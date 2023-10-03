About Cookies on This Site

LG gram 15” 16:9 FHD IPS Ultra-Lightweight Laptop, Intel® 13th Gen Core® i7 Evo™ Platform, Windows 11 Home, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Black

15Z90R-P.AA75A9

Front view
LG gram 15 Logo.
Start Light with LG gram.

Start Light with LG gram

Black

Gray

White

Three LG gram laptops are lined up diagonally.

The slim, light body of the gram provides mobility and productivity.

Ultra-light, Ultra-mighty

Slim and light along with powerful performance, LG gram brings brilliant portability and productivity.

MIL-STD-810H

Proven Durability

LG gram even passed MIL-STD-810H military durability testing. Built from lightweight yet durable materials, it is as strong as it is portable.

*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs December 2022. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

It's gram, Even an Adapter

Get the same power at a fraction of the size with the LG gram adapter. This ultra-compact adapter will give you even more mobility.
FHD IPS Display with sRGB 100% (Typ.)

Clear Your Vision with Accurate Colour

The Full HD (1920X1080) IPS display, based on the sRGB 100%(Typ.) colour gamut, delivers precise and clear imagery through outstanding colour accuracy.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**sRGB Typical 100%, Minimum 95%.

Eye comfort, Even in the Light

The anti-glare panel greatly reduces glare, reflections, and automatically adjusts its brightness, so you can see well in light places.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The brightness is 350nits(Typ.).

It shows that the sound from the gram speakers surrounds the space around the gram.
Dolby Atmos

Surround Sound to the Next Level

Hear, feel more, and be transported in music and movies through Dolby Atmos. Be moved by the immersive surround sound experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The Latest Systems for Speed

Intel 13th Gen CPU

Windows 11

Memory & Storage

13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors

The powerful performance of intel powered by the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processor is more robust than its predecessors. Meet all your intensive demands from gaming to creating.

Adopted Latest Windows OS

Redesigned with the notion of flexibility and ease of use in mind. Optimizes screen space and improves productivity with upgraded security, accessibility, and social features.

Ready for Speedy Multi-tasking

The LPDDR5 memory and 4th generation NVME SSD allows faster processing for more work efficiency and multi-tasking abilities.
It shows that the mobile device and gram are connected to transfer files easily, send test messages, and make a phone call with gram.
Intel® Unison™

Link Devices with Little Effort

Stop juggling devices to transfer files, make calls or send messages. Bring all jobs from Android or iOS devices onto your gram.
The animation shows the cooling fan is running.
Advanced Cooling

Keep it Cool

Work and play with passion but still stay cool with a vastly improved cooling system.
Built-in Security Guard

Stay secured even outside. Your gram will lock itself and send an alert when it detects an abnormal situation, such as loss.

The animation show that the security guard works when user leaves the gram and it sends an alert to its user.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The e-mail notification works only when the product is connected to the internet and the adapter plugged in.

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

Attention Sensing

LG’s advanced face, eye, and gaze sensing boosts security and creates intuitive devices.

Privacy Guard & Alert

Hands Free Smart Pointer

Digital Wellness

Privacy Guard & Alert

Protects your privacy by automatically locking your gram or blurring the screen when you leave your laptop or others see your screen.

Screen Control by Gaze Tracking

Tracks your gaze and moves the mouse pointer accordingly or transfer active content to the screen you’re working on.

LG gram Cares for Wellness

Alerts you when you make a bad posture as well as when you continually work on for a long time.

For Videoconferencing

It makes not only audiences can see your presentation and material at a same time but also offers convenient functionalities such as auto mute, mute warning and virtual camera.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The model image in the video and the feature cards might be different from the actual model.

Leave the Charger Behind

Experience an ultimate wireless portability with the 80Wh high-capacity battery.

*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Flexible Connectivity with Various Devices

LG gram offers not only various ports but also two Thunderbolt™ 4 for ultimate scalability. Experience 5k display at a 40 GB transfer speed while charging external devices simultaneously.

It shows various ports of LG gram.

Expand Your View with One Click

LG Display Extension allows you to simply click in the direction of the 2nd display and use it.

Reach Faster with Hot Keys

Hold down the Fn or Windows key to bring up the hot key map. LG gram comes preloaded with all of the most intuitive hot keys.

*The cable for connection to 2nd display is not included. It is sold separately.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Unbox and Upcycle

Transform the package box into a rhino picture frame instead of throwing it away. Keep your precious moments, and keep the planet green.
Print

All Spec

INFO

Product Category

gram

Colour

Obsidian Black

SYSTEM

Processor

13th Gen Intel® Core™﻿ Processor
i7-1360P (12 Cores: 4P + 8E, P: 2.2 up to 5.0 GHz / E: 1.6 up to 3.7 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 18 MB

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Graphic

Intel Iris Xe Graphic

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

15.6 Inch

Resolution

FHD (1920 x 1080)

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Panel Type

IPS Touch

Pol

Glare

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Colour gamut

sRGB 100%(Typical, min 95%)

STORAGE

Memory

16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)

SSD

512GB NVMe Gen 4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

CONNECTIVITY

WLAN

Intel® Wireless-AX211
(802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)

BT

BT 5.1

Webcam

FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic
(Face recognition)

Audio

HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

Speaker

Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

Full Size Backlit Keyboard
English/French Bilingual

PORTS/CONNECTION

HP-Out

4Pole Headset, US type

USB Type A

USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)

USB Type C

USB 4 Gen3x2 (x2, with USB Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

Thunderbolt 4

Yes

HDMI

Yes

DC-in

Charged via USB-C

BATTERY

Battery

80 Wh Li-Ion

Battery HoursMobile Mark® 2018(Up to x hours)

13 hr(AIT)

FEATURES

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Intel® Unision

Yes

DIMENSION/WEIGHT

Dimension(mm)

356.1 x 222.9 x 17.4mm

Dimension(inch)

14.02 x 8.78 x 0.69"

weight(kg)

1.152kg

weight(lb)

2.54lb

Shipping Dimension(mm)

476 x 271 x 60mm

Shipping Dimension(inch)

18.8 x 10.7 x 2.4"

Shipping weight(kg)

2.1kg

Shipping weight(lb)

4.7 lbs

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

