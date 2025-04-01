Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Kitchen Package with 28" Refrigerator and Electric Free-Standing Range

Kitchen Package with 28" Refrigerator and Electric Free-Standing Range

TB25RE1F35S.KPBR
Key Features

  • Refrigerator: Large Capacity (18 cu.ft.), Garage-Ready, Multi-Air Flow System
  • Range: 6.3 cu ft. Large Capacity, EasyClean®, ThinQ® Technology
  • Dishwasher: Inverter DirectDrive Motor, Stainless Tub

Products in this Bundle: 3
Front view

LDFC3532S

Front Control Dishwasher with 3rd rack and Dynamic Dry
LREL6321S-Front view

LREL6321S

6.3 cu ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Electric Range with EasyClean®

front view

LT18S2100S

18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator, 28"

SUMMARY

Dimension (mm)

LDFC3532S-Dimention

All Spec

GENERAL

Manufacturer

LG

BASIC SPEC

Control Panel(Material)

ABS

Display Type

LED

Handle Type

Pocket Handle

Panel Type

Front Control

Total Place Settings

15

APPERANCE

Child-Lock Indicator

Yes

Fingerprint Resistant

Yes

Rinse Refill Indicator

Yes

Salt Refill Indicator

No

SignaLight™ Cycle Indicator Lights

No

Status Indicators

Indicator(Time)

Temperature Display

No

Time Remaining Indicator

LED

Tub Light(Tub Lamp)

No

Tub Material

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel

KEY FEATURE

Aqua-Stop

No

Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

Yes

DirectDrive Motor™

Yes

Drying System

Dynamic Dry

Hidden Water Heater

Yes

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Yes

LoDecibel Quiet Operation (dBA)

50

Number of Spray Arms

3

QuadWash™

No

Safety Float Switch (Leaks)

Yes

SenseClean Wash System

Yes

Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

Yes

TrueSteam™

No

Vario Washing System

Yes

Water Softner

No

RACK FEATURES

Cutlery Baskets

Yes

EasyRack™ Plus System

No

Gliding Type_Lower

No

Gliding Type_Upper

No

Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

No

Maximum Height of Lower Rack (in)

12 1/2

Maximum Height of Upper Rack (in)

7 1/8

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

CEE Tier Level

1

Energy Star

Yes

Energy Use (kWh/Year)

238

Water Use (Gallons/Cylce)

2.9

CYCLE/OPTION

Number of Wash Cycles (Program)

5

1 Hour

No

Auto

Yes

Cancel

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Delay Start

Yes

Delicate

No

Download Cycle

No

DryBoost

No

Dual Zone

No

Eco

No

Energy Saver

No

Express

No

Extra Dry

Yes

Half Load

No

Heavy

Yes

High Temp.

Yes

Intensive

No

Machine Clean

Machine Clean(Nonsteam)

Normal

Yes

Number of Options

6

Refresh

No

Rinse

No

Steam

No

Turbo

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

NFC

No

Proactive Customer Care

No

Remote Control

No

Remote Monitoring

No

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

28.0 x 34.8 x 39.6

Packing Weight (lbs)

83.8

Product Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

23 3/4 x 33 5/8 x 24 5/8

Product Weight (lbs)

72.7

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174085042

SUMMARY

Dimension (mm)

LREL6321S-Dimention

All Spec

COOKING MODES

Air Fry

No

Bake

Yes

Warm

Yes

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Door Design

WideView™ Window

EasyClean

Yes

Outcase Color

Stainless Steel

Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

6.3

Type

Freestanding

Fuel Type

Electric

Oven Cooking System

Traditional

Oven Type

Single

CONTROL FEATURES

Control Display

White LED

Control Type

Keypad

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Completion Beeper

Beeper (Hi, Lo, Off)

EasyClean

Yes

Kitchen Timer

Yes

Instaview

No

DESIGN / FINISH

Outcase Color

Stainless Steel

Oven Control Type

Touchpad

DRAWER FEATURES

Drawer Type

Storage

SMART TECHNOLOGY

SmartDiagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

32 1/2 x 51 9/16 x 30 1/2

Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

29 7/8 x 46 1/2 x 28 7/8

Product Weight (lb.)

157

Shipping Weight (lb.)

181

ACCESSORIES

Racks (Ea)

2 Standard Rack

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048231341417

OVEN FEATURES

Convection Fan

No

SUMMARY

Dimension (mm)

LT18S2100S-Dimention

Key Spec

Volume Total (cu.ft)

17.5

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

28 3/4" x 67 1/2" x 35 1/8"

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

344

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

ENERGY STAR<sup>®</sup> Certified

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

ENERGY STAR® Certified

Product Type

Top Mount

CAPACITY

Volume Total (cu.ft)

17.5

Volume Freezer (cu.ft)

4.5

Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)

13.0

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

344

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door alarm

No

Express Freeze

Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

No

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes (In Cabinet, Ice maker Ready)

Daily Ice Production (lb.)

N/A

Ice Maker_Manual

1 Lever 1 Tray

Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

6.6

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Door Basket_Transparent

2 Full + 1 Half

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

Vegetable Box

Yes (1)

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Side Swing

Shelf_Tempered Glass

1

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Pocket (Black décor)

Contour Door

Flat

Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

Yes

Finish (Door)

Stainless Steel

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (lb.)

158.7

Depth without door (inch)

29 1/2"

Depth without handle (inch)

33 3/4"

Depth with handle (inch)

33 3/4"

Gross Weight (lb.)

174.2

Height to Top of Case (inch)

64"

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

65"

Installation Clearance

Sides 2", Top 2", Back 2"

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

28 3/4" x 67 1/2" x 35 1/8"

Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

27 1/2" x 65" x 33 3/4"

Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

58"

Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

29 1/4"

Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

29 1/4"

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174071205

