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16-Inch LG gram Pro |
Copilot+ PC | Windows 11 Home
| Lightweight Dual AI Laptop (1.1kg) | AMD Ryzen AI, IPS Display

16-Inch LG gram Pro |
Copilot+ PC | Windows 11 Home
| Lightweight Dual AI Laptop (1.1kg) | AMD Ryzen AI, IPS Display

16Z95U-G
A front-facing view of the LG gram Pro AI laptop with a 16-inch display. The image highlights key specifications shown on the screen, including Windows 11 Home Copilot+ PC, a WQXGA display, a variable refresh rate of 31 to 144 Hz, and memory and storage configuration of 32 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD.
A floating LG gram Pro AI laptop shown from multiple angles, highlighting its slim and lightweight design. The image presents key features including 1,199 g weight, 12.4 mm thin body, Windows 11 Home Copilot+ PC, AMD Ryzen AI processor, on-device and cloud AI support, a 16-inch 16:10 2.5K LCD display, DCI-P3 99% color gamut, and a variable refresh rate of 31 to 144 Hz.
An LG gram Pro laptop displayed at an angled position on a dark background, emphasizing its lightweight 1,199 g body designed for a 16-inch size. A MIL-STD-810H badge is shown, indicating that the device has passed seven military-grade durability tests.
A top-down angled view of the LG gram Pro laptop with a silver metal finish. The image focuses on the slim design and refined surface texture of the lid, with the gram logo centered on the top panel.
A front-facing view of an LG gram Pro laptop displaying a split-screen interface that represents on-device AI and cloud-based AI functions. Icons for gram chat cloud appear on both sides of the laptop, emphasizing dual AI operation within the system.
'A visual illustration of an AMD Ryzen AI processor placed on a circuit board, symbolizing AI performance. The image highlights up to 50 TOPS processing capability and AMD Radeon Graphics, represented through a glowing AI-themed graphic background.
'A front view of the LG gram laptop display with a vivid, colorful liquid splash visual on the screen, set against a gradient background. Above the display, icons highlight key specifications including a 16 inch IPS display with 178° wide viewing angles, DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) color gamut, and 1500:1 (Typ.) contrast ratio. A VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certification badge appears on the right, emphasizing high contrast and rich color performance.
'An LG gram Pro laptop displayed from the front, shown above a circular battery graphic indicating long battery performance. The image highlights up to 26 hours of usage with a 77 Wh battery, represented through visual icons and a dashboard-style screen on the display.
'A top-down angled view of an LG gram Pro laptop running professional video editing software. Blue airflow graphics emerge from dual cooling fans beneath the keyboard, visually representing enhanced thermal performance during high-performance tasks.
A multi-device connectivity scene showing LG gram Link in use across different platforms. A desktop monitor, laptop, tablet, and smartphone display the same photo gallery interface, illustrating seamless device synchronization across iOS, Android, and webOS environments.
A top-down view of an LG gram Pro aptop surrounded by circular sound wave graphics. The image visually represents immersive spatial audio, with Dolby Atmos branding shown on the lower corner of the scene.
A side view of an LG gram Pro laptop showing its connectivity ports. The image labels include USB 3.2 ports, an HP/MIC audio jack, HDMI, and USB 4 Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, illustrating the device’s wired connection options.
A dimension diagram of the LG gram Pro laptop showing its physical size and weight. The image displays a width of 358 mm, depth of 252 mm, diagonal length of 406 mm, thickness ranging from 12.4 mm to 12.8 mm, and a weight of 1,199 g.
Left side view
Top view
A front-facing view of the LG gram Pro AI laptop with a 16-inch display. The image highlights key specifications shown on the screen, including Windows 11 Home Copilot+ PC, a WQXGA display, a variable refresh rate of 31 to 144 Hz, and memory and storage configuration of 32 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD.
A floating LG gram Pro AI laptop shown from multiple angles, highlighting its slim and lightweight design. The image presents key features including 1,199 g weight, 12.4 mm thin body, Windows 11 Home Copilot+ PC, AMD Ryzen AI processor, on-device and cloud AI support, a 16-inch 16:10 2.5K LCD display, DCI-P3 99% color gamut, and a variable refresh rate of 31 to 144 Hz.
An LG gram Pro laptop displayed at an angled position on a dark background, emphasizing its lightweight 1,199 g body designed for a 16-inch size. A MIL-STD-810H badge is shown, indicating that the device has passed seven military-grade durability tests.
A top-down angled view of the LG gram Pro laptop with a silver metal finish. The image focuses on the slim design and refined surface texture of the lid, with the gram logo centered on the top panel.
A front-facing view of an LG gram Pro laptop displaying a split-screen interface that represents on-device AI and cloud-based AI functions. Icons for gram chat cloud appear on both sides of the laptop, emphasizing dual AI operation within the system.
'A visual illustration of an AMD Ryzen AI processor placed on a circuit board, symbolizing AI performance. The image highlights up to 50 TOPS processing capability and AMD Radeon Graphics, represented through a glowing AI-themed graphic background.
'A front view of the LG gram laptop display with a vivid, colorful liquid splash visual on the screen, set against a gradient background. Above the display, icons highlight key specifications including a 16 inch IPS display with 178° wide viewing angles, DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) color gamut, and 1500:1 (Typ.) contrast ratio. A VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certification badge appears on the right, emphasizing high contrast and rich color performance.
'An LG gram Pro laptop displayed from the front, shown above a circular battery graphic indicating long battery performance. The image highlights up to 26 hours of usage with a 77 Wh battery, represented through visual icons and a dashboard-style screen on the display.
'A top-down angled view of an LG gram Pro laptop running professional video editing software. Blue airflow graphics emerge from dual cooling fans beneath the keyboard, visually representing enhanced thermal performance during high-performance tasks.
A multi-device connectivity scene showing LG gram Link in use across different platforms. A desktop monitor, laptop, tablet, and smartphone display the same photo gallery interface, illustrating seamless device synchronization across iOS, Android, and webOS environments.
A top-down view of an LG gram Pro aptop surrounded by circular sound wave graphics. The image visually represents immersive spatial audio, with Dolby Atmos branding shown on the lower corner of the scene.
A side view of an LG gram Pro laptop showing its connectivity ports. The image labels include USB 3.2 ports, an HP/MIC audio jack, HDMI, and USB 4 Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, illustrating the device’s wired connection options.
A dimension diagram of the LG gram Pro laptop showing its physical size and weight. The image displays a width of 358 mm, depth of 252 mm, diagonal length of 406 mm, thickness ranging from 12.4 mm to 12.8 mm, and a weight of 1,199 g.
Left side view
Top view

Key Features

  • 16-inch 16:10 2.5K (2560x1600) IPS LCD display
  • Copilot+ PC | Windows 11 Home
  • Only 1,199g for a 16-inch laptop | 77Wh battery
  • AMD Ryzen AI Processor | LPDDR5x RAM / NVMe Gen5 SSD
  • Dual AI (On-Device AI + Cloud AI) | LG gram Link
  • 31–144Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)
More
LG gram Pro AI logo

LG gram Pro AI logo

Ultra-portable Dual AI laptop for unmatched productivity

LG redefines portability—ultra-light and ultra-slim for true mobility, without compromising AI performance. Powered by LG gram’s exclusive Dual AI, combining On-device AI and Cloud AI, it delivers intelligent productivity wherever you go. Be a pro anywhere with the new ultra-portable Dual AI laptop.

2026 gram Pro AI laptop (16Z95U) combines an ultra-portable, slim design with Dual AI performance for productivity anywhere.

2026 gram Pro AI laptop (16Z95U) combines an ultra-portable, slim design with Dual AI performance for productivity anywhere.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

gram Pro AI laptop (16Z95U) with an ultra-portable Aerominum design, Dual AI, Copilot+ PC, IPS 2.5K, and AMD Ryzen™ AI processor

gram Pro AI laptop (16Z95U) with an ultra-portable Aerominum design, Dual AI, Copilot+ PC, IPS 2.5K, and AMD Ryzen™ AI processor

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

PortabilityPerformanceConnectivity & Security
The Next Level of Portability

The Next Level of Portability

True portability isn’t just about weight. It’s about being slim, compact, and powered for extended daily use. LG gram combines all of these—lightweight design, a thin profile that takes up minimal space in your bag, and a long-lasting battery—so you can stay productive anytime, anywhere.

gram Pro AI laptop (16Z95U) with a slim, lightweight design for portability and work anywhere, anytime

gram Pro AI laptop (16Z95U) with a slim, lightweight design for portability and work anywhere, anytime

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use

*16Z95U features a 1,199g weight and up to 26 hours of battery life, improved for portability compared to the previous same-inch model (16Z90TS: 1,239g, 25.5 hours).

*Some images on this page were created using generative AI for illustrative purposes. Actual product appearance, specifications, and features may vary.

Aerominum, lightness meets strength

Crafted with the newly engineered Aerominum alloy, LG gram preserves its signature lightness while elevating metal strength and durability to a refined balance. The sophisticated metallic finish expresses both solidity and elegance, while precision finishing minimizes fingerprints and smudges, keeping the exterior pristine over time.

Silver liquid blends across a flat surface as a thin frame emerges, revealing the text “Born for Ultimate Portability AEROMINUM™,” followed by the LG gram Pro laptop lifting into view.

Silver liquid blends across a flat surface as a thin frame emerges, revealing the text “Born for Ultimate Portability AEROMINUM™,” followed by the LG gram Pro laptop lifting into view.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

**Aerominum is a newly applied material for LG gram products as of the January 2026 launch.

Ultra-light. Ultra-slim.

LG gram Pro combines an incredibly light weight of just 1,199g with a thin, super-slim 12.4mm profile.

*The thickness and weight measurements are derived at the thinnest and lightest point and may vary. Please see the specifications for detailed product dimensions.

Ultra-durable

LG gram is a laptop computer that passes 7 military-grade tests, ready for the conditions of travel and everyday use. It delivers the durability of a rugged notebook computer while maintaining its ultra-light design.

*LG gram: MIL-STD-810H standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H Method 500.6 (Low Pressure (Altitude) Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II – Operation); Method 501.7 (High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II – Operation)); Method 502.7 (Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II – Operation)); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure I – Functional and Procedure IV – Transit Drop). Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

*If a consumer sustains any experiment or causes damage to the gram, it is not covered under warranty.

*Passing this test does not mean it is suitable for military use.

Ultra-lasting

Powered by a high-capacity battery, gram delivers up to 27 hours of usage time. With all-day battery life and an AI Smart Assistant that helps manage power efficiency based on your usage patterns, you can boost productivity and enjoy uninterrupted use from morning to night.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Battery life is measured under video playback at 150 nits brightness with wireless off and headphones at default volume. 

*Battery time stated in the feature represents the maximum condition. Actual usage time may vary depending on product specifications, user environment, network connectivity, battery condition, and usage period.

*To use the AI battery saving mode usage detection notification feature, at least 80 hours of pattern learning is required.

AI Performance at a Pro Level

AI Performance at a Pro Level

Pro power meets AI brilliance

Experience powerful performance with AMD’s AI-optimized processor. With AMD Radeon™ Graphics and an NPU that supports AI tasks, it delivers fast responsiveness and stable performance even in multitasking environments. Combined with efficient power management, support for up to 32GB LPDDR5x memory, up to 1TB NVMe SSD storage, and an additional NVMe expansion slot enhances system speed and flexibility for video editing, 3D work, and AI-driven tasks.

50TOPS

AMD Ryzen™ AI processor

AMD Radeon™

Graphics

'gram Pro 16-inch AI laptop (16Z95U) powered by an AMD Ryzen™ AI processor

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of the NPU and GPU varies depending on the processor, and the above TOPS value stated is shown as 'Up to'.

*The above Memory and SSD options require separate purchase, and prices may vary depending on country and model.

Expanded AI experiences
with gram's Dual AI and Copilot+ PC

LG’s exclusive Dual AI solution delivers a seamless AI experience across both online and offline environments. Copilot+ PC AI features add even more flexibility to your workflow. Experience gram’s upgraded AI assistant for a smoother, more intuitive way to work.

gram Pro AI laptop (16Z95U) featuring Dual AI with on-device and cloud AI for seamless performance online and offline

Dual AI:
always-on performance
with On-Device & Cloud AI

The Dual AI of LG gram delivers a seamless AI experience across online and

offline environments. Powered by EXAONE 3.5, LG’s AI solution, 

gram chat On-Device enables on-PC document search and summarization 

without a network connection. With gram chat, you can instantly connect to 

gram Link to transfer files or make calls, making everyday tasks easier.

*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.

*This service offers paid features of GPT4o but does not support search integration or coding editor functionality. 

*gram chat Cloud is available by installing the app via the link in the My gram App. The service is provided free of charge for up to one year, and installation and use are optional. After the free period, the service will no longer be available, and no paid subscription is offered.

*Please note that gram chat On-Device is designed for specific requests and does not support continuous conversations. For best results, use it for straightforward, one-time requests only.

Enjoy On-Device AI, even offline

Get tailored answers based on your archived files**

Recall recently viewed screen with simple keywords***

Instant summarize text and documents

Set various system options with simple commands****

*The gram chat On-Device function allows you to interact with documents stored on your PC, and it does not handle simple daily information or questions requiring internet searches.

*Some features may not work properly during initial use due to the On-Device AI's need for pre-learning time to adapt to the user. ① gram chat On-Device requires indexing to combine words with data from your PC content, which may take time to deliver desired results. ② At least 80 hours of pattern learning are required to use the battery usage detection notification.

*AI search results may vary depending on the data at the time of search, and the accuracy of the content is not guaranteed, so user verification is required.

*This feature supports English and Korean language only.

**Documents over 200,000 characters are not stored. Up to 1,000 documents under this limit can be saved. gram AI uses data stored on your laptop to provide search results and answers. Outputs may vary and are not guaranteed to be accurate. User discretion is advised.

***The PC screen is captured approximately once every 2 seconds, with a storage limit of about 13GB. Captured images are automatically deleted after a certain period. Users can customize settings such as whether to use the feature, screen storage duration, and capacity via the gear icon at the top of gram chat.

***This feature is disabled by default and is opt-in, which you can activate if you wish to use it.

***This feature: ① May have difficulty searching for handwritten text, blurry images, or decorative fonts. ② Searches rely on exact text matches, including spacing. ③ Using audio capture may reduce computing performance.

***This function doesn't recover lost files; instead, it helps users navigate to the previous screen by searching keywords. Users can retrieve files using copy and paste.

****Supported system settings: • Dark mode / • Fn lock / • Battery life extension / • AI battery usage detection / • Reader mode / • Touchpad / • Battery saving mode / • USB-C offline charging / • Brightness Control / • Sound Control

Copilot+ PC:
the AI assistant in Windows

Heavy projects? Light lift

Copilot+ PCs handle your most demanding edits with ease so you can stay focused on progress, without slowing down.

One click, more actions

Instant shortcuts to help you understand it, write it, and move on. Plus, it can recognize images too, letting you save time and stay focused all in one click.*

Find it instantly,
search in your own language

Recall brings back what you’ve seen before by describing it. Natural Search helps you find what’s on your PC using natural language—no keywords needed.**

Protect what’s important

This is the most secure Windows PC yet. Loaded with layers of hardware-based security, so your most important stuff stays protected.***

*Image actions now available across devices; other actions vary by device region, language and character set. Subscription required for some actions. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs

**Works with specific text, image, and document formats only; optimized for select languages (English, Chinese (Simplified), French, German, Japanese, and Spanish). See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs

***Windows Hello facial recognition available on select Copilot+ PCs.

****Copilot in Windows requires Windows 11. Some features require an NPU. Timing of feature delivery and availability varies by market and device. See http://aka.ms/WindowsAIFeatures.

16 inch high-resolution display,
clear and detailed

Experience clear, detailed visuals on LG gram’s 16 inch WQXGA display. With WQXGA resolution (2560×1600) delivering 2X more pixel detail than FHD**, along with a spacious 16:10 aspect ratio, it provides ample workspace for multitasking productivity, making it easier to manage multiple windows and tasks at once. Featuring DCI-P3 99% (Typical) color coverage and 400 nits (Typical) brightness, it delivers sharp detail and accurate color across the entire display. 

gram Pro AI laptop (16Z95U) features a 16-inch IPS display with WQXGA resolution and 99% DCI-P3 for vivid, sharp visuals

gram Pro AI laptop (16Z95U) features a 16-inch IPS display with WQXGA resolution and 99% DCI-P3 for vivid, sharp visuals

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*DCI-P3 Typical 99%. (DCI-P3: The colour standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI)).

**The screen space was calculated by multiplying the horizontal and vertical resolutions, resulting in 2,073,600 pixels for Full HD (1920×1080) and 4,096,000 pixels for WQXGA (2560×1600).

Fluid display with variable refresh rate

Experience ultra-smooth visuals with Variable Refresh Rate (31Hz–144Hz). LG gram Pro intelligently adjusts refresh rates to match your activity—delivering vivid detail when you’re on the move and saving power when you’re not.

gram Pro AI laptop (16Z95U) uses a 30–120Hz variable refresh rate to provide smooth visuals for gaming, work, and daily use

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The above program is not included in the package (sold separately).

21% improved airflow**. Performance built to last.

Work and play with focus while staying cool. The dual-fan design supports improved airflow to help maintain stable system operation during demanding tasks, including AI-based workloads. The fans are designed to support airflow levels up to 21% higher than the previous model, contributing to reliable thermal management.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*AI cooling mode will take effect after a reboot following the BIOS update. The BIOS update is automatically performed during the first boot after purchase, and it will be installed upon reboot if the user agrees to reboot.

**“21% more airflow” is based on internal testing versus the previous-year LG gram model (16Z90TP) under the same test conditions. Actual results may vary.

Immersive spatial sound all around you

Soundscapes come alive. Dolby Atmos technology envelops you in a lush, expansive, 360-degree auditory adventure.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

*Dolby Atmos performance claims are based on information provided on the official Dolby Atmos website.

AI Performance at a Pro Level

AI Performance at a Pro Level

gram Pro AI laptop (16Z95U) connects Android, iOS, and webOS devices using gram Link for seamless screen and file sharing

LG gram Link:
easy device sync—
iOS, Android, and webOS
on your LG gram

No matter if it’s iOS, Android, or webOS, gram Link connects everything—

so you can stop worrying about OS compatibility. Share files, mirror screens, 

and stay seamlessly connected across all your devices.

Key features of LG gram Link

Multi-device file sharing

Cross-device screen & contro

Photo search & organization

Mobile alerts & audio on PC

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices, with iOS version 16.4 or later and Android version 9 or higher required.

*To install the LG gram link app, you can use the [LG Update program] to automatically find and install the LG Update app that matches your system. (Applies to models released in 2024 and later). 

*The webOS integration feature is supported only on models running webOS26.

*The file sharing feature can be used without a network connection via Bluetooth. All other features require the laptop and mobile device to be connected to the same network.

*Smart Monitor support will be available at a later date. Some Smart TVs and monitors may not be supported.

*iOS, Android logos are registered trademarks of Apple Inc., Google LLC, and LG Electronics Inc., respectively.

gram Pro AI laptop (16Z95U) uses ThinQ to remotely lock the device and erase data to protect sensitive information

Erase. Lock.
Protect—remotely.

With ThinQ, you can remotely lock your LG gram and completely

erase data if it is lost. Data is deleted to prevent both recovery and

forensic access, keeping your sensitive information secure.

*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region.

*This feature is supported with an active internet connection. 

*Support is scheduled to begin from Q1 2026. Supported models and availability may vary by country.

gram Pro AI laptop (16Z95U) supports two USB 3.2 ports, HDMI, and Thunderbolt 4 USB-C for data transfer and charging.

Simple,
instant connectivity

Two USB 3.2 ports, one HDMI port, and two Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C ports

support fast data transfer, USB-C charging, and external displays.

Plug-and-play connectivity supports efficient work without a docking station.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*USB Type-C™ and USB-C™ are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.

*A portable laptop charger (adapter) is included in the package.

Print

All Spec

ACCESSORY

  • Accessory

    'Laptop Adapter, USB C to C cable

BATTERY

  • Battery

    77 Wh Li-Ion

CONNECTIVITY

  • BT

    BT 5.4

  • Webcam

    FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)

  • Wireless

    WiFi-7 GSD WET10M2103 (Wi-Fi7 , 2x2, BT Combo)

DESIGN

  • Color

    '- Color: Aerominum Black - A part: Al-Mg (Black) - B part: PC-ABS - C part: Mg (Black) - D part: Mg (Black)

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

  • Dimension(inch)

    14.1 x 9.9 x 0.49~0.5

  • Dimension(mm)

    357.7 x 251.6 x 12.4~12.8

  • Shipping weight(kg)

    1.95 kg

  • Shipping weight(lb)

    4.3 lbs

  • weight(kg)

    1.199 kg

  • weight(lb)

    2.64 lbs

DISPLAY

  • Brightness

    30 ms(Typical)

  • Color gamut

    DCI-P3 99% (Typical)

  • Contrast

    1500:1 (Typical)

  • Panel Multi

    LGD

  • Panel Type

    IPS LCD

  • Pol

    Anti-Glare

  • Ratio

    16:10

  • Refresh Rate

    31~144Hz VRR

  • Resolution

    WQXGA (2560*1600) LCD

  • Size (cm)

    40.6cm

INFO

  • Product Category

    gram Pro

  • Year

    Y26

INPUT DEVICE

  • Keyboard

    Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key)

  • Pointing Device

    Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

  • HDMI

    HDMI 2.1 (4K@60Hz)

  • HP-Out

    4Pole Headset, US type

  • USB Type A

    USB 3.2 Gen1 (x2)

  • USB Type C

    USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port)

LED

  • LED

    Power, Caps Lock, Charging (White single color), IR LED, Webcam LED, MIC LED

POWER

  • AC Adapter

    65W (2pole) with external C-to-C cable (3A cable)

PRE-INSTALLED SW

  • Bamboo Paper

    O

  • Dolby Atmos

    O

  • Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

    O

  • LG Display Extension

    O

  • LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

    O

  • LG Glance by Mirametrix®

    X

  • LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)

    O

  • LG On Screen Display 3

    O

  • LG Pen Settings

    O

  • McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

    O

  • Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

    O

SECURITY

  • SSD Security

    SSD Security

SOUND

  • Audio

    HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

  • Speaker

    Stereo Speaker (3.0W x2) Smart AMP (MAX 5W)

STORAGE

  • SSD

    M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 1TB

SYSTEM

  • Graphic

    AMD Radeon™ Graphics

  • Memory

    32GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 7500MHz)

  • Operating System

    'Windows 11 Home

  • Processor

    Ryzen AI 7 450 (8 Cores / 16 Threads, 2.00 up to 5.10 GHz), 50 PTOPS, 24MB Cache (L2 8MB, L3 16MB)

THERMAL

  • Thermal

    Mega dual cooling system

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