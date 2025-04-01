Kitchen Package with 36" Refrigerator and Induction Slide-in Range

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
FI27SI8S24E.KPEW
  • Bundle image
  • Front view of refrigerator
  • Front view of range
  • Front view of dishwasher
Bundle image
Front view of refrigerator
Front view of range
Front view of dishwasher

Key Features

  • Refrigerator: Built-in style. Full-size capacity, Internal Water Dispenser, Factory Installed Automatic Ice Maker
  • Range: Essence White, InstaView™ Window, ProBake Convection®
  • Dishwasher: Essence White, 1-Hour Wash & Dry, Dynamic Heat Dry™

SUMMARY

Dimension (mm)

LSIS6338NE

All Spec

DESIGN / FINISH

Control Display

LED

Cavity Material

Enamel

Cooktop Control Type

Knob

Cooktop Glass

Ceramic glass

Door Color

Essence White

Handle Color

Light Bronze

Handle Material

Aluminum

Knob Color

Light Bronze

Knob Lighting

Yes

Knob Material

Aluminum

Outcase Color

Essence White

Oven Control Type

Glass Touch

Oven Door Feature

Instaview & WideView Window

Printproof Finish

No

ACCESSORIES

Air Fry Tray (Ea)

1

Cooktop Cream / Cleaner (Ea)

1

Gliding Rack (Ea)

1

Heavy Duty Rack (Ea)

2

Scouring Pad (Ea)

1

Temp Probe (Ea)

1

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174084427

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG STUDIO

Cooktop Type

Induction

Fuel Type

Electric

Outcase Color

Essence White

Oven Cooking System

ProBake Convection

Oven Type

Single

Range Type

Slide-In

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

ADA Compliant

Yes

Control Lock

Yes (Cooktop, Oven)

Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

Yes

Delayed Timed Cook

Yes

Instaview

Yes

Kitchen Timer

Yes

Oven Cleaning Type

EasyClean + Self Clean

Sabbath Mode

Yes

Self-Clean Oven Door Lock

Automatic

Soft Closing System

Yes(Oven Door)

Timed Cook

Yes

COOKTOP FEATURES

Cooktop Type

Induction

EasyClean Cooktop

No

Fuel Type

Electric

Heater - Total (W)

7600

Hot Surface Indicator

Yes

Induction Heater - Center Rear (W) (inch)

1300(6)

Induction Heater - Center Rear (W) (Turbo, inch)

1300(1800,6)

Induction Heater - Left Front (W) (inch)

2100(8)

Induction Heater - Left Front (W) (Turbo, inch)

2100(3300,12)

Induction Heater - Left Rear (W) (inch)

1300(6)

Induction Heater - Left Rear (W) (Turbo, inch)

1300(1800,6)

Induction Heater - Right Front (W) (inch)

2400(11)

Induction Heater - Right Front (W) (Turbo, inch)

2400(4300,11)

Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners

5

Radiant Heater - Right Rear (W) (inch)

100(6)

Safety function(Cooktop)

Yes

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Drawer Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

22 3/16 x 4 1/2 x 16 3/8

Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

24 7/8 x 21 3/8 x 20 1/1

Overall Depth - including handle (inch)

29 3/8

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

32 1/2 x 44 1/1 x 30 1/2

Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

29 7/8 x 37 2/8 x 29 3/8

Product Weight (lb.)

196.5

Shipping Weight (lb.)

235.9

Size in Width (inch)

30

DRAWER FEATURES

Drawer Type

Storage

Drawer Time Control

No

OVEN FEATURES

Bake Element Type

Hidden

Automatic Safety Shut-Off

Yes

Broil Element Type

Sheath

Convection Conversion

Yes

Convection Fan

Dual Speed (High/Low)

Convection Type

ProBake Convection

Broil Element Power (W)

4200

Convection Element Power (W)

2500

Fuel Type

Electric

GoCook Smart Oven Light

Yes

Number of Rack Positions

7

Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

6.3

Oven Cooking mode

Air Fry, Air Sous-Vide, Bake, Broil, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Frozen Meal, Keep Warm, Proof, Warm

Oven Light Type

Halogen

POWER / RATINGS

Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

120/208V / 60Hz, 120/240V / 60Hz

Amp Rating at 208V(Amp)

49.0

Amp Rating at 240V(Amp)

49.6

Watt Rating at 208V(W)

10200

Watt Rating at 240V(W)

11900

SMART TECHNOLOGY

SmartDiagnosis

Yes

NFC Tag On

No

Proactive Customer Care

Yes

Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Voice Control (3rd Party Device)

Yes

Works with

Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, LG ThinQ

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

NFC

No

Proactive Customer Care

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Remote Monitoring

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

APPERANCE

Child-Lock Indicator

No

Fingerprint Resistant

No

Rinse Refill Indicator

Yes

Salt Refill Indicator

No

SignaLight™ Cycle Indicator Lights

3

Status Indicators

3 Indicator Lights

Temperature Display

No

Time Remaining Indicator

LED

Tub Light(Tub Lamp)

Yes

Tub Material

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174070130

BASIC SPEC

Control Panel(Material)

ABS

Display Type

LED

Handle Type

Metal Handle

Panel Type

Top Control

Total Place Settings

15

CYCLE/OPTION

Number of Wash Cycles (Program)

7

1 Hour

Yes

Auto

Yes

Cancel

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Delay Start

Yes

Delicate

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

DryBoost

Yes

Dual Zone

No

Eco

No

Energy Saver

No

Express

No

Extra Dry

Yes

Half Load

No

Heavy

Yes

High Temp.

Yes

Intensive

No

Machine Clean

Machine Clean(Steam)_Download Cycle

Normal

Yes

Number of Options

8

Refresh

Yes

Rinse

No

Steam

Yes

Turbo

No

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

28 1/32 x 34 7/8 x 29 5/8

Packing Weight (lbs)

110

Product Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

24 3/4 x 33 5/8 x 24 5/8

Product Weight (lbs)

97

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

CEE Tier Level

1

Energy Star

Yes

Energy Use (kWh/Year)

238

Water Use (Gallons/Cylce)

2.9

GENERAL

Manufacturer

LGEKR

KEY FEATURE

Aqua-Stop

No

Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

Yes

DirectDrive Motor™

Yes

Drying System

Dynamic Heat Dry

Hidden Water Heater

Yes

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Yes

LoDecibel Quiet Operation (dBA)

40

Number of Spray Arms

23

QuadWash™

Yes

Safety Float Switch (Leaks)

Yes

SenseClean Wash System

Yes

Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

Yes

TrueSteam™

Yes

Vario Washing System

Yes

Water Softner

No

RACK FEATURES

Cutlery Baskets

Yes

EasyRack™ Plus System

Yes

Gliding Type 3rd

No

Gliding Type_Lower

Yes

Gliding Type_Upper

Yes

Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

Yes(Adjustable)

Maximum Height of Lower Rack (in)

12 1/2

Maximum Height of Upper Rack (in)

12

SUMMARY

Print

Dimension (mm)

Key Spec

Volume Total (cu.ft)

26.5

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

38" x 73" x 32"

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

632

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

ENERGY STAR

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

InstaView

No

Door-in-Door

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Finish (Door)

Essense White

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG STUDIO

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

ENERGY STAR

Product Type

French Door (3Door)

Standard/Counter Depth

Counter Depth

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

CAPACITY

Volume Total (cu.ft)

26.5

Volume Freezer (cu.ft)

8.7

Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)

17.8

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Internal LED Display

LED Display

Door alarm

Yes

Express Freeze

Yes

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Auto Closing Door Hinge

No

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

Sabbath Mode

Yes

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

632

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

Internal

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes (In Cabinet, Factory Installed)

Daily Ice Production (lb.)

2.3 / 3.0 (IcePlus)

Dispenser Light

No

Dual lce Maker

No

Ice Maker_Manual

No

Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

4.0

Ice & Water Dispenser

No

Water Filter Model Name

LT1000P

Water Filtration System

Internal (1 stage)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Shelf_Folding

No

Door Basket_Moving Basket

No

Door Basket_Transparent

8

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Shelf_Cantilevered

Yes (Hybrid)

Shelf_Tempered Glass

4 Split(3 Fixed+1Folding)

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Wide Pantry

Yes

MULTI ROOM COMPARTMENT

Convertible Drawer

No

Full-Convert Drawer

No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Drawer Divider

Yes

Drawer_Freezer

1 Transparent

Durabase Solid Drawer Base

No

Freezer Light

Top LED

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Bar (Easy Open)

Contour Door

Flat

Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

Yes

Finish (Door)

Essense White

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

R Metal

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (lb.)

256

Depth without door (inch)

24 3/4"

Depth without handle (inch)

29 1/8"

Depth with handle (inch)

31 3/4"

Gross Weight (lb.)

278

Height to Top of Case (inch)

68 7/8"

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

70 1/4"

Installation Clearance

Back 2"

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

38" x 73" x 32"

Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

35 3/4" x 70 1/4" x 31 3/4"

Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

43 5/8"

Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

40"

Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

44 7/8"

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174070116

What people are saying

