steel

FEATURES

QuadWash®

Yes

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

44dB

Number of Wash Cycles

9 (Auto, Heavy, Delicate, Normal, Turbo, Download Cycle, Machine Clean, Rinse, Express)

Number of Options

8 (Dual Zone, Half Load, Energy Saver, High Temp, Extra Dry, Delay Start, Control Lock, Night Dry)

Number of Spray Arms

3 (Top, Upper, Lower)

SenseClean™ Wash System

Yes

Vario Wash

Yes

Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

Yes

Hybrid Condensing Drying System

Yes

End of Cycle Indicator

Yes (Beeper + END indication on display)

Hidden Water Heater

Yes

Leak Protection

Yes

Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

Yes

Tub Insulation (Damping Sheet, Sound Absorbing Material (felt), Base)

Yes

BPA-Free Nylon Coated Racks and Tines

Yes

Anti-Bacterial Treatment (Sump, Inner / Outer filter, Drain pump case, Drain hose)

Yes

Balanced Door

Yes

Multi-Level (5) Water Direction

Yes (Top Nozzle (Down), Upper Nozzle (Up/Down), Lower Nozzle (Up/Down)

3-Stage Filtration System

Yes

THINQ® SMART FEATURES

Wi-Fi Enabled

Yes

Voice Activation

Yes

Works with

Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

Cycle Complete Notification

Yes

Monitor Cycle Time

Yes

POWER RATINGS

CEE Tier

1

Energy Use (kWh/Year)

258kWh

Water Factor (WF)

2.8

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Product Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

23.75" x 33.6" x 24.6"

Product Weight (lbs)

82lbs

Depth with Door Closed with Handle (in)

24.6"

Depth with Door Open (in)

50.5"

Carton Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

28" x 34.7" x 29.6"

Shipping Weight with Carton (lbs)

94.1lbs

LIMITED WARRANTY

Labour/Parts (Internal/Functional Parts only)

1 Year

Main control board, Rack, Stainless Steel Door Liner, Tub

2 Years

Direct Drive® Motor

10 Years

UPC CODES

LDP6797ST

772454068874

LDP6797SS

772454071843

LDP6797BD

772454068867

