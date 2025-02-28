Kitchen Package with 28" Refrigerator and Electric Free-Standing Range

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
-
Front Control Dishwasher with 3rd rack and Dynamic Dry
-
6.3 cu ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Electric Range with EasyClean®
-
18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator, 28"
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Manufacturer
-
LG
BASIC SPEC
-
Control Panel(Material)
-
ABS
-
Display Type
-
LED
-
Handle Type
-
Pocket Handle
-
Panel Type
-
Front Control
-
Total Place Settings
-
15
APPERANCE
-
Child-Lock Indicator
-
Yes
-
Fingerprint Resistant
-
Yes
-
Rinse Refill Indicator
-
Yes
-
Salt Refill Indicator
-
No
-
SignaLight™ Cycle Indicator Lights
-
No
-
Status Indicators
-
Indicator(Time)
-
Temperature Display
-
No
-
Time Remaining Indicator
-
LED
-
Tub Light(Tub Lamp)
-
No
-
Tub Material
-
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel
KEY FEATURE
-
Aqua-Stop
-
No
-
Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser
-
Yes
-
DirectDrive Motor™
-
Yes
-
Drying System
-
Dynamic Dry
-
Hidden Water Heater
-
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel Quiet Operation (dBA)
-
50
-
Number of Spray Arms
-
3
-
QuadWash™
-
No
-
Safety Float Switch (Leaks)
-
Yes
-
SenseClean Wash System
-
Yes
-
Soil (Turbidity) Sensor
-
Yes
-
TrueSteam™
-
No
-
Vario Washing System
-
Yes
-
Water Softner
-
No
RACK FEATURES
-
Cutlery Baskets
-
Yes
-
EasyRack™ Plus System
-
No
-
Gliding Type_Lower
-
No
-
Gliding Type_Upper
-
No
-
Height Adjustable 3rd Rack
-
No
-
Maximum Height of Lower Rack (in)
-
12 1/2
-
Maximum Height of Upper Rack (in)
-
7 1/8
ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE
-
CEE Tier Level
-
1
-
Energy Star
-
Yes
-
Energy Use (kWh/Year)
-
238
-
Water Use (Gallons/Cylce)
-
2.9
CYCLE/OPTION
-
Number of Wash Cycles (Program)
-
5
-
1 Hour
-
No
-
Auto
-
Yes
-
Cancel
-
Yes
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Delay Start
-
Yes
-
Delicate
-
No
-
Download Cycle
-
No
-
DryBoost
-
No
-
Dual Zone
-
No
-
Eco
-
No
-
Energy Saver
-
No
-
Express
-
No
-
Extra Dry
-
Yes
-
Half Load
-
No
-
Heavy
-
Yes
-
High Temp.
-
Yes
-
Intensive
-
No
-
Machine Clean
-
Machine Clean(Nonsteam)
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Number of Options
-
6
-
Refresh
-
No
-
Rinse
-
No
-
Steam
-
No
-
Turbo
-
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
NFC
-
No
-
Proactive Customer Care
-
No
-
Remote Control
-
No
-
Remote Monitoring
-
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
No
DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT
-
Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (in)
-
28.0 x 34.8 x 39.6
-
Packing Weight (lbs)
-
83.8
-
Product Dimensions - WxHxD (in)
-
23 3/4 x 33 5/8 x 24 5/8
-
Product Weight (lbs)
-
72.7
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
195174085042
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
All Spec
COOKING MODES
-
Air Fry
-
No
-
Bake
-
Yes
-
Warm
-
Yes
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
-
LG
-
Door Design
-
WideView™ Window
-
EasyClean
-
Yes
-
Outcase Color
-
Stainless Steel
-
Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)
-
6.3
-
Type
-
Freestanding
-
Fuel Type
-
Electric
-
Oven Cooking System
-
Traditional
-
Oven Type
-
Single
CONTROL FEATURES
-
Control Display
-
White LED
-
Control Type
-
Keypad
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Completion Beeper
-
Beeper (Hi, Lo, Off)
-
EasyClean
-
Yes
-
Kitchen Timer
-
Yes
-
Instaview
-
No
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Outcase Color
-
Stainless Steel
-
Oven Control Type
-
Touchpad
DRAWER FEATURES
-
Drawer Type
-
Storage
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
SmartDiagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
-
32 1/2 x 51 9/16 x 30 1/2
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
-
29 7/8 x 46 1/2 x 28 7/8
-
Product Weight (lb.)
-
157
-
Shipping Weight (lb.)
-
181
ACCESSORIES
-
Racks (Ea)
-
2 Standard Rack
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
048231341417
OVEN FEATURES
-
Convection Fan
-
No
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
-
17.5
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
-
28 3/4" x 67 1/2" x 35 1/8"
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
344
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
ENERGY STAR<sup>®</sup> Certified
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
-
LG
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
ENERGY STAR® Certified
-
Product Type
-
Top Mount
CAPACITY
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
-
17.5
-
Volume Freezer (cu.ft)
-
4.5
-
Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)
-
13.0
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
344
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
-
No
-
Express Freeze
-
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
Yes (In Cabinet, Ice maker Ready)
-
Daily Ice Production (lb.)
-
N/A
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
1 Lever 1 Tray
-
Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)
-
6.6
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
2 Full + 1 Half
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
3
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (1)
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Type
-
Side Swing
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
1
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Handle Type
-
Pocket (Black décor)
-
Contour Door
-
Flat
-
Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior
-
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
-
Stainless Steel
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (lb.)
-
158.7
-
Depth without door (inch)
-
29 1/2"
-
Depth without handle (inch)
-
33 3/4"
-
Depth with handle (inch)
-
33 3/4"
-
Gross Weight (lb.)
-
174.2
-
Height to Top of Case (inch)
-
64"
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)
-
65"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 2", Top 2", Back 2"
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
-
28 3/4" x 67 1/2" x 35 1/8"
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
-
27 1/2" x 65" x 33 3/4"
-
Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)
-
58"
-
Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)
-
29 1/4"
-
Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)
-
29 1/4"
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
195174071205
